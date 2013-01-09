BellaNaija

M.I, Burna Boy & Babatunde Rock the Stage with Nneka at the “LoudNProud Live Special: Destination 9ja – Nneka & Friends Tour” in Lagos | Photos & Scoop from the Tour

09.01.2013

In December 2012, the international award-winning artiste, Nneka brought her World Tour to home soil in a series of performances tagged “LoudNProud Live Special: Destination 9ja – Nneka & Friends Tour 2012“.

The tour kicked off on Lagos Island at the Freedom Park where her phenomenal performance was complimented by fellow international artist, Keziah Jones who joined her on stage for an electrified showcase & guitar standoff.  The show was opened by rising star, Lil Miss.

The next stop was at Club Royale, Victoria Island where she delivered an equally explosive performance. There, she performed ‘Consequences’ with rapper Babatunde among other songs.

At the Lagos Mainland leg of the Tour, the first stop was at Rodizzo, Ikeja GRA. The final destination was Surulere where the Ayo Bankole Centre was a full house. She was joined by Rapper M.I and Burna Boy for a magical session.

LoudNProud Live Series, the quality live music platform will be celebrating its 1st anniversary in January 2013 and with BellaNaija as its exclusive online media partner, we will be the first to let you know ! Stay tuned for details of the birthday celebration event.

Check out some photos from the Tour:

Burna Boy

M.I

15 Comments on M.I, Burna Boy & Babatunde Rock the Stage with Nneka at the “LoudNProud Live Special: Destination 9ja – Nneka & Friends Tour” in Lagos | Photos & Scoop from the Tour
  • Someone January 9, 2013 at 1:46 pm

    I love the guitar. This is a musician

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • amaka January 9, 2013 at 1:58 pm

    am trying. am rily,rily trying to like this guy called Burna Boy.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • peach January 9, 2013 at 7:13 pm

      Pls pls try harder, he is awesome

      Love this! 1
  • Alero January 9, 2013 at 2:11 pm

    I like Burna boy’s music but he always appears dirty.

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Dolled up January 10, 2013 at 8:55 am

      My thoughts exactly. I like his music and get excited to see pics of him, but the pics ALWAYS seem to be a let down. Dude needs to polish up…

      Love this! 0
  • a hater! January 9, 2013 at 2:36 pm

    Nneka u not there yet in terms popularity back home but ur Talent truly speaks 4u no doubt. Only real music lovers appreciate u, Asa, Bez n few odas

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • RACHELLE January 9, 2013 at 2:56 pm

    i have never seen such poorly dressed people gathered in one place.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • brit January 11, 2013 at 7:40 pm

      my sentiment exactly!

      Love this! 0
    • anonymous January 14, 2013 at 11:17 pm

      My thots exactly

      Love this! 0
  • konnie January 9, 2013 at 4:17 pm

    New years resolution and anti-dietetics movement, join me at the gyms girls if you want to wear those short and clingy dresses.The dressing is from the sublime to the ridiculous

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • merry xmas BN readers January 9, 2013 at 4:18 pm

    Burna boy,loose that glass and freshen up ur face!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Rocks January 10, 2013 at 6:15 am

    Burna Boy, you need a stylist, but i still luv your music….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • babious January 10, 2013 at 9:11 am

    ewww,irky show.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Babz January 10, 2013 at 12:16 pm

    Like seriously Fashion police should come after dis guyz!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anon January 10, 2013 at 2:08 pm

    Na wah ohhh!!!Neka biko ogini na wearing?….WHAT are you wearing???!

    Love this! 0 Reply
