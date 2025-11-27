Connect with us

Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s Introduction Was Shades of Brown, Gold and Love

Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson celebrated love in rich brown and gold tones, creating a picture-perfect introduction ceremony.
55 minutes ago

The wedding bells are ringing—can you hear them? They’re ringing loud and clear for Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson. The lifestyle content creator and her fiancé, the film producer, who got engaged a few months ago, celebrated their introduction, and it was all shades of brown, gold, love, and happiness.

For those who may not be familiar, in a traditional Nigerian wedding, the introduction is often the first of several ceremonies. It’s the moment when both families come together to formally meet, learn about each other, and lay the foundation for the celebrations to come.

For their introduction, Simi and Femi went all out in coordinated brown and gold. Simi wore a gold metallic corset top with sheer illusion sleeves, delicately detailed with floral appliqués on the shoulders, arms, and bodice. Her skirt was equally stunning, featuring a geometric pattern in gold, finished with floral touches that echoed the top. A chocolate brown gele completed the look, perfectly paired with a diamond choker necklace, matching earrings, and gold strappy sandals.

The groom complemented her beautifully in a brown agbada, paired with an embroidered fila in matching tones. His look was elevated with multiple strands of earth-toned beads cascading across his chest, a decorative tassel pendant as the centerpiece, coordinating beaded bracelets, and an ornate walking stick finished with carved details and a gold band. Traditional brown leather sandals rounded off the outfit.

The couple’s styling flowed seamlessly, with warm, earthy tones of gold and brown tying everything together. And the love between them? Undeniable. From the gentle way he held her hand like a princess to the tender kiss he placed on it, every gesture radiated affection.

See photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

