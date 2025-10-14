Wedding Trend Tuesday: The Champagne Tower is Taking Over Receptions and We’re Here for It! 🍾

Connect with us

Hey #BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

When it comes to celebrating love, couples are always finding new ways to make their big day unforgettable. One trend that’s bubbling up and stealing the spotlight is The Champagne Tower! 🥂

This sparkling show-stopper is the perfect twist on the traditional toast. It’s elegant, fun, and guaranteed to wow your guests. Watching the bubbly cascade beautifully from one glass to another creates such a dreamy moment that’s equal parts classy and celebratory.  So, if you’re looking to add a touch of glam and a whole lot of fun to your wedding reception, this might just be the trend to say “cheers” to! And don’t worry, there’s always enough champagne to go around — so relax, raise your glass, and let the party flow!

Would you be adding this to your wedding reception itinerary?

 

