Yes, this video just “world premiered” on BET’s 106 & Park.
In case you missed it, BN has it first online.
Bez featuring Praiz – “That Stupid Song“. Video was directed by Clarence Peters. Produced by Cobhams Asuquo Music Productions.
Enjoy.
61 Comments on BN Video PREMIERE: Bez feat. Praiz – That Stupid Song
Heavens…i love dis song!!!!
NAIJA STANDUP!!!!
Lovely video, lovely song…..
OMGGGG! This song is toooooo cute for words 😀
video is so beautiful. And before people start hating, the song is actually a tribute to these amazing little songs we all grew up with.
Oh sharrap dia!
Amazing song and video! So simple! I love that they, especially Bez showed a lot personality. Its funny that people were insulting Clarence Peters some days ago because they were excited over Olu Maintain’s colourful video. I hope those people are ashamed of themselves right now.
I’m happy the song is not similar to any of those same ol’ lazy gra gra party songs we Nigerians like/ typical songs Terry G, P-square or Bracket will jump on.
Also thank God there were no girls with bad weaves/ bad make up and costumes wining their waists. So over it! E don do!
Trust Naija folks, I also know that Bez premiering his video on BET will become a trend on the count of 1…2…3…. Everybody will start doing it.
loveeeeeeee it!!
LMAO! I can see Cobhams all over this song “OHOHOHOH”! Did y’all see that guy dancing galala? too cute! Bez is awesome and I’m so glad for him. And can someone say PRAIZ the Lord? Holy smokes! Nigga is hawwttt! I want some PRAIZ in this house! Chai! *lifts bible and places on chest speaking in tongues*
haha!!! this your comment!!!
Omo, where have I been? I never knew Praiz was this delicious. Yummy and talented. He can gerrit any day, anytime, and anywhere!!*wipes sweat and bites lips* haha.
lol! PRAIZ the lord sista!
Halleluyah!!!!!
lol very funny comment….
Ties scarf holding my bible and anointing oyel -*koh,koh*-open door, I beg may I join you PRAIZ God…
Lmao!!!!!!!! mehn!! u killed me with ur comment. chei!!!!!!
ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh my gosh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i looooooooooooooove everyfrikken thing about this video… love love love…my best 9ja song n video of the 21st century. point blank period!!!!!!!!!
too cute for words i was totally blown away..
well done to all those involved.. soooooo internationally worthy lol
Nice, I like. Takes me back to primary/high school. Nice one bez& praiz
I Love everything about Bez!! His Album is super Quality i wish him all the best he is super talented! Big up to Cobhams the production on the entire album 1st Class! Please support the Brother I bought his Album on I tunes and i suggest you do the same if you haven’t already! I love BEZ!!! ( can you tell? )
I am actually going to buy an original copy of the album this afternoon. We need to support quality music and genuine talent. We keep complaining about mediocrity in the music industry, the likes of Bez and Praiz are breath of fresh iair and need to be supported and applauded.
Take a bow, Mr. Asuquo!!
Great Song Lovely Music and by the way Bez and Praiz killed it , Praiz naija John legend nice one bro
2 thumbs up!
If there’s one thing i miss about Naija,it’s Tarawah.Bez used to perform there and i thought his voice was beautiful. It is actually beautiful. Nice concept…..plus listening to this song makes me miss my childhood more
CLASSIC! I sure had the best childhood when it comes to playing with the neighborhood kids back in Nigeria, Lagos to be exact ! Surulere to be more precise ! haha 🙂
Too cute … bez, asa, nneka and ty bello are just extra unique artistes .. love it
totally agree!
AMINA! AMINA TARA! A LAZY GIRL!
TINKO TINKO BASKELEBE TITI ALABA PUS! lmao!!! tooooo dunny!
Awesome awesome awesome song!!!
oh praiz, ^sigh^^
thank goodness! see class na,see originality with our style so intricately laced in,amazing!
love it! love it! love it!!! Bez has an awesome voice….
Praiz……. still drooling……..Praiz………. I’m totally, absolutely, irrevocably in love! The brotha hawt mehn! Dayummmm!
So proud of my Praiz pookie wooohoooo yay baby yay!!!!
classic, wonderful work by cobhams, peters, bez and praize….
wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
a wow factor….love love love dis song and video
this is the best song ever!!!! just goes to show that you can sing a song that makes so much sense without a girl almost nude in it and singign about love, chic and rubbbish.
me likey. bez i love you but praiz right from the project fame days where you were struggling to pronounce the lyrics in olomi i had already though you were a star and you are already leaving up to expectations and i love you more.
HEELLLLPPP..i have been replying this song since morning…can sumone pinch me please…. me and my coleagues “that stupid song” is now our anthem….
sweet memories 🙂
omg.. i love this song.. when he started singing ‘tumbo tumbo baskalaba’, i got the chills. lol.. Praiz, where u dey hide mehn.. Person need to catch u. i wanna tell u about my stupid song. Haha
Alright, then! As someone said already, enough with the party videos with practically nekkid sistas shaking that thang while someone “pops champagne”. This song is really the bizness!
As a result of which, I shall be purchasing both Artistes’ albums on iTunes straight away. Cobhams, well done o!
OMG!!! great song, got my mind running down memory lane! *Tinko Tinko*, *Boju Boju* mehn wat do kids these days sing? am sure wizkid n d others lol….
Bez was okay but Praiz owned the song. Should have been Praiz featuring Bez 🙂 Big ups to Cobhams and Clarence Peters.
I’m sorry, but just because Praiz is a Fyne Boy don’t confuse vocal cords. Bez held it down in the looks and the singing department! As well as Praiz! Great Duet!
Lovely video. Now I hope I can get the stupid song out of my head.
good luck guys I hope your career ‘blows’ from here on
good talent and the all brought it home
wow this is too too cute!!!!!
Hear music oh!!!!! From the instruments to the VOICES to the class of the video. I rate this video 10 stars. Love the end when Praiz or Bez says “kpafuka kpafuka jealousy, I have no time to talk to you, talking to you is a waste of time, you are under my capacity!” Lol!! Does anyone remember that? Oh! Primary school days oh, the things we said and sang!!! Praiz definitely sounds like John Legend and Bez rocks! I’ll never forget his “more you” video and his album is amazing! I’m gonna repeat what someone said earlier; NAIJA STAND UP!!!!!! BRAP BRAP!!
ten over ten ten over ten ten over 10 shikena!!!!!
10/10
Fantastic!!!!!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE (OK YOU GET THE HINT)
LOVE IT, LOVE IT, LOVE IT….
I like dis sound so cool
I can’t stop listening to this song, praiz ur voice is on point…such talent. And Bez the sky is ur limit…
i am back this morning with this song on replay…cant get enough…
Done ever so well, pure class 100% all the way! I need more of these types 😀
I love this song and the video is awesome.
http://www.emblemofbeauty.blogspot.com
Twinkle Twinkle, and Yankee Doodle are not stupid songs…they are nursery rhymes. Ojuju Calabar and De de den, I will tell mummy for you are stupid choruses rather…..
mehhhhhhnnnnn! I love dis song, i cant get it off my head.
Kudos to Bez, Praiz, Cohbams, Clarence and every1 in d video infact. They were all on point. As in, its such a ”stupid song ” really, but with sense and very realistic.
Gosh! perfect video, perfect production by Cohbams, perfect combination of d duo. It couldnt av been dis nice if it was solo.
Luv the vid. Its so simple and hilarious!! BTW Bella Naija — could you occasionally post vids about other countries artists? Just stumbled onto this one while watching the vid above, for the Cup of Nations. Pretty upbeat song… http://youtu.be/HsNMhxU1SDM
Praizzzzz
*fans self*
wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
M grinning from ear to ear!!! Ds is d cutest song eveRRRRR
hahaha,mie too!
Praiz sounds a lot like John Legend *thumbs up*
oh my!!!! stale as i may be, dis video is awesome, really.apart from d fact i so totally m bezstruck (2yrs &stil counting), dis video was…… “super-it”! nice one @ clarence
..Rtflmao!! Mehn! C luv at frst syt…..Dz song z dah iiisssshhh!!Ah cnt geht dz STUPID SONG off mah head…..Smbdy gotta play dz sng……Ah hope Terry G nd Co playz dz, y’all should learn from it,….Bez n Praiz nailed it, 4rm d beatz 2 d voice, 2 d video….Infact, d whole thng wuz STUPID…”Hehehe” ah mean that in a gud way…..Ah luv dz song jooor!!….Awesome!
More of this brothers’….
Now Playin: That Stupid Song……”feelin stupid” lolz