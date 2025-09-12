Connect with us

This Gooey Carrot Cake Made with Toffee Sauce Is Basically Dessert Heaven

Dimma Umeh Reveals 5 Cleansers Every Black Woman With Acne Should Try

Flaky Crusts, Juicy Filling: The Meat Pie Tutorial You'll Save Forever

Ayra Starr's "Hot Body" Video Will Make You Want to Book a Girls' Trip Right Now

Gbemi & Toolz Explore Nigeria's Sweetest Music Era with Motolani Alake on OffAir

Adekunle Gold's New Song "Bobo" Will Make You Feel Rich

Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel

Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make Perfect Flaky Chicken Hand Pies

Rema's 'Kelebu' Is the High-Speed Dance Anthem We All Needed

Ayra Starr Gets the Surprise of Her Life During Capital XTRA Interview | Watch

This Gooey Carrot Cake Made with Toffee Sauce Is Basically Dessert Heaven

Easy Bake Recipes is serving up the ultimate carrot cake recipe — soft, moist, and glazed with decadent toffee sauce.
8 hours ago

If you’re looking for a cake that feels like a hug on a plate, this carrot cake by Easy Bake Recipes is just what you need. Soft, moist, and rich, it comes soaked in a sticky homemade toffee sauce that melts right into the sponge. Imagine the earthiness of carrots, the gentle spice of cinnamon and ginger, and the crunch of walnuts all coming together, then topped with a glossy glaze that makes every bite gooey and comforting.

The best part is that it doesn’t take much to make. With simple pantry staples like flour, brown sugar, butter, eggs, carrots, and a handful of nuts, you can have this beauty in the oven in no time. Once baked to perfection, the warm cake is poked and generously drenched with toffee sauce — a mix of butter, sugar, and cream that turns irresistibly rich. Let it sit for a few minutes so the sauce soaks all the way in, then slice and serve.

Whether you’re baking for family, friends, a picnic, or simply to treat yourself, this carrot cake is a lovely twist on the classic. It’s the kind of dessert that warms the heart and leaves you reaching for just one more bite.

