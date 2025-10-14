This Stylish Groom’s Squad is Giving Major Wedding Fashion Inspo

Who says you can’t celebrate your big day in grand style? Surrounded by his equally stylish groomsmen… and yes, even a groomslady! This groom proves that love and fashion can share the spotlight.

In today’s video, the groom and his squad make a suave transformation from casual fits to dapper perfection in matching light-blue suits. The groom takes it up a notch in his crisp white tuxedo, exuding confidence all the way. As they exchange daps and celebrate in pure style, one detail steals the show. The groom’s lady!

Dressed in a flawlessly tailored three-piece suit, she brings her own brand of elegance and sophistication to the moment. Her poise, confidence, and effortlessly chic look have captured hearts all over the internet — and honestly, we can’t stop watching either.

Enjoy the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,