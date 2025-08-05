Stephanie Inakoju: How Reading People’s Stories Taught Me Empathy

Sometimes, when I sit with my thoughts and resonate with my inner self, I realise why I love reading biographies, autobiographies, and random people’s rants. I especially enjoy reading about people from the past, like leaders and heroes. Lantern Books made physical copies of these biographies, written in a way that was really engaging for children. They had pictures scattered throughout some parts of the books, which got me excited to keep reading.

My dad knew I loved stories back then, so he was always getting me those books. In 2013, he gave me “Purple Hibiscus” by Chimamanda Adichie as a gift for passing my common entrance into secondary school. Over the years, both he and my mom continued to gift me books to read, enjoy, and improve my vocabulary. This made me realise I love and enjoy reading when people write about themselves, especially when they show others their perspective of the world.

Sometimes, I read certain articles or reflections and feel sad, almost pushed to tears, because I could relate to the person’s point of view and imagine myself in their shoes. Seeing the world through the lens of the writer or understanding how much they’ve had to go through to get to where they are now inspires me to believe that my dreams are valid.

I have a friend whose story helps me realise how our world is filled with people who constantly face challenges. She has been through a lot, and reflecting on her experiences makes me pause and feel grateful for what I have. Many people are struggling just to earn enough to put food on the table, especially those with families depending on them.

Sometimes, I wonder what would happen if influential and wealthy individuals genuinely helped those who are less privileged—the people who are trying hard but just can’t catch a break. Some parents want to send their kids to school but lack the means to do so. Some want to work but struggle to find employment, as the popular saying in Nigeria goes, “There’s no job anywhere.” After all the effort they put into studying, many Nigerian youths don’t land jobs that reflect their degree.

It breaks my heart to see graduates ending up in low-paying jobs, such as riding bikes, working as cleaners, or taking on gatekeeping roles. This situation isn’t a reflection of their intelligence or capability; rather, it indicates that society hasn’t provided sufficient opportunities for these individuals to thrive. On the other hand, some are fortunate enough to earn a good living. Some have achieved this through the skills they developed, while others—let’s be honest—have relied on their connections. Whether we like it or not, “who you know” often plays a significant role in professional success. Building relationships with the right people can open doors that talent alone cannot.

Meanwhile, despite their skills and dedication, some people still struggle to succeed. They often feel stuck, even with their hard work and enthusiasm. These people don’t deserve pity, but support—a helping hand that could change everything for them. It’s painful to acknowledge that many have read similar reflections before but chose to ignore them, deciding not to care or take action simply because they feel it doesn’t benefit them.