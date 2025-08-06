Our Favourite Wizkid Features of the Year (So Far)

Between 2024 and 2025, Wizkid has been particularly active. The starboy has featured on numerous songs, contributing his melodic verses and enhancing the tracks with his superstar presence to increase their streams. Despite having released his sixth studio album, Morayo, last year, Wizkid has also lent his signature sound to a variety of artists, including Olamide and Tyla.

Which of these features has been your favourite? Which of them do you think Wizkid delivered his best verse?

Billionaires Club

Olamide understands that chill songs bring the best out of Wizkid. He has mentioned in several interviews that he sits before the mic and delivers his lyrics. In Billionaires Club, he entered this chill mood, and his restful voice signifies that. Well, billionaires don’t do too much.

Gimme Dat

Since Ayra Starr featured on Wizkid’s MLLE album, everyone has been anticipating further records from them. In Gimme Dat, Ayra Starr brought Wizkid to sing about his forte: women and love. Gimme Dat became an instant hit.

Kai!

As an introduction for his eponymous album, Olamidè, Olamide released Kai!, featuring Wizkid. It’s the best way to get people salivating for the album because Wizkid and Olamide together on a song has never been a miss.

Dynamite

Wizkid on Tyla’s song is almost a surprise. Dynamite is a high-energy Afrobeats and Wizkid lends melodic energy to the hit produced by P.Priime.

How many more guest appearances should we expect from Wizkid before the end of the year?