BN Video Premiere: Flavour N’Abania – Baby Oku

Flavour is back with a 2-in-1 video, directed in Miami by Antwan Smith for both parts of his hit single, “Baby Oku”, a low tempo vibe for the romance lovers and a little uptempo club vibe for those ready to rock.
Check on it!
05.10.2012
things ds dude does to me ehhhh!
I like the song! Thumbs up Flav!
New version of “Gangnam Style”
I lurvvvvv Flavour’s music
ME LIKEYYYYY! and that switch to the up tempo beat..hmmm …very smart move flavour its definitely going to be a club banger! thumbs up!
this baby oku is different o!
Both phases are nice. However,the second phase of the song worked for me.
its a no for me …i prefer his previous work….
this man has too much sex appeal. DAMN!
Flavorrr mmmmm!!!!! ahhha!!!
Flavour, Flavour, Flavour…. your songs are always touching and jaming. your are definately number one on my list.
nice one my brother
GREAT SONG OF FLAVOUR…
and dis would have mega airplay in d east, hes so lucky hes d major igbo player in d game. i preferred d first part tho
his style of music is so unique and he is moving up everyday
Interesting.
Kudos to Flavour…Nwa Enugu dot com.
why do all nigerian artistes sound the same? dis sounds like Duncan Almighty, P Square and Wiz Boyyy all mashed in one.
if there’s one thing lacking in that money-driven industry, its definitely quality and creativity. just saying
Flavor NWa mama!
Besides the fact that dis dude is like soo HOTTT…he’s songs are culturally rich and by this i refer to the words and intonation he uses…..unlike others who speak like the aint even nigerian and truth be told ave probably neva spent more than a few weeks out of the country! We should love ourselves and the Nigerian Intonation, I don’t see a white man trying to speak nigerian..why do we then try to speak like them……. Im just saying!
are you people listening to his lyrics biko nu? the guys wash is tight! Flavour feel free to come and wash my head any day any time! With talk like this i will be yours sharperly!
His song Kwarika is a copy from a group in Ghana called wuta. Its a big shame to Flavour, he should learn to be original.
@TrueTalkCritique go on youtube im sure u will find them