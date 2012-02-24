New Music: Austino Milado – Phone Call





Austino Milado is the singer/producer responsible for the Super Eagles theme song, “Super Eagles Carry Go”(Walele). He is musician, MC, actor and has also worked in Nollywood for soundtracks.

The Lagos-based artist makes promise of an energetic stage performance, as he’s regular at the Calabar Carnival with his gyration music with such songs as “Shakara” and “Feel Like” which was produced by FlipTyce, the P-Square‘s “Chop My Money” producer.

Austino Milado takes a lot of elements from artists like Duncan Mighty and Flavour N’abania and adds it to his own style. On “Phone call”, he makes a slight transition from his comfort zone gyration music to eastern hip-hop. To be honest with you, If you’re a fan of that “Eastern” sound, then you’ll definitely like “Phone Call”. Enjoy!

