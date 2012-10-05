BellaNaija

BN Video Premiere: Flavour N’Abania – Baby Oku

05.10.2012 at By 23 Comments

Flavour is back with a 2-in-1 video, directed in Miami by Antwan Smith for both parts of his hit single, “Baby Oku”, a low tempo vibe for the romance lovers and a little uptempo club vibe for those ready to rock.

23 Comments on BN Video Premiere: Flavour N’Abania – Baby Oku
  • Laila Ikeji October 5, 2012 at 6:19 pm

    things ds dude does to me ehhhh!
  • Mana October 5, 2012 at 6:33 pm

    I like the song! Thumbs up Flav!

    New version of “Gangnam Style”
  • Bee October 5, 2012 at 6:44 pm

    I lurvvvvv Flavour’s music

  • Bangor chic October 5, 2012 at 7:00 pm

    ME LIKEYYYYY! and that switch to the up tempo beat..hmmm …very smart move flavour its definitely going to be a club banger! thumbs up!

  • xoxox October 5, 2012 at 7:09 pm

    this baby oku is different o!

  • Blackknight October 5, 2012 at 7:33 pm

    Both phases are nice. However,the second phase of the song worked for me.

  • i no send October 5, 2012 at 7:33 pm

    its a no for me …i prefer his previous work….

  • OLA October 5, 2012 at 7:40 pm

  • Ijeoma October 5, 2012 at 7:45 pm

    this man has too much sex appeal. DAMN!

  • jennietobbie October 5, 2012 at 8:13 pm

    Flavorrr mmmmm!!!!! ahhha!!!

  • Nancy October 5, 2012 at 8:43 pm

    Flavour, Flavour, Flavour…. your songs are always touching and jaming. your are definately number one on my list.

  • Tee Wii October 5, 2012 at 9:22 pm

    nice one my brother

  • RitaFlower October 5, 2012 at 9:36 pm

    GREAT SONG OF FLAVOUR…

  • qupid October 5, 2012 at 9:38 pm

    and dis would have mega airplay in d east, hes so lucky hes d major igbo player in d game. i preferred d first part tho

  • nich October 6, 2012 at 12:02 am

    his style of music is so unique and he is moving up everyday

  • Mma October 6, 2012 at 1:16 am

    Interesting.
  • NSG October 6, 2012 at 8:53 am

    Kudos to Flavour…Nwa Enugu dot com.
  • zii October 6, 2012 at 3:24 pm

    why do all nigerian artistes sound the same? dis sounds like Duncan Almighty, P Square and Wiz Boyyy all mashed in one.

    if there’s one thing lacking in that money-driven industry, its definitely quality and creativity. just saying

  • Klaire October 6, 2012 at 5:35 pm

    Flavor NWa mama!

  • TrueTalkCritique October 6, 2012 at 7:04 pm

    Besides the fact that dis dude is like soo HOTTT…he’s songs are culturally rich and by this i refer to the words and intonation he uses…..unlike others who speak like the aint even nigerian and truth be told ave probably neva spent more than a few weeks out of the country! We should love ourselves and the Nigerian Intonation, I don’t see a white man trying to speak nigerian..why do we then try to speak like them……. Im just saying!

  • Nomy October 6, 2012 at 9:18 pm

    are you people listening to his lyrics biko nu? the guys wash is tight! Flavour feel free to come and wash my head any day any time! With talk like this i will be yours sharperly!

  • Mimi October 6, 2012 at 10:13 pm

    His song Kwarika is a copy from a group in Ghana called wuta. Its a big shame to Flavour, he should learn to be original.

  • bolu October 7, 2012 at 11:30 am

    @TrueTalkCritique go on youtube im sure u will find them

