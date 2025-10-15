Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Own the Spotlight at Your Wedding Reception with This Stunning Mauve Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Fairytale Wedding Moment with This Glamorous Ball Dress

Beauty Look Weddings

Nelly Mbonu Is Serving Premium Inspo For the Bride Who Loves to Make a Statement in Blue

Beauty Look Weddings

Slay in Light-Pink Tones with This Yoruba Traditional Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Put a Modern Spin on Your Yoruba Bridal Look With This Stunning Aso-oke Inspiration

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Edo Wedding Styled Shoot Inspire Pure Cultural Glamour on Your Big Day!

Beauty Look Weddings

Nail That Bold Regal Look on Your Big Day with This Lovely Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Civil Wedding Coming Up? Here’s Your Bold Bridal Blueprint to Keep It Edgy and Chic

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Big Day in Style With This Pink Igbo Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

This Efik Bridal Look is a Flawless Choice for the Trendsetting Bride

Beauty Look

Own the Spotlight at Your Wedding Reception with This Stunning Mauve Look

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Your wedding day deserves more than one moment to shine. While your ceremony dress captures timeless elegance, your reception dress should unleash your inner glamour goddess.

To achieve that glamorous look, Oprah’s Cut designed this stunning mauve sequined dress, and it’s a pure vision of elegance. The stylish single-shoulder cut showcases a beautiful pattern of shimmering sequins that will catch every light as you dance the night away. To balance the asymmetrical neckline, Hair By Hormii delivered this sleek hairstyle cascading down the opposite shoulder. QC Gold Touch perfected the look with soft glam makeup featuring a rosy glow that harmonises beautifully with the entire ensemble. If your goal is to make a statement at your wedding reception, this look might just be the right choice for you.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Designer: @oprahs_cut
Makeup: @qcgoldtouch
Hairstylist: @hair_by_hormii
Accessories: @beautybyvon_

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php