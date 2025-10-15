Lilian Went From Ignoring Bodex to Saying “I Do” Years Later!

Love makes us daring, pushing us to do everything possible to win the hearts of those we’re drawn to, even when the odds seem stacked against us. Sometimes, that persistence leads to something beautiful — like Lillian and Bodex’s love story. So why stop trying?

Their journey began in church when Bodex boldly approached Lillian and asked for her number. She gave it to him, though she had no intention of responding since she was already in a relationship. He called several times, but she never picked up. Yet none of this deterred him. Years later, fate brought them back together, and this time, she gave him a chance — one that blossomed into the most beautiful love story.

Now, they’ve said “I do” in a breathtaking outdoor white wedding, radiating so much love and joy! Lillian made a stunning bride in her embellished wedding dress, while Bodex looked dapper in his crisp white tuxedo. They also celebrated their union in an elegant Igbo-Yoruba traditional ceremony, where love and culture intertwined so perfectly. Their wedding photos capture every magical moment and serve as a heartwarming reminder that love, indeed, always finds its way.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Lillian:

So, Bodex and I actually met in church. Yep, of all places! He walked right up to me and introduced himself—even though I was standing there with my brother. I remember thinking, ah-ah, this one is bold o! (not knowing he already knew he was my brother) But truth is, I wasn’t interested. I was in a relationship then, so I just gave him my number out of courtesy… and never answered a single one of his calls. My shakara was doing overtime, no lies! Fast forward a few years later, and guess who popped back up with another message? Mr Bold himself! This time, he asked to take me out, and something in me said, “Why not?” That date? So peaceful, so fun, and he couldn’t stop smiling like he’d just won a trophy. I was sitting there thinking, hmm, this guy actually means business. And honestly, his consistency was on another level. He didn’t just talk—he showed up, again and again, proving he really wanted us to work. Before I knew it, we were talking every day, laughing like old friends, and suddenly, I couldn’t imagine a day without him. Now look at us—what started in church turned into something truly special. The rest? Let’s just say… history never sounded this cute.

Lillian and Bodex also had an Igbo-Yoruba Traditional Wedding. Here’s how it went:

