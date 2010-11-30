Ghanaian Actress Yvonne Nelson launches Glaucoma Foundation & releases star-studded charity music video

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson recently launched the Yvonne Nelson Glaucoma Foundation (YNGF). Yvonne was inspired to start her Foundation after a close family member became afflicted with the disease. Glaucoma is a progressive disease which affects the optic nerve. It is known as the “silent thief of sight” and is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide.
Yvonne hopes that the foundation will help raise awareness of the disease, encourage people to get tested and also lobby the Ghanaian government and pharmaceutical companies to ensure that Glaucoma medication is available and affordable to the thousands of people who are affected by this disease. YNGF has already started working with the Glaucoma Association of Ghana and they are gearing up to visit towns all around Ghana to carry out free Glaucoma diagnostic testing.
A few weeks ago, a launch event for the Foundation took place at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra and a charity music video was released to support the cause. The video features Yvonne Nelson alongside Sarkodie, Edem, Fresh Prince, Trigmatic, Bola-Ray, John Dumelo and Majid Michel.
At the foundation launch event, Yvonne said “600,000 Ghanaians are reported to be suffering from Glaucoma so I urge everyone to get screened for the disease.”
This is definitely a great cause to support. Diseases such as Glaucoma do not receive adequate mainstream media coverage, therefore many people do not know that it exists. Glad to see Ghollywood stars getting involved in non-profit activities as well.
In other Yvonne Nelson news, her new movie, “Crazy” premiere at the National Theatre in Accra on Friday, 26th November 2010.
Watch the Yvonne Nelson Glaucoma Foundation Music Video Below:
Behind the Scenes Photos from the YNGF video shoot
[nggallery id=260]
The Yvonne Nelson Glaucoma Foundation Launch – Accra, Ghana
[nggallery id=262]
Lovely..
Hmmmmm beautiful innitiative n lovely the song.more power to guys
Glaucoma is a very serious disease. The sad thing is that the sufferer never knows something is wrong, hence, the need to get tested. I thank God for His healing in a very dear one’s life who was diagnosed with it in January 2010.
As we keep being prayerful, let us encourage our parents and older loved ones to get tested and begin treatment or begin prayers. It is very treatable but not after sometime ie when the pressure on the eye is way too much. Nice one Yvonne. God help us.
lovely..
Thanks for d initiative
She makes tall interesting. Yvonne congrats, you’ve done well done for yourself. Please keep it up.
this is lovly and innovative!
kudos 2 her
wots the point in getting tested if youve got it it will just bring sadness thte youre going to get blind
How pessimistic can you be? The point of getting tested or diagnosed is that you can get treated by medication or surgery for further information, read this article and cure your self of ignorance at least..
wow….great initiative….great video too n hope she gets support bc more light needs to b shed on dis disease…..good job
THIS IS A GREAT VIDEO I WISH ALL THE NOLLYWOOD STARS WOULD COME TOGETHER AND DO ONE FOR AIDS,RACISM AND PROVERTY THAT WOULD BE GREAT I MEAN WITH ALL THE GHANIAN AND NIGERIAN ACTORS WOW /// U TAKE ABOUT COMING TOGETHER AS 1 NATION.
Nollywood……Racism????
Or do you mean tribalism???? Nigeria has tribal issues, not racial biases dear.
@sexy fashionista.
Dnt b ignorant my sister, if detected early it can be reversed. There are medications that can be taken to combat the process. Even the glaucoma laser surgery can be done also. So, realizing someone has glaucoma isn’t the end of the world.
Lovely. I wish African leaders will borrow a leave from these young people, poised to set trends.Is it just me? I keep seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.
A very close family member was recently diagnosed with Glaucoma and I have since read quite a lot about it – true, it cause blindness but only if 1/ it is not detected on time and/or 2/ it is not correctly managed.
The key is that we all need to get tested.
@Bunsky – unfortunately No – it cannot be reversed BUT it can be managed. Think of it if you will as diabetes. IT CAN BE MANAGED!
Love this song coz of two things, 1st the what the song is about (Glaucoma) then the sweet voice of sharifa nugu. She really killed it. wish there were more of her songs on the net. I love her uniqueness.singing in her mother tongue.
lol… please no offense but ghanaian doesn’t sound sexy at all :p
wHERE can one get tested in lagos?.. Just walk into any optician office or what?
I am very ashamed of myself. Before I watched the video, I was expecting another half assed, low commitment effort but I was pleasantly surprised. Time and effort were certainly put into the video which means she means business with this Glaucoma foundation.
Good job Yvonne, wish you the best. Certainly the way forward!
I’ve had glaucoma for over 10 years…. I’m only 26yrs and I’ve been able to manage it cos I found out on time……..the earlier the better cos once the vision is gone it’s gone and doctors can only stop it from getting worse but you can’t regain lost sight…….get tested
nice initiative…this is to confirm that you are the only focused star in ghana..all others do nothing but to wear rubbish clothes all over…i mean see what they are even wearing…ghanian fashion scene sucks…
kudos to yvonne
great initiative. nice move.
go JOY
Please what’s the name of the girl who sings from 1:43 to 2:20?? she’s good
okay, i just found it’s Sherifa Gunu
Hmm well dats a good one
WOW. Am truly nd sincerely stuck wit words to compliment wat dis beautiful, richly nd structurly endowed yvvvvonne has come up wit. Great nd well gifted being is who u are. i commend ur effort. u are d best. dis is just d beginning of d great things God will do in ur life. WELDONE DEARIEEEEEEEEEE.
happy about this, i just gained repect for yvonne nelson
Am so proud of You….lol
Great, nice initiative Yvonne. Something different that needed attention, there is still so many others that needs attention, so please our Celebrities take note, its not only HIV/AIDS, STDs, Women, Youths etc…there are other silent diseases there that needs urgent awareness.
Yvonne so proud of you on this initiative and a beautiful song at that. You got me inspired again on what I planned doing
I Write to inform you that you are my number one lady actress in the Ghanaian movie industry, and to also say that I want to help in your fight against glaucoma in the country because I as a person think it is a step in the right direction.
Am a native of Wa (Upper West Region)and will like to know wheather Wa will be part of your scope of action and probably how I can help in may be in kind since I just finished school and can’t offer you any service financially. and JUST IN CASE MY SERVICE WILL NOT BE NEEDED,BUT I wish to say that its not how high you build your dream that makes a difference, but how your faith can clim.its not how much you accomplish but how many lives you touch.Have faith and touch many (So said my mother)Many Thanks.
WOW THAT LOVELY MA GIRL.I WISH I CAN HEIP U PUSH UR DREAM TO THE TOP.I HAVE A SIMILAR CASE WITH U.A VERY CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND OF MINE.I WWISH I CAN DO MORE TO THE WORLD FIGTH THIS DEADLY EYE DIEASES.BRAVO GIRL.I LOVE U.
wow! i am writing your essay
Im only 13 but i am very determined to start a charity and im happy that there are other people who care out there!
Good job
Hi all friends here pourait have someone contact fondadteur this foundation? please this is very urgent thank you