Hugh Masekela, Cobhams, Mourie Louden, Keziah Jones, Bez & Efya LIVE at the 2nd Annual Lagos Jazz Series – 24th to 27th November 2011

The 2nd annual Lagos Jazz Series is finally here!

This edition of the Lagos Jazz Series promises to light up Lagos with non-stop soulful Jazz music and will feature performances by some of Africa’s most gifted superstars.

Headlining this year’s Jazz Series are internationally acclaimed Jazz Maestros – South African trumpeter, composer and singer Hugh Masekela and Mourie Louden who are bringing nothing short of their A-Game to entertain all Jazz Lovers.

To ensure a noteworthy show, organizers of the event have gone the extra mile to garner a star studde line-up of some of Africa’s musical acts.The repertoire of artistes set to do justice to Jazz music include

Cobhams Asuquo

Efya

Tiwa Savage

Bez

Keziah Jones

Sesu

Diana Bada

and a host of other surprise artistes.

Lagos Style Week spoke person – Oti Bazunu said “This year, LJS promises a Jazz outing that has never been experienced in Nigeria. The reason we decided to go the extra mile to blend Nigerian acts with their international counterparts is to ensure that those willing to attend the show get a taste of what jazz music is all about.”

Get ready people as Jazz music is all primed up to take center stage in the Nigerian entertainment scene. Be there!

Here’s the Full Schedule of the event;

Day1: Film Screening on the Roof

Date: Thursday 24th November 2011

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Four Points by Sheraton , Plot 9/10, Block 2, Oniru Chieftaincy Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos

Day 2

Date: Friday 25th November 2011

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Moorhouse Hotel, 1 Bankole Oki Street, Ikoyi, Lagos

Performers: Sesu | Vladyslav Sendecki | Keziah Jones

Ticket Price: N10,000

Day 3

Date: Saturday 26th November 2011

Time: 8 PM

Venue: The Lagos Motor Boat Club, 28 Awolowo Road Ikoyi, Lagos

Performers: Somi | Morrie Louden | Efya |Hugh Masekela

Ticket Price: N15,000

Day 4

Date: Sunday 27th November 2011

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos

Performers: Diana Bada | Sesu | Somi | Bez | Tiwa Savage | Morrie Louden | Cobhams | Keziah Jones | Efya | Hugh Masekela

Ticket Price: N 2,500

Ticket Locations: You can get you tickets at the following locations

The Moore House Hotel, 1 Bankole Oki Street, Ikoyi, Lagos

Jazzhole, 168 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Contact: For more info and general enquiries

Visit Lagos Jazz Series Limited, 6A Abimbola Awoniyi Close, Victoria Island, Lagos

E-mail info@lagosjazzseries.com

Call 019033421

The Lagos Jazz Series is supported by Promasidor, CBO Capital Partners, Delta Airlines, Four Points by Sheraton, The German Consulate, Mercedes Benz, The Guardian, Bella Naija and Classic/Beat FM.

