Own the Spotlight at Your Wedding Reception with This Stunning Mauve Look

Your wedding day deserves more than one moment to shine. While your ceremony dress captures timeless elegance, your reception dress should unleash your inner glamour goddess.

To achieve that glamorous look, Oprah’s Cut designed this stunning mauve sequined dress, and it’s a pure vision of elegance. The stylish single-shoulder cut showcases a beautiful pattern of shimmering sequins that will catch every light as you dance the night away. To balance the asymmetrical neckline, Hair By Hormii delivered this sleek hairstyle cascading down the opposite shoulder. QC Gold Touch perfected the look with soft glam makeup featuring a rosy glow that harmonises beautifully with the entire ensemble. If your goal is to make a statement at your wedding reception, this look might just be the right choice for you.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit