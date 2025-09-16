All It Took Was Ayomide’s Radiant Smile to Win Dipo Over!

It’s one thing to grab someone’s attention in person, and it’s another to do so virtually. Now, when you get to win on both fronts, it’s safe to say it’s love written in the stars. 😍

Dipo moved to a new city four years ago, and his decision to join an online church service led him to his soulmate, Ayomide. Even though he hadn’t met her in person, something about her personality stood out and captured his heart. As fate would have it, they eventually crossed paths at a Christmas party, and all it took was Ayomide’s charming smile to completely win Dipo over. Now, these two are set to spend the rest of their lives together, radiating pure love through their pre-wedding shoot. Each frame is a sweet reminder that love is indeed a beautiful thing.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ayomide:

In December 2021, I was invited to a Christmas party at a mutual friend’s place. I arrived early, as I usually do, and not long after, a young man walked in, looked at me, and said, “So you’re the Fappy.” I couldn’t help but laugh as I replied, “Yes, I am, the Fappy.” That simple moment set the tone for the evening. We ended up sitting beside each other, playing games, and talking like old friends. After a while, I stepped out to the balcony for some air, and he soon joined me. We stood there overlooking the city, talking and talking, and it felt easy, natural, and strangely familiar, like finding home in a person.

Before the night ended, we exchanged contacts and what began as a simple conversation, quickly blossomed into a deep friendship built on laughter, honesty, and care. Over time, that friendship grew into love. We’ve had our share of ups and downs, but every challenge only strengthened our bond and brought us closer together. Now, that journey has led us here, to marriage. I am beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, my favourite guy, and I look forward to all the adventures, laughter, and growth that await us in this new chapter.

How we met

By the groom, Dipo:

In 2021, I had just moved to Canada and was attending church online. That is where I first noticed someone named Fappy. Her voice was unforgettable, and even though her camera was always off, she had a way of capturing the attention and admiration of everyone listening. That December, at a Christmas party in Toronto, our paths finally crossed. When she introduced herself, I said with a smile, “Oh, you’re the Fappy,” and for the first time, I saw the most radiant smile that would stay with me forever. What began as laughter quickly turned into a conversation on the balcony that lasted for hours. In that moment, it felt as if we had known each other all our lives.

From there, our friendship blossomed into something deeper and more beautiful than either of us could have imagined. I was drawn to her joy, her playfulness, and above all, her love for God. Today, that first spark has grown into a love that shines brighter with each passing day, a love we know will never fade. The rest is best told in the poem that follows, a story of a love that shines brighter and brighter and will never fade.

At a Christmas party in twenty-one,

Where laughter soared and joy was spun,

OO turned, with a playful tease,

“So you’re the Fappy?”—the words came with ease.

A spark was lit, a moment so rare,

On the balcony, lost in the air.

Hour by hour, we talked and laughed,

Two souls aligned, a friendship that clasped.

Ayomide—”my joy has come,” so true,

For from that night, joy only grew.

Oluwasetemi—”God has done my own,”

And in that moment, the seed was sown.

—

Seasons passed, our bond held tight,

Through endless calls and stars at night.

August arrived in twenty-three,

OO asked, “Will you be with me?”

A love so deep, a path so new,

Built on a friendship strong and true.

With faith as our compass, hearts open wide,

Together we walked, side by side.

Oladipupo—”wealth has become plenty,” they say,

Yet love was the treasure that led the way.

Ipinuoluwa—”the counsel of the Lord,”

Guided our steps, our hearts in accord.

—

Then came the moment, August so bright,

A day filled with wonder, AF’s heart took flight.

OO planned it all, each detail so grand,

A dream-like proposal, perfectly planned.

“Will you marry me?”—the words so clear,

With tears and laughter, AF drew near.

Now August awaits, twenty-five’s embrace,

A wedding, a promise, a lifelong grace.

Our names, our love, a story divine,

Woven by fate, by God’s own design.

Through seasons of laughter, through moments so true,

Forever begins with “I do.”

Credits

Bride: @oluwasetemi.o

Groom: @dipoo_

Planner: @lh_events

Photography: @thetomiwaajayi

Makeup: @thekatchyglam