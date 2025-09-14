Tumise Said Yes to Her Secondary School Senior, Haleem!

What if your soulmate had always been a part of your life, but it took one defining moment to realise it? Tumise was Haleem’s junior in secondary school, and they were even neighbours.

Surprisingly, they never got the chance to speak back then — but fate had a beautiful plan waiting. Years later, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Cupid reconnected them, and from that moment, something magical began to blossom. Now, the sweethearts are set for their happily ever after and are blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding shoot. Each frame is a beautiful depiction of a love meant to be, and you can’t help but swoon as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Haleem:

They say sometimes love has always been around you, just waiting for the right moment. For myself and Tunmise, that moment came in the most unexpected season. I’ve always known Tunmise, We went to the same secondary school; she was my junior then, and even though we never spoke, we also lived in the same estate. Funny enough, all those years, we barely crossed paths. It wasn’t until the COVID-19 lockdown that we finally started talking. That’s when I began to notice her, not just as the girl from school, but as this beautiful, vibrant, young ‘short queen’ who completely caught my attention. From the start, I was drawn to her petite beauty and her kind, playful personality. I thought to myself, this beautiful girl needs a big man like me to look out for her, lol. She was so friendly and extra sweet, and with all of us on lockdown for weeks, I naturally grew into her.

Before I knew it, a day didn’t go by without talking to her or seeing her. I light up when I talk about Tunmise. Her golden heart is unmatched. She loves me in a way that still amazes me, so kind, so thoughtful, and empathetic to me and everyone around her. She’s special because even on days when I struggle to love myself, she loves me enough for both of us. She gives me the juice to keep going. As for the future, we are not chasing perfection, but something even more meaningful. We plan on building a very comfortable life together, “Not a perfect life, but one worth fighting for every single day.”

