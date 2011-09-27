Fabryan launches S/S 2012 Evening Wear Collection

Following the summer’s successful launch of their Psychedelic accessories range, London-based fashion brand Fabryan have unveiled their Spring/Summer 2012 evening wear collection. Duchess satin, silk charmeuse and real feathers have been used to create a collection of nine signature dresses in shades of black, red, royal blue, black, white and green.
The dresses were designed with a philosophy of simplicity and elegance in mind and the pieces intelligently match beauty with style. The new collection marks the start of a new era for the fashion brand, which sees the creation of designs that are redolent of the glitz and glamour of the red carpet.
The designer behind Fabryan, Samantha-Jane, says that the essence of the new collection is ‘star appeal’. “Our starting point was simplicity and elegance, taking inspiration from the allure and magic of the red carpet.The collection is targeted at women who want something special for that big occasion. Whether it’s a charity event, an exclusive party or a summer ball, these dresses command attention and are for women who aren’t afraid of being noticed.”
Each dress in the collection has been given a distinctive name and include a few favourites from the Spring/Summer 2011 Collection.
The Collection is available at www.fabryan.com
Credits:
Photographer: Gabor Szantai
Model: Simona
Stylist: Riece Forde
Make up: Joy Adenuga
Hair Stylist: Alexandra Kourieh
Designer’s Assistant: Zoe Chinery
Videographer: Stephen Brockerton
Stockists:
Jewellery by Trisori and Martine Wester
Shoes by Gianmarco Lorenzi and Gina
Nice 🙂
OH hell naw. Not good.
some david bridal’s bridesmaid sturvs!
interesting
LOVELY COLLECTION
really beautiful stuff
lovely
nice collection, beautiful model with gud interpretation!
ultra feminine.
Elegant pieces…
In love with the last dresss….Hotttttt.
This is a stunning collection. Well done. Is the designer Nigerian?
the last dress is just perfection!!!
really classy
Wow
the Last dress is nice….everything else was meeehhhh. Regurgitated BS….smh. So tired of seeing the death of originality in all these “designers”.
Black wedding dress…Dats wat came τ̅☺ ♍γ̲̣̣̥ mind…smh..
Love it!!
Lovely looking but nothing new really.
Second dress reminded me of the Movie” Black Swan”
nothing new, just styles that have been copied for yonkers abeg! i must commend the finishing though, but it lacks creative imagination! it is sha better than ogonna omeruos beyond tacky and cheap looking obioma made clothes! lol!
My girl SJ doing a fabulous job…yet again! and yes, she is Nigerian! Kudos
snore… same ol.. petty pictues..boring dresses..
last dress, lovely!
What a beautiful collection.
my sis SJ, im proud of u. i know soon u will be at d London fashion show!!
nice
Boring dresses; too much fur going on everywhere.
only the last dress was worth the effort…….all other things(esp the first dress ) are dated
the white dress sef is a typical Marchesa style
You know I’m proud of you, my dearie. I really like xoxo
that green dress…love at first sight
nice pieces well finished from the look but nothing original.
Intricacies of life, pls b a designer n let’s c aw far u cn go. Nawa o.
OMG!! Really fab-ulous!!
Nothing new or different about the designs, i’ve seen all these designs somewhere.
I like the styles….