Can We Talk About Tenicka Boyd’s Lagos Fashion Week Style?

The American fashion influencer, whose effortlessly polished approach to dressing has earned her a devoted following, has been turning heads in Lagos with a wardrobe that’s equal parts playful and unapologetically sophisticated. And if there’s one thing her appearances have made clear, it’s that Boyd understands the assignment when it comes to fashion week.

Scroll through Tenicka Boyd’s standout Lagos Fashion Week looks below.

For her Jewel Jemila appearance, Boyd embraced full-on romance in a sweeping fuchsia dress, complete with cascading ruffles and dramatic bell sleeves. Paired with gold jewellery and her signature sleek, centre-parted hair, the look was a masterclass in polished style.

She switched gears for Beverly Naya’s Skin Summit experience, opting for a striking black-and-white body-skimming dress with an abstract, zebra-inspired pattern and dramatic fringe detailing.

But perhaps her most playful look came courtesy of The LadyMaker.

Boyd paired a sculptural hot-pink puff-sleeve top with a voluminous orange bubble skirt, finishing the look with a purple tasseled handbag and coordinating heels.

And then there’s this insanely detailed Onalaja burgundy beaded ensemble, a rich, intricately embellished look that traded playful volume for texture and craftsmanship, reinforcing Boyd’s ability to move between different fashion moods without losing her distinct point of view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

Beyond the clothes, Boyd’s Lagos emphasizes the growing visibility of African designers on the global fashion stage. For an influencer whose wardrobe regularly spans international luxury houses and emerging labels, we love that her enthusiasm for Nigerian fashion feels like a natural extension of her personal style.

And with looks this good, we’re definitely paying attention.

Photography: Ayo Makinwa