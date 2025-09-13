Shayo Met Dami at a House Party — 12 Years Later, #SheSaidIdo!

Love has a beautiful way of showing up when we least expect it. For Shayo and Dami, it all began at a house party where a simple conversation sparked something truly special.

What started as strangers connecting soon blossomed into a deep friendship that later evolved into a sweet love story. Twelve years later, the sweethearts have sealed their union in a dreamy white wedding in the UK, and we can’t get enough of all the beauty. From the lush green scenery to the heartwarming ambience and their radiant looks, every detail of their big day reflected the beauty of their journey together.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Shayo:

Our story began in 2013, at a house party. Dami made the first move (naturally), walking up to me with that classic mix of confidence and calm. He was quiet, mysterious, and hard to read — and for reasons even I can’t fully explain, I was immediately drawn to that. What started as a simple conversation turned into a strong, genuine friendship. It wasn’t loud or rushed — it built slowly, intentionally, over time. Then, on October 1st, that friendship got a new title and became something more. Fittingly, it was the same day as Nigerian Independence Day — maybe a sign that something truly powerful was beginning.

As we grew together, our differences only made things stronger. I, the extrovert with a big heart and an even bigger laugh, brought energy and light to Dami’s world. Dami, the calm, observant one with a quiet kind of care, made me feel safe, seen, and completely loved. Over the years, we built a relationship grounded in faith, respect, and genuine friendship. There were highs, lows, and everything in between — but through it all, we chose to grow together, laugh often, and keep God at the centre.

Now, almost 12 years later, with countless memories behind us and forever ahead, we are stepping into a new chapter — one filled with joy, purpose, and all the love in the world.

