BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Fabryan launches S/S 2012 Evening Wear Collection

27.09.2011 at By 36 Comments

Following the summer’s successful launch of their Psychedelic accessories range, London-based fashion brand Fabryan have unveiled their Spring/Summer 2012 evening wear collection. Duchess satin, silk charmeuse and real feathers have been used to create a collection of nine signature dresses in shades of black, red, royal blue, black, white and green.

The dresses were designed with a philosophy of simplicity and elegance in mind and the pieces intelligently match beauty with style. The new collection marks the start of a new era for the fashion brand, which sees the creation of designs that are redolent of the glitz and glamour of the red carpet.

The designer behind Fabryan, Samantha-Jane, says that the essence of the new collection is ‘star appeal’. “Our starting point was simplicity and elegance, taking inspiration from the allure and magic of the red carpet.The collection is targeted at women who want something special for that big occasion. Whether it’s a charity event, an exclusive party or a summer ball, these dresses command attention and are for women who aren’t afraid of being noticed.”

Each dress in the collection has been given a distinctive name and include a few favourites from the Spring/Summer 2011 Collection.

View collection below:

The Collection is available at www.fabryan.com

Credits:

Photographer: Gabor Szantai
Model: Simona
Stylist:  Riece Forde
Make up:  Joy Adenuga
Hair Stylist: Alexandra Kourieh
Designer’s Assistant: Zoe Chinery
Videographer: Stephen Brockerton

Stockists:

Jewellery by Trisori and Martine Wester
Shoes by Gianmarco Lorenzi and Gina

36 Comments on Fabryan launches S/S 2012 Evening Wear Collection
  • Ogor September 27, 2011 at 1:44 pm

    Nice 🙂

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • BeautyAndBrains September 30, 2011 at 5:41 am

      OH hell naw. Not good.

      Love this! 4
  • Bukky September 27, 2011 at 1:49 pm

    some david bridal’s bridesmaid sturvs!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • cathy September 27, 2011 at 1:56 pm

    interesting

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • DU September 27, 2011 at 2:03 pm

    LOVELY COLLECTION

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • L’amour September 27, 2011 at 2:09 pm

    really beautiful stuff

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Lady G September 27, 2011 at 2:21 pm

    lovely

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Natoday? September 27, 2011 at 2:27 pm

    nice collection, beautiful model with gud interpretation!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • chi chi September 27, 2011 at 2:27 pm

    ultra feminine.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Kach September 27, 2011 at 2:31 pm

    Elegant pieces…

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Efe September 27, 2011 at 2:31 pm

    In love with the last dresss….Hotttttt.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Monica September 27, 2011 at 2:38 pm

    This is a stunning collection. Well done. Is the designer Nigerian?

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Rebel September 27, 2011 at 2:53 pm

    the last dress is just perfection!!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Lue September 27, 2011 at 3:03 pm

    really classy
    http://lucianochinwe.blogspot.com/

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Dee Mist September 27, 2011 at 3:05 pm

    Wow

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Uhuh September 27, 2011 at 3:52 pm

    the Last dress is nice….everything else was meeehhhh. Regurgitated BS….smh. So tired of seeing the death of originality in all these “designers”.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • faith September 27, 2011 at 4:24 pm

    Black wedding dress…Dats wat came τ̅☺ ♍γ̲̣̣̥ mind…smh..

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Yinda September 27, 2011 at 4:26 pm

    Love it!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Oma September 27, 2011 at 4:58 pm

    Lovely looking but nothing new really.
    Second dress reminded me of the Movie” Black Swan”
    http://lifethroughomaseyes.blogspot.com

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • the intricacies of life……. September 27, 2011 at 5:19 pm

    nothing new, just styles that have been copied for yonkers abeg! i must commend the finishing though, but it lacks creative imagination! it is sha better than ogonna omeruos beyond tacky and cheap looking obioma made clothes! lol!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Irese September 27, 2011 at 5:37 pm

    My girl SJ doing a fabulous job…yet again! and yes, she is Nigerian! Kudos

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • sule September 27, 2011 at 7:01 pm

    snore… same ol.. petty pictues..boring dresses..

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • zaquisha September 27, 2011 at 8:52 pm

    last dress, lovely!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Fashionbrief September 28, 2011 at 3:10 am

    What a beautiful collection.

    See all the designer collections from Gucci, blumarine, Versace and loads more at the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2012 @ http://www.fashion-brief.blogspot.com.

    Also follow us on twitter @fashionbrief for all your fashion updates.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • IYOBOSA September 28, 2011 at 12:08 pm

    my sis SJ, im proud of u. i know soon u will be at d London fashion show!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • lustre September 28, 2011 at 1:04 pm

    nice

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Nona September 28, 2011 at 1:20 pm

    Boring dresses; too much fur going on everywhere.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • shadeow September 28, 2011 at 2:27 pm

    only the last dress was worth the effort…….all other things(esp the first dress ) are dated

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • shadeow September 28, 2011 at 2:28 pm

    the white dress sef is a typical Marchesa style

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Miss B September 28, 2011 at 2:53 pm

    You know I’m proud of you, my dearie. I really like xoxo

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • diva September 29, 2011 at 2:17 am

    that green dress…love at first sight

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • oppsie September 29, 2011 at 9:16 am

    nice pieces well finished from the look but nothing original.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • preye September 29, 2011 at 3:04 pm

    Intricacies of life, pls b a designer n let’s c aw far u cn go. Nawa o.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • cynthia September 30, 2011 at 1:36 pm

    OMG!! Really fab-ulous!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Zegzy September 30, 2011 at 9:37 pm

    Nothing new or different about the designs, i’ve seen all these designs somewhere.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Purpleicious Babe October 1, 2011 at 2:47 am

    I like the styles….

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija