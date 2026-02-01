Ayra Starr Says Her Second Grammy Nomination Feels Like Reassurance

“Every day I feel happy, I feel grateful.” That’s how Ayra Starr summed up this moment in her career as she sat down with Love Island USA’s Chelley Bissainthe on Billboard News to talk about her multiple GRAMMY nominations this year. For the singer, this second round of nominations feels like reassurance, a reminder that she’s on the right path. She shared that it has strengthened her confidence in her choices and deepened her trust in God, especially after reflecting on earlier GRAMMY ceremonies and how much she has grown since then.

The conversation moved easily through some of her recent creative milestones, including the making of “Gimme Dat,” where she sampled Wyclef Jean’s “911 / Diallo” and recorded in his studio. Ayra also spoke about losing her voice during the recording process, how Wizkid came on board for the track, and her role in co-directing the music video. She touched on her evolving sense of self, linking her recent hair change to a wider creative shift, and named influences such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, her mum, and her faith.

Ayra also spoke about the importance of African music being recognised across different genres on a global stage, sharing her excitement about where the sound is headed. She mentioned Burna Boy as a dream collaborator, said she’s looking forward to seeing Leon Thomas at the GRAMMYs, and encouraged her fans to create what they want without waiting for permission.