Is There a Difference Between Nepo Babies and Lapo Babies?

Recently, there was a discussion about “nepo babies” and “lapo babies.” A nepo baby is someone who has never experienced poverty and has always lived a privileged and comfortable life. In contrast, a lapo baby is a person who has grown up in less fortunate circumstances.

Meanwhile, some people classify themselves as nepo babies, and in the eyes of someone else, they are actually lapo babies. Whilst on the other side, some people classify themselves as lapo babies, and in the eyes of others, they are seen as nepo babies. If I wanted to be more technical, I would classify the different levels people can fall into as a nepo baby or lapo baby, but that’s not the point of writing this article.

There is a significant difference between a “nepo baby” and a “lapo baby,” largely due to the way their parents or guardians raised them. A nepo baby tends to view life as smooth and enjoyable, whereas a lapo baby, shaped by the harsher conditions of their background, often sees life as a struggle—a challenge to overcome. The saying “What you don’t know can’t hurt you” comes to mind. For the nepo baby, life has typically felt like a fairytale, while for the lapo baby, it has sometimes resembled a nightmare.

This is not to suggest that all nepo babies view life through rose-colored glasses while lapo babies only see the negatives; however, many individuals, due to their backgrounds, possess a biased perspective of the world.

A “nepo baby” is seen by society as someone who lacks worries in life because, after all, they grew up with money and are thought to be unfamiliar with life’s struggles. However, wealth cannot shield anyone from the harsh realities that everyone faces. There are certain situations that cannot be resolved with money, which is why the saying “the rich also cry” holds true.

Conversely, when the term “lapo baby” is mentioned, people often picture an unkempt child living in the slums, with an uncertain future due to their parents’ inability to provide for them. This portrayal is typically very bleak and overlooks the fact that some individuals who grew up with little may have experienced genuine happiness despite their circumstances.

The point I’m trying to make is that we all had different childhood experiences. Some of us grew up without worrying about food or money, while others experienced hunger or witnessed our parents struggling to provide for the family. Regardless of our backgrounds, there is nothing that dictates how we must act based on our upbringing.

The question of whether you are a “nepo baby” or a “lapo baby” shouldn’t create discord or shame. While your background can significantly impact who you become, it doesn’t define your future. Whether you are a nepo baby or a lapo baby, we all face life’s challenges in varying degrees.