Black & Gold Radiance! Bring Timeless Elegance to Your Igba-Nkwu With This Lovely Look

Your Igba-nkwu ceremony deserves a completely stunning look, and what we have today for our gorgeous Igbo brides-to-be is something that will make your big day even more special.

Courtesy of Kandice Official, this lovely black and gold fully beaded dress can be the look to bring you that dazzling effect you seek. The V-halter neckline down to the heavily beaded corset bodice, and the Isi-agu illusion beaded skirt, all harmonise into one glamorous ensemble. Excel Hair Lab did a wonderful job styling the hair up into a high curly bun, while Exotic Signatures created magic with this beautiful makeup look. This full ensemble is a unique approach to Igbo traditional bridal fashion, and we bet it has all it takes to give you a glow that never fades.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Makeup @Exotic_signatures

Bridal stylist @houseofempire1

Accessories & horse tail @okukuandgelebyoreke

Designer @kandiceofficial

Hairstylist @excelhairlab

Photography @mikeartphotography_official

Videography @inreeltimee

Content creator @lensbynita