Thandiwe Newton Brings Ease and Style to the Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel

If you’re going to walk the Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel, you might as well enjoy it — and Thandiwe Newton did exactly that.

She came through smiling, dancing, and fully present, wearing a three-piece look that felt right for daytime TV without playing it safe. A burgundy blouse with a tie at the neckline set the tone, layered under a black sequined waistcoat and paired with wide-leg trousers in the same embellished finish. It was coordinated, comfortable, and gave her room to move — which mattered, because she definitely did.

The chants kicked in almost immediately. The crowd clapped, called her name, and kept the rhythm going as Thandiwe danced along, laughing and leaning into the moment. It felt less like an entrance and more like a shared joke everyone was in on.

She was on the show to talk about the 2025/2026 “Anaconda Reboot” and revisit stories from her early career, including her time working with Tupac Shakur on Gridlock’d. But before any of that, the spirit tunnel did what it’s become known for, turning a walk down a corridor into something people actually want to watch.

Watch Thandiwe Newton’s full spirit tunnel walk below.