Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Thandiwe Newton Brings Ease and Style to the Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Living Scoop

"We Took It One Day at a Time": Tiwi & Kunle Remi on Baby Wonder’s Birth

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Takes Jollof Rice to the Next Level with Asun

BN TV Cuisine

Joyful Cook Switches Up Classic Fried Rice With Cabbage & Sausage

BN TV Cuisine Scoop

This Easy Almond Cake Is Soft, Nutty and Perfect for the Festive Season

BN TV Movies & TV

Bridgerton Season 4 Trailer Introduces Benedict’s Cinderella-Style Love Story

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Adekunle Gold & Simi Are Expecting Another Baby!

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh Shares Five Simple Ways to Rethink Your Makeup Routine

BN TV Movies & TV

Teyana Taylor Owns the Spirit Tunnel with Jaw-Dropping Dance Moves

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Lucien Leon Laviscount Have the Best Time in the Spirit Tunnel

BN TV

Thandiwe Newton Brings Ease and Style to the Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel

Thandiwe Newton brought style and joy to The Jennifer Hudson Show, dancing through the Spirit Tunnel in a sequined charcoal set and burgundy shirt. See the rhythmic moment from her 2026 press run.
Avatar photo

Published

16 minutes ago

 on

If you’re going to walk the Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel, you might as well enjoy it — and Thandiwe Newton did exactly that.

She came through smiling, dancing, and fully present, wearing a three-piece look that felt right for daytime TV without playing it safe. A burgundy blouse with a tie at the neckline set the tone, layered under a black sequined waistcoat and paired with wide-leg trousers in the same embellished finish. It was coordinated, comfortable, and gave her room to move — which mattered, because she definitely did.

The chants kicked in almost immediately. The crowd clapped, called her name, and kept the rhythm going as Thandiwe danced along, laughing and leaning into the moment. It felt less like an entrance and more like a shared joke everyone was in on.

She was on the show to talk about the 2025/2026 “Anaconda Reboot” and revisit stories from her early career, including her time working with Tupac Shakur on Gridlock’d. But before any of that, the spirit tunnel did what it’s become known for, turning a walk down a corridor into something people actually want to watch.

Watch Thandiwe Newton’s full spirit tunnel walk below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php