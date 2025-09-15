Deby Knew She’d Marry Uche Right From the First Day They Met

Have you ever met someone for the first time and just known they would be a part of your life forever? Well, Deby did — and her intuition turned out to be spot on.

On her first day at a new school, she felt overwhelmed and out of place until a funny guy named Uche walked into her world, courtesy of her sister’s introduction. His humour instantly lit up her day, and she jokingly went home declaring that she had met her husband. What seemed like a child’s playful statement eventually turned into the most beautiful reality. Now, it’s all love in the air as these sweethearts seal their forever with a glamorous white wedding in the UK. Deby looked breathtaking in her dress, and Uche made such a dapper groom. Together, they radiated the sweet love which has blossomed all through the years and we can’t get enough of the sweetness.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Deby:

When I was 11, I left Italy to visit Nigeria with my parents. They assured me it would be a short trip, but to my surprise, they revealed to my siblings and me that we would be staying in Nigeria for at least a year to get to know our roots. Initially, I was angry, and I begrudgingly started summer school, resenting the idea of leaving behind the life and friends I knew so well. To my astonishment, I found myself loving the school and quickly made many friends in the short three weeks of summer school. My parents were relieved to see me settling in so smoothly. However, everything changed on the first day of school in September when my parents informed me of a change of plans. They had found a better school for us. I was devastated. Not only did I have to bid farewell to my Italian friends and adjust to a new country, with a new language, but now I had to leave behind the few friends I had made.

Needless to say, I was inconsolable. With no choice, I reluctantly started at the new school. It turned out to be dull, and no one seemed interested in being my friend. During lunch, I poured out my frustrations to my sister. She shared that she was having the opposite experience, having found a really funny guy in her class named Uche. He came and introduced me and that was the first time I cracked a smile.

I went home skipping that day and told my parents I loved my new school as I had found my husband. They all laughed at me. Turns out I was right. I did in fact find my husband that day. My sister too was right; he is really funny as since that day he hasn’t stopped making me laugh. 😂😂

