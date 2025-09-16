Tochi Wigwe Champions SME Growth With the TW Entrepreneurship 2030 Agenda

Entrepreneur and Director of The HOW Foundation, Tochi Wigwe, hosted the finale of the Town Hall Series on the 2nd of August, 2025, under the TW Entrepreneurship 2030 Agenda (#TWEAGENDA) — a bold five-year initiative designed to support over five thousand (5000) micro and small business owners in Nigeria with practical, innovative, and non-financial solutions for sustainable growth.

The #TWEAGENDA Town Hall sessions were designed to uncover the real challenges facing SMEs. While each session was originally intended to host one hundred (100) MSME founders, the finale exceeded expectations with one hundred and fifty (150) participants in attendance.

From about four thousand (4,000) applications, about three hundred and fifty (350) MSME founders were carefully selected to participate across the beauty, creative, agriculture, fashion, and hospitality sectors. These listening sessions provided a platform for entrepreneurs to share pressing challenges, network, and engage directly with industry experts.

The sessions featured a distinguished line-up of speakers, including Beatrice N. Eneh, Sandrah Tubobereni, Seyi Awolowo, Hilda Bassey, Engr Dare Aliu, Anahid Inegbese, Tania Omotayo, Taymesan, and Bankole Williams.

During the finale, Tochi applauded the active engagement of the #TWEAGENDA Think Tank, a group of publicly nominated professionals entrusted with analysing the insights gathered from the town hall sessions. The Think Tank has already begun leveraging this data to propose recommendations and design innovative, non-financial solutions to address the identified challenges. Its members include Dare Adebayo, Gbesan Olatunji, Abiola Adewole, Dr Orlando Odejide, Amarachukwu Nwokokoro, and Yetunde Ajibade.

Findings from the sessions make it clear that entrepreneurs need more than funding. They are seeking growth through structure, strategy, and ongoing support. The #TWEAGENDA is about creating the right conditions for them to truly thrive.

Tochi shared that entrepreneurs can expect to be updated on the solutions being developed at the end of the year, marking the next phase of the initiative’s journey to transform the SME landscape.

