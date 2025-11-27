Tems Is Serving New Visuals and Styles | We’re Here for Every Look

Connect with us

From “Lagos Love” to “Big Daddy,” Tems’ new visuals are giving moodboard goals.

Listen up, ladies and gentlemen — we’re still not over Tems. Our very own Grammy-winning star has spent the past few days treating us to gorgeous visuals from her new EP, “Love Is a Kingdom,” and each drop comes with photos that are too good not to talk about.

Here’s the fun part: every time she releases a video from the EP, there’s a fresh set of images to match the mood of the track. And so far, they’ve all been worth a closer look.

For “Lagos Love,” Tems keeps everything in a soft, clean white palette. She wears a fitted white midi dress with a flattering V-neckline that creates a smooth silhouette. Over it, she layers a cream-toned robe with feather trim along the edges and sleeves, giving the look a touch of luxury without doing too much. Even the studio backdrop stays completely white — right down to her toenail polish. If intentionality had a visual reference, this would be it.

Then comes the shift. For “Big Daddy,” she switches gears with a cool, urban-inspired look set against a textured blue-grey backdrop. She starts with an oversized white zip-up hoodie — roomy sleeves, relaxed fit, the whole vibe. Underneath, she keeps it simple with a fitted white top. But the real eye-catcher is the pair of wide-leg trousers covered in metallic detailing, sequins and sculptural patterns in shades of grey, silver and black. Layered silver necklaces sit neatly around her neck, adding to the modern feel, while black platform footwear completes the look.

And if you’re putting together a moodboard for your next photo shoot, these two sets offer all the inspiration you could possibly need.

