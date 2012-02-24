BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Music: Austino Milado – Phone Call

24.02.2012 at By 1 Comment


Austino Milado is the singer/producer responsible for the Super Eagles theme song, “Super Eagles Carry Go”(Walele). He is musician, MC, actor and has also worked in Nollywood for soundtracks.

The Lagos-based artist makes promise of an energetic stage performance, as he’s regular at the Calabar Carnival with his gyration music with such songs as “Shakara” and “Feel Like” which was produced by FlipTyce, the P-Square‘s “Chop My Money” producer.

Austino Milado takes a lot of elements from artists like Duncan Mighty and Flavour N’abania and adds it to his own style. On “Phone call”, he makes a slight transition from his comfort zone gyration music to eastern hip-hop. To be honest with you, If you’re a fan of that “Eastern” sound, then you’ll definitely like “Phone Call”Enjoy!

Play Austino Milado – Phone Call
[audio: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/02/PHONE-CALL.mp3]

1 Comments on New Music: Austino Milado – Phone Call

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija