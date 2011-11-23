Hugh Masekela, Cobhams, Mourie Louden, Keziah Jones, Bez & Efya LIVE at the 2nd Annual Lagos Jazz Series – 24th to 27th November 2011

The 2nd annual Lagos Jazz Series is finally here!
This edition of the Lagos Jazz Series promises to light up Lagos with non-stop soulful Jazz music and will feature performances by some of Africa’s most gifted superstars.
Headlining this year’s Jazz Series are internationally acclaimed Jazz Maestros – South African trumpeter, composer and singer Hugh Masekela and Mourie Louden who are bringing nothing short of their A-Game to entertain all Jazz Lovers.
To ensure a noteworthy show, organizers of the event have gone the extra mile to garner a star studde line-up of some of Africa’s musical acts.The repertoire of artistes set to do justice to Jazz music include
- Cobhams Asuquo
- Efya
- Tiwa Savage
- Bez
- Keziah Jones
- Sesu
- Diana Bada
and a host of other surprise artistes.
Lagos Style Week spoke person – Oti Bazunu said “This year, LJS promises a Jazz outing that has never been experienced in Nigeria. The reason we decided to go the extra mile to blend Nigerian acts with their international counterparts is to ensure that those willing to attend the show get a taste of what jazz music is all about.”
Get ready people as Jazz music is all primed up to take center stage in the Nigerian entertainment scene. Be there!
Here’s the Full Schedule of the event;
Day1: Film Screening on the Roof
Date: Thursday 24th November 2011
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Four Points by Sheraton , Plot 9/10, Block 2, Oniru Chieftaincy Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos
Day 2
Date: Friday 25th November 2011
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Moorhouse Hotel, 1 Bankole Oki Street, Ikoyi, Lagos
Performers: Sesu | Vladyslav Sendecki | Keziah Jones
Ticket Price: N10,000
Day 3
Date: Saturday 26th November 2011
Time: 8 PM
Venue: The Lagos Motor Boat Club, 28 Awolowo Road Ikoyi, Lagos
Performers: Somi | Morrie Louden | Efya |Hugh Masekela
Ticket Price: N15,000
Day 4
Date: Sunday 27th November 2011
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos
Performers: Diana Bada | Sesu | Somi | Bez | Tiwa Savage | Morrie Louden | Cobhams | Keziah Jones | Efya | Hugh Masekela
Ticket Price: N 2,500
Ticket Locations: You can get you tickets at the following locations
The Moore House Hotel, 1 Bankole Oki Street, Ikoyi, Lagos
Jazzhole, 168 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Contact: For more info and general enquiries
Visit Lagos Jazz Series Limited, 6A Abimbola Awoniyi Close, Victoria Island, Lagos
E-mail info@lagosjazzseries.com
Call 019033421
The Lagos Jazz Series is supported by Promasidor, CBO Capital Partners, Delta Airlines, Four Points by Sheraton, The German Consulate, Mercedes Benz, The Guardian, Bella Naija and Classic/Beat FM.
we need to have specific line ups.
I don’t want to buy a ticket hoping to see Bra Hugu and Cobhams and be faced with Tiwa Savage.Since some of us can’t buy tickets for all venues, we need specific line ups for the venues.
Halala Bra Hugh!!
even after 70,still going strong.
The contact phone number ain’t working.
Can we have an alternate number?
kai…i need to move back to Lagos men…my kind of music
wow!!!