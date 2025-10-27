Regal in Purple! Be That Stunning Igbo Bride with This Radiant Beauty Look

The start of something new always feels special, and your look on your big day should be no different—bold, beautiful, and radiant, crowning you the queen of the day.

For that effect, Tiwwi Couture NG crafted this stunning purple Igbo bridal look that guarantees maximum elegant slay. Delicately beaded and designed with intricate wirework, the dress embodies timeless radiance. No radiant look can be left incomplete, so the alluring makeup by Ennie Yapha adds depth with its striking finish. To maintain a regal essence, Oni Gele wrapped this gorgeous gele in upright fine pleats, tying the whole ensemble together beautifully. This look is for the bride who isn’t afraid to own every moment, turn every head, and glow like the true queen on her big day.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

