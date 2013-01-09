M.I, Burna Boy & Babatunde Rock the Stage with Nneka at the “LoudNProud Live Special: Destination 9ja – Nneka & Friends Tour” in Lagos | Photos & Scoop from the Tour

In December 2012, the international award-winning artiste, Nneka brought her World Tour to home soil in a series of performances tagged “LoudNProud Live Special: Destination 9ja – Nneka & Friends Tour 2012“.

The tour kicked off on Lagos Island at the Freedom Park where her phenomenal performance was complimented by fellow international artist, Keziah Jones who joined her on stage for an electrified showcase & guitar standoff. The show was opened by rising star, Lil Miss.

The next stop was at Club Royale, Victoria Island where she delivered an equally explosive performance. There, she performed ‘Consequences’ with rapper Babatunde among other songs.

At the Lagos Mainland leg of the Tour, the first stop was at Rodizzo, Ikeja GRA. The final destination was Surulere where the Ayo Bankole Centre was a full house. She was joined by Rapper M.I and Burna Boy for a magical session.

