Fabryan launches S/S 2012 Evening Wear Collection

Following the summer’s successful launch of their Psychedelic accessories range, London-based fashion brand Fabryan have unveiled their Spring/Summer 2012 evening wear collection. Duchess satin, silk charmeuse and real feathers have been used to create a collection of nine signature dresses in shades of black, red, royal blue, black, white and green.

The dresses were designed with a philosophy of simplicity and elegance in mind and the pieces intelligently match beauty with style. The new collection marks the start of a new era for the fashion brand, which sees the creation of designs that are redolent of the glitz and glamour of the red carpet.

The designer behind Fabryan, Samantha-Jane, says that the essence of the new collection is ‘star appeal’. “Our starting point was simplicity and elegance, taking inspiration from the allure and magic of the red carpet.The collection is targeted at women who want something special for that big occasion. Whether it’s a charity event, an exclusive party or a summer ball, these dresses command attention and are for women who aren’t afraid of being noticed.”



Each dress in the collection has been given a distinctive name and include a few favourites from the Spring/Summer 2011 Collection.

View collection below:



The Collection is available at www.fabryan.com

Credits:

Photographer: Gabor Szantai

Model: Simona

Stylist: Riece Forde

Make up: Joy Adenuga

Hair Stylist: Alexandra Kourieh

Designer’s Assistant: Zoe Chinery

Videographer: Stephen Brockerton

Stockists:

Jewellery by Trisori and Martine Wester

Shoes by Gianmarco Lorenzi and Gina