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Cynthia Erivo's Fashion Range Is Beyond Impeccable

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Cynthia Erivo’s Fashion Range Is Beyond Impeccable

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If there’s one thing Cynthia Erivo has mastered, it’s the art of keeping us guessing. Whether she’s embracing full-throttle red carpet glamour or experimenting with more directional silhouettes, the British actress rarely plays it safe. And judging by her latest appearances, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

For the Prima Facie premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Cynthia delivered a welcome dose of sunshine in a custom canary-yellow Prada gown. The bias-cut satin skimmed her figure beautifully, falling into a sweeping train, while oversized black grosgrain bows at the shoulders added a graphic contrast to the otherwise minimalist silhouette.

And she’s just as convincing in something that’s more casual but still directional. Case in point: the tan leather Proenza Schouler Fall 2026 co-ord she wore in New York. With its structured double-breasted jacket, relaxed trousers and chunky platform shoes, the look could easily have felt overwhelming. Instead, Cynthia made a compelling case for exaggerated proportions, proving that a neutral palette doesn’t have to mean playing it safe.

Her final appearance at New York Comic Con, where she joined the cast of Children of Blood and Bone in another Proenza Schouler Fall 2026 creation also designed by new Proenza Schouler Creative Director Rachel Scott (also of Diotima). This time, she opted for a navy printed dress featuring sculptural draping, an asymmetric silhouette and dramatic fringed detailing. The silver grommets along the hem introduced an unexpected industrial edge, while glittering blue heels and statement jewellery completed the look.

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