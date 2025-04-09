Fresh, Crunchy & Full of Flavour: You Need to Try This Nigerian Coleslaw

Looking to add a fresh, crunchy side to your meals? This vibrant Nigerian coleslaw might just become your new favourite.

In this video, Daniel Ochuko shares a simple, flavour-packed recipe that brings together the perfect mix of purple and white cabbage, shredded carrots, and a creamy homemade dressing that ties it all together beautifully.

Whether you’re serving it with jollof rice, grilled chicken, or enjoying it on its own, this coleslaw is guaranteed to be a hit at your table.

The best part is that the dressing is made with ingredients you probably already have at home, and the steps are incredibly easy to follow.

Fresh, colourful and irresistibly tasty. This is one salad you’ll want to make again and again.

Watch Daniel Ochuko show you how it’s done below: