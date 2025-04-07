How KongaFM 103.7 helped Ishaku Mohammed’s Insomnia Challenge

In a glowing testimonial that reveals the rising influence of Konga 103.7FM beyond Lagos, a business merchant from Kano, Ishaku Mohammed shared how the station’s late-night programming helped him overcome insomnia and reconnect with hope.

Mohammed who was in Lagos to attend a wedding, stumbled on KongaFM by chance but the impact, he says, was life-changing.

KongaFM solved my insomnia. It was like a miracle. I tuned in around 9 pm and left the radio on. The inspirational songs and messages gave me peace and helped me sleep properly again, for the first time in a long while, said Mohammed.

Having returned to Kano, he now streams the station regularly on kongafm.com, calling it “a sound of hope in changing times.”

The testimonial has been widely shared on social media, drawing attention to the station’s unique blend of entertainment and emotionally resonant content. With increasing listenership on-air and via digital streams across Nigeria and by extension of the word, Konga 103.7FM is quickly becoming a household name in the country’s evolving media space.

Speaking on the impact, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of Konga TV & Radio, noted:

Mr. Mohammed is exactly why we do what we do. At KongaFM, we’re not just filling the airwaves with music or talk , but filling a gap in people’s lives 24hrs daily. Whether it’s easing stress, igniting hope, as domain of knowledge or simply keeping people company through the night, our goal is to be the voice that truly resonates. We are building a station that listens, heals, inspires, and leads. And as we continue expanding our reach, our mission remains clear: to be Nigeria’s most human radio experience. One voice, one story, one soul at a time.

KongaFM continues to deliver engaging programming across entertainment, inspiration, commerce, and culture. With a growing footprint in northern and southern Nigeria and a commitment to reflecting the voices of real people, the AI tech-driven station is positioning itself as a trailblazer in 21st-century African radio broadcasting.

