Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Black & Gold Radiance! Bring Timeless Elegance to Your Igba-Nkwu With This Lovely Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Achieve Your Pristine Bridal Goals With This Gorgeous White Wedding Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Miss Cosmo Nigeria 2025, Tofunmi Adekola, Serves Premium Yoruba Bridal Inspo in This Stunning Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Glow Different on Your Big Day With This Unique Edo Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring All The Glamour and Sass to Your Bridal Shower With This Stunning Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Every Detail of This Stunning Look Was Designed Perfectly For The Elegant Yoruba Bride

Beauty Look Weddings

Black, Bold & Beautiful! This Traditional Bridal Look Will Have You Mesmerized by Every Detail

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring a Dazzling Effect to Your Wedding Reception With This Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Let This Beauty Look Inspire a Captivating Bridal Glow on Your Big Day

Beauty Look Weddings

Igbo Brides-to-be! This Igba Nkwu Bridal Inspo Is a Christmas Gift You’ll Love

Beauty Look

Black & Gold Radiance! Bring Timeless Elegance to Your Igba-Nkwu With This Lovely Look

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Your Igba-nkwu ceremony deserves a completely stunning look, and what we have today for our gorgeous Igbo brides-to-be is something that will make your big day even more special.

Courtesy of Kandice Official, this lovely black and gold fully beaded dress can be the look to bring you that dazzling effect you seek. The V-halter neckline down to the heavily beaded corset bodice, and the Isi-agu illusion beaded skirt, all harmonise into one glamorous ensemble. Excel Hair Lab did a wonderful job styling the hair up into a high curly bun, while Exotic Signatures created magic with this beautiful makeup look. This full ensemble is a unique approach to Igbo traditional bridal fashion, and we bet it has all it takes to give you a glow that never fades.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Makeup @Exotic_signatures
Bridal stylist @houseofempire1
Accessories & horse tail @okukuandgelebyoreke
Designer @kandiceofficial
Hairstylist @excelhairlab
Photography @mikeartphotography_official
Videography @inreeltimee
Content creator @lensbynita

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php