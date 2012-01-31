BellaNaija

BN Video PREMIERE: Bez feat. Praiz – That Stupid Song

31.01.2012 at By 61 Comments

Yes, this video just “world premiered” on BET’s 106 & Park.
In case you missed it, BN has it first online.
Bez featuring Praiz – “That Stupid Song“. Video was directed by Clarence Peters. Produced by Cobhams Asuquo Music Productions.
Enjoy.

61 Comments on BN Video PREMIERE: Bez feat. Praiz – That Stupid Song
  • lily January 31, 2012 at 11:19 pm

    Heavens…i love dis song!!!!

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • bibi February 1, 2012 at 12:27 am

      NAIJA STANDUP!!!!

      Love this! 26
  • Libran Eye January 31, 2012 at 11:23 pm

    Lovely video, lovely song…..

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • ko-eazy! January 31, 2012 at 11:26 pm

    OMGGGG! This song is toooooo cute for words 😀

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Annabel January 31, 2012 at 11:36 pm

    video is so beautiful. And before people start hating, the song is actually a tribute to these amazing little songs we all grew up with.

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • BoomFlick February 1, 2012 at 6:28 am

      Oh sharrap dia!

      Love this! 35
    • Hosea February 1, 2012 at 6:47 am

      Amazing song and video! So simple! I love that they, especially Bez showed a lot personality. Its funny that people were insulting Clarence Peters some days ago because they were excited over Olu Maintain’s colourful video. I hope those people are ashamed of themselves right now.
      I’m happy the song is not similar to any of those same ol’ lazy gra gra party songs we Nigerians like/ typical songs Terry G, P-square or Bracket will jump on.
      Also thank God there were no girls with bad weaves/ bad make up and costumes wining their waists. So over it! E don do!
      Trust Naija folks, I also know that Bez premiering his video on BET will become a trend on the count of 1…2…3…. Everybody will start doing it.

      Love this! 29
  • spinky January 31, 2012 at 11:46 pm

    loveeeeeeee it!!

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • eloho February 1, 2012 at 12:14 am

    LMAO! I can see Cobhams all over this song “OHOHOHOH”! Did y’all see that guy dancing galala? too cute! Bez is awesome and I’m so glad for him. And can someone say PRAIZ the Lord? Holy smokes! Nigga is hawwttt! I want some PRAIZ in this house! Chai! *lifts bible and places on chest speaking in tongues*

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Temiloluwa February 1, 2012 at 1:03 am

      haha!!! this your comment!!!

      Love this! 31
    • Hosea February 1, 2012 at 6:53 am

      Omo, where have I been? I never knew Praiz was this delicious. Yummy and talented. He can gerrit any day, anytime, and anywhere!!*wipes sweat and bites lips* haha.

      Love this! 35
    • Omonike Omuya
      Omonike Odi February 1, 2012 at 9:22 am

      lol! PRAIZ the lord sista!

      Love this! 30
    • eloho February 1, 2012 at 10:10 am

      Halleluyah!!!!!

      Love this! 29
    • Couture By Makioba February 1, 2012 at 11:34 am

      lol very funny comment….

      Love this! 27
    • Ginika February 1, 2012 at 12:53 pm

      Ties scarf holding my bible and anointing oyel -*koh,koh*-open door, I beg may I join you PRAIZ God…

      Love this! 28
    • Nma February 3, 2012 at 12:04 pm

      Lmao!!!!!!!! mehn!! u killed me with ur comment. chei!!!!!!

      Love this! 31
  • mimi.g February 1, 2012 at 12:16 am

    ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh my gosh!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i looooooooooooooove everyfrikken thing about this video… love love love…my best 9ja song n video of the 21st century. point blank period!!!!!!!!!
    too cute for words i was totally blown away..
    well done to all those involved.. soooooo internationally worthy lol

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Pam February 1, 2012 at 12:18 am

    Nice, I like. Takes me back to primary/high school. Nice one bez& praiz

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • LADY E February 1, 2012 at 12:52 am

    I Love everything about Bez!! His Album is super Quality i wish him all the best he is super talented! Big up to Cobhams the production on the entire album 1st Class! Please support the Brother I bought his Album on I tunes and i suggest you do the same if you haven’t already! I love BEZ!!! ( can you tell? )

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Gidi February 1, 2012 at 8:30 am

      I am actually going to buy an original copy of the album this afternoon. We need to support quality music and genuine talent. We keep complaining about mediocrity in the music industry, the likes of Bez and Praiz are breath of fresh iair and need to be supported and applauded.
      Take a bow, Mr. Asuquo!!

      Love this! 31
  • NAGOD February 1, 2012 at 1:06 am

    Great Song Lovely Music and by the way Bez and Praiz killed it , Praiz naija John legend nice one bro

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Lesmillss February 1, 2012 at 1:24 am

    2 thumbs up!

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • onegirl February 1, 2012 at 2:01 am

    If there’s one thing i miss about Naija,it’s Tarawah.Bez used to perform there and i thought his voice was beautiful. It is actually beautiful. Nice concept…..plus listening to this song makes me miss my childhood more

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • @_Iyore February 1, 2012 at 2:16 am

    CLASSIC! I sure had the best childhood when it comes to playing with the neighborhood kids back in Nigeria, Lagos﻿ to be exact ! Surulere to be more precise ! haha 🙂

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • My Name February 1, 2012 at 3:00 am

    Too cute … bez, asa, nneka and ty bello are just extra unique artistes .. love it

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • tabizharhodes March 21, 2012 at 8:35 pm

      totally agree!

      Love this! 30
  • auntie February 1, 2012 at 3:07 am

    AMINA! AMINA TARA! A LAZY GIRL!
    TINKO TINKO BASKELEBE TITI ALABA PUS! lmao!!! tooooo dunny!

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • O February 1, 2012 at 3:45 am

    Awesome awesome awesome song!!!

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • keri February 1, 2012 at 4:48 am

    oh praiz, ^sigh^^

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • ojaybaby February 1, 2012 at 8:17 am

    thank goodness! see class na,see originality with our style so intricately laced in,amazing!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Hadassah February 1, 2012 at 8:50 am

    love it! love it! love it!!! Bez has an awesome voice….

    Praiz……. still drooling……..Praiz………. I’m totally, absolutely, irrevocably in love! The brotha hawt mehn! Dayummmm!

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Sal February 1, 2012 at 9:16 am

    So proud of my Praiz pookie wooohoooo yay baby yay!!!!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Yinda February 1, 2012 at 9:53 am

    classic, wonderful work by cobhams, peters, bez and praize….

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Couture By Makioba February 1, 2012 at 11:25 am

    wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
    a wow factor….love love love dis song and video

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Ugee February 1, 2012 at 12:46 pm

    this is the best song ever!!!! just goes to show that you can sing a song that makes so much sense without a girl almost nude in it and singign about love, chic and rubbbish.

    me likey. bez i love you but praiz right from the project fame days where you were struggling to pronounce the lyrics in olomi i had already though you were a star and you are already leaving up to expectations and i love you more.

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Couture By Makioba February 1, 2012 at 1:30 pm

    HEELLLLPPP..i have been replying this song since morning…can sumone pinch me please…. me and my coleagues “that stupid song” is now our anthem….
    sweet memories 🙂

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • hidden agenda February 1, 2012 at 2:14 pm

    omg.. i love this song.. when he started singing ‘tumbo tumbo baskalaba’, i got the chills. lol.. Praiz, where u dey hide mehn.. Person need to catch u. i wanna tell u about my stupid song. Haha

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • onyx February 1, 2012 at 2:16 pm

    Alright, then! As someone said already, enough with the party videos with practically nekkid sistas shaking that thang while someone “pops champagne”. This song is really the bizness!

    As a result of which, I shall be purchasing both Artistes’ albums on iTunes straight away. Cobhams, well done o!

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Merciful February 1, 2012 at 2:20 pm

    OMG!!! great song, got my mind running down memory lane! *Tinko Tinko*, *Boju Boju* mehn wat do kids these days sing? am sure wizkid n d others lol….

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • nok25 February 1, 2012 at 2:38 pm

    Bez was okay but Praiz owned the song. Should have been Praiz featuring Bez 🙂 Big ups to Cobhams and Clarence Peters.

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Not Impressed February 1, 2012 at 9:51 pm

      I’m sorry, but just because Praiz is a Fyne Boy don’t confuse vocal cords. Bez held it down in the looks and the singing department! As well as Praiz! Great Duet!

      Love this! 30
  • kokie February 1, 2012 at 4:25 pm

    Lovely video. Now I hope I can get the stupid song out of my head.
    good luck guys I hope your career ‘blows’ from here on
    good talent and the all brought it home

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • deee February 1, 2012 at 4:52 pm

    wow this is too too cute!!!!!

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Praiz and Bez rock!!!!!!!! February 1, 2012 at 5:54 pm

    Hear music oh!!!!! From the instruments to the VOICES to the class of the video. I rate this video 10 stars. Love the end when Praiz or Bez says “kpafuka kpafuka jealousy, I have no time to talk to you, talking to you is a waste of time, you are under my capacity!” Lol!! Does anyone remember that? Oh! Primary school days oh, the things we said and sang!!! Praiz definitely sounds like John Legend and Bez rocks! I’ll never forget his “more you” video and his album is amazing! I’m gonna repeat what someone said earlier; NAIJA STAND UP!!!!!! BRAP BRAP!!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Peace!PEACE!! February 1, 2012 at 8:05 pm

    ten over ten ten over ten ten over 10 shikena!!!!!

    10/10

    Fantastic!!!!!

    I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE (OK YOU GET THE HINT)

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Lagos Boy February 1, 2012 at 8:39 pm

    LOVE IT, LOVE IT, LOVE IT….

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Akudo Nduka February 1, 2012 at 11:54 pm

    I like dis sound so cool

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Evilicious February 2, 2012 at 4:22 am

    I can’t stop listening to this song, praiz ur voice is on point…such talent. And Bez the sky is ur limit…

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Couture By Makioba February 2, 2012 at 9:37 am

    i am back this morning with this song on replay…cant get enough…

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • eyes February 2, 2012 at 2:32 pm

    Done ever so well, pure class 100% all the way! I need more of these types 😀

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • bukioni February 2, 2012 at 11:02 pm

    I love this song and the video is awesome.
    http://www.emblemofbeauty.blogspot.com

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Truth February 4, 2012 at 10:36 am

    Twinkle Twinkle, and Yankee Doodle are not stupid songs…they are nursery rhymes. Ojuju Calabar and De de den, I will tell mummy for you are stupid choruses rather…..

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • mereal February 4, 2012 at 11:30 pm

    mehhhhhhnnnnn! I love dis song, i cant get it off my head.
    Kudos to Bez, Praiz, Cohbams, Clarence and every1 in d video infact. They were all on point. As in, its such a ”stupid song ” really, but with sense and very realistic.
    Gosh! perfect video, perfect production by Cohbams, perfect combination of d duo. It couldnt av been dis nice if it was solo.

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Mafia February 7, 2012 at 5:29 am

    Luv the vid. Its so simple and hilarious!! BTW Bella Naija — could you occasionally post vids about other countries artists? Just stumbled onto this one while watching the vid above, for the Cup of Nations. Pretty upbeat song… http://youtu.be/HsNMhxU1SDM

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Atokz February 7, 2012 at 10:34 am

    Praizzzzz

    *fans self*

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • cathy February 7, 2012 at 5:44 pm

    wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • AKA February 11, 2012 at 2:37 am

    M grinning from ear to ear!!! Ds is d cutest song eveRRRRR

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • tabizharhodes March 21, 2012 at 8:36 pm

      hahaha,mie too!

      Love this! 27
  • naijababe February 21, 2012 at 6:47 pm

    Praiz sounds a lot like John Legend *thumbs up*

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • tabizharhodes March 21, 2012 at 8:34 pm

    oh my!!!! stale as i may be, dis video is awesome, really.apart from d fact i so totally m bezstruck (2yrs &stil counting), dis video was…… “super-it”! nice one @ clarence

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • ::Sleek: :Fred:: May 1, 2012 at 11:12 pm

    ..Rtflmao!! Mehn! C luv at frst syt…..Dz song z dah iiisssshhh!!Ah cnt geht dz STUPID SONG off mah head…..Smbdy gotta play dz sng……Ah hope Terry G nd Co playz dz, y’all should learn from it,….Bez n Praiz nailed it, 4rm d beatz 2 d voice, 2 d video….Infact, d whole thng wuz STUPID…”Hehehe” ah mean that in a gud way…..Ah luv dz song jooor!!….Awesome!
    More of this brothers’….
    Now Playin: That Stupid Song……”feelin stupid” lolz

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • Post a comment

