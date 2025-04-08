Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Turn Two Slices of Bread and a Sausage Into a Snack You’ll Love

BN TV Music

These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming “African Giant!"

BN TV Music Scoop

Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Feeling Hungry? Try Igbangwu for a Delicious Dose of Nigerian Tradition

BN TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

BN TV Inspired Literature Scoop

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

BN TV Cuisine

If You Love Coconut Rice, You’ll Want This Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Would You Kneel for Your Partner? Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Discuss Respect and Gender Roles in Marriage

BN TV Music

Tyla Gave Us Vocals, Choreo & a Fashion Moment at Billboard Women in Music

BN TV Music

Black Sherif’s 'Iron Boy' Tells the Story of Strength and Survival

BN TV

Turn Two Slices of Bread and a Sausage Into a Snack You’ll Love

Craving something tasty? Try Phil’s Kitchen crispy and delicious sausage bread rolls recipe.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Did you know that with just a few slices of bread and a sausage, you could boost your mood? Watch as Phils Kitchen transforms these simple ingredients into a mouthwatering snack: sausage bread rolls.

In this quick and easy recipe, you’ll discover how to turn everyday ingredients into a golden, crispy, flavour-packed delight that’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even a mid-day pick-me-up.

It’s one of those recipes that feels fancy but takes hardly any time at all. Imagine a crunchy exterior with a juicy, savoury centre—comfort food at its finest.

Here’s how it works: the sausage is tucked into the bread, rolled up, sealed with a light egg wash, and pan-fried to perfection. The result is a simple yet satisfying snack that’s sure to become a favourite in your household.

Craving something new to try at home? Watch the full recipe here:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php