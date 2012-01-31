BN Video PREMIERE: Bez feat. Praiz – That Stupid Song

Yes, this video just “world premiered” on BET’s 106 & Park.

In case you missed it, BN has it first online.

Bez featuring Praiz – “That Stupid Song“. Video was directed by Clarence Peters. Produced by Cobhams Asuquo Music Productions.

Enjoy.



About BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us

Twitter: @bellanaija

Facebook: @bellanaija

Instagram: @bellanaijaonline