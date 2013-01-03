Media Personality Toke Makinwa reveals the answer to “What Do Women Want?” | Watch on BN

Last year, media personality Toke Makinwa launched her weekly video blog series. The relationship-focused videos are basically Toke’s perspective on various guy/girl related hot topics!
This week, Toke tackled the age old question, “What Do Women Want?“.
Before tackling the main issue, Toke answered a couple of questions…
– Why do women say one thing when they mean another? – for example, saying things are ok when they are not. She says “because…we can!” Actually, Toke says “women expect the guy to already know what’s wrong” then try to rectify it.
– Why do many women cry often? Though Toke points out that not ALL women cry all the time. Women cry because they are emotional. Men should be supportive if their lady is crying.
– Why do women get irritable at that time of the month? You might have to watch to hear what she said
– The big reveal…What do Women Want? According to Toke, women do not know what they want and men should love them that way without trying to figure them out.
Toke u wan turn marriage counselor abi u are one already?
um what the hell, we cry…………..i dont cry about everything. you make us sound like an emotional wreck. Portray women as strong and powerful, not crying fools. And some women know what they want and idk wth you’re talking about. Maybe you’re confused…..sure but don’t say that about women in general
go back and watch 2:18 carefully. People like you always looking for faults.. smh
Is this fake Toke girl really serious. So unoriginal. And is that an LV bag on set. This girl is so razz. And no I dont want advice from Toke Makinwa. I watched just a minute of it. If only she knows that people cant stand her
lol and that lv vernis bag is so fake geezzz do these girls have original bags or shoes at all
ah ahn how do you know its fake…frm behind ur computer u knw fake bag.
i am not a fan of toke, i dont like her, but u are just bitter. wtf. this new yr from ur weak computer u know the bag is fake? toke works hard, at least she’s everywhere doing one thing or the other so i am sure she can bag that bag. How much is it kwanu? camman stop hating.
lol.. all u can do is hate tho’ and if you cant stand her why watch her video, and then take time to comment? lmao. she stays winning
Please Toke, when did you become a relationship expert?….Sooo not creative!
Sorry, but what relationship advice did she now give other than ‘Love your woman regardless’ and answer questions any woman could have answered. smh…pls it’s not by force to comment
Toke you sef you sure say you know what you want? na wa for you oo. as in idk wth you’re talking about. Maybe you’re confused but don’t say that about women in general kapish?
I don’t think she cares about people not liking her Ngo, why should opinions of anonymous folks like you even matter? People take themselves so serious sha. This was so funny to me, keep the videos coming mama! Proud of you girl.
I don’t think she is portraying women as weak. She said some not all women cry and it is not rocket science guys, we are emotional and there is nothing wrong with that. The video made me laugh. Toke seems like a likeable person, lol at cry when the supermarket has a long queue. Me too, I’m so guilty of that. I love your LV bag toke, you are so stylish
Having that bag on set was rather distasteful.
HUH? Are you making any sense at all. If she was wearing loubs now and we saw her shoes, would that have been distasteful as well? Abeg use sense comment
she needs to wear shoes so if the camera happens to capture her feet (ha!) that will be acceptable but the bag there is distasteful.
Atoke is that you? I think you are commenting on this post and commending herself, LWKMD!
Toke, its ok if ‘you’ don’t know what you want…! But I will say this > a lot of women do know what they want and we are not afraid to communicate that. And any ”mature” man will listen… You know what? just do yourself a favour and stay away from this topic and while @ it, focus a lil on what you want! OK? *wink*
Someone who’s a model should have been used instead of Toke. Don’t get me wrong, i’ve got nothg against her but i bliv someone who’s been there and done it should be the one to counsel…not a lady who’s never been married nor engaged nor even had kids.
Someone like OmoT would have made more sense if u ask me
Why should they use Omotola? So single woman have no right to talk about being a woman? Are you one of those people who think that only married women are allowed to carry the tag woman or talk about womanhood? Omotola ko, omotola ni. You do realise there are single marriage counsellors around. Plus its her video. Her own production. She is not granting an interview. So single woman cannot be models? I cannot remember the last time I got annoyed at a comment.
I’ma need Toke to stop speaking for women! If you dont know what you want, say YOU DO NOT KNOW WHAT YOU WANT: I and the women I hang around with are mature, with good heads on our shoulders and we DO KNOW WHAT WE WANT!I’m starting to understand why a lot of people dont like this chic. Please leave the ‘agony aunt” thing to Iyanla!!
Love her hair!
its kuku hair. holla if u are interested. Thats the best hair ever.
There is nothing constructive about the criticism Toke receives. This is just hate. Pure hate.
Don’t know why but I actually feel sorry for her…
Everytime i watch Toke, I cant get past her forehead. I am not hating or wat not oh, but I think she look finer when she has weaves that cover her forehead. She has Rhianna’s type of big forehead, but like Rhianna when she covers it she will look……… whoush!
*Rihanna*
When you create someone come back and talk. Rihanna’s forehead is on display most time than not.
1. What do women want? I think she answered it perfectly. I do not think the question is ‘what do women want in a man or in a career for instance’. Most women know the answer to that. I think its just a ‘what do women want from men in particular situations’ question. At least thats how I understood it. My boyfriend gets exasperated a lot cos when I get to a dark place especially if I am crying, he has no idea what to do. He keeps asking what he can do to make me happy and I say I don’t know! Any suggestion he makes or anything he does further irritates me. So he just holds me. I am sure most women can relate to this. So before we chew Toke’s head off, lets think.
2. What is fake about having your handbag near you? Should she have left it in her car? She is clearly not in her house. You can never please Nigerians sha.
3. Toke, I think you should look in the mirror and practice facial movements, cos you twist your mouth into a very unattractive grimace.
Apart from that, I enjoyed the video. I think it was humorous. Well done Toke.
Everything you said!!!!
who is this toke..?someone pls tell me about her..
Well toke women know what Dey want they just won’t say. Yes they expect men to figure bt if he doesn’t get it right they r angry. Y? If they don’t know what they want? Y ar they angry? iknow what I want all the time I just expect dem to figure themselves. WOMEN
Interesting video, not as hilarious as the first one though. I think people need to start taking things at face value and stop being too serious ’bout everything: the babe was just having fun, no need to bite her head off for saying women dont know what they want. If you know what you want, good for you. if not, well, goodluck with that!
And Ngo, if you cant stand Toke come out straight and say it, no need to lump others in your hate-wagon. Life aint that hard.
I can’t get over peoples stupidity.First of all, it is HER VLOG,meaning she will be voicing her opinion.No one is forcing you to agree with what she says.If you dont agree with her , it is totally okay but stop the necessary hate and bitterness. Some of you will always always find unnecessary fault with people.And some of you kukuma went to church for crossover service but you are here spewing hatred.You all need to check your blackened hearts.
the problem with nigerians is that we cant stand it when people dont kowtow to our every opinion. It’s her vlog and she made it pubic so yeah she should expect feedback( both negative and positive). Instead of getting defensive and labelling everyone who doesnt agree with toke’s shallow( yeah, i said it) views on relationships and life in general as ‘haters’, how about doing some self examination. If she’s getting more ‘hat’e’ than love from the public , she obviously has issues she needs to be dealing with. And can nigerians stop using that word ‘hate’ indiscriminately?! sheesh!
In the case of Toke the word “HATE” is definitely not over used. I was hoping in 2013 that we will do more of uplifting each other and giving proper constructive criticism without all the name calling. Oh was I wrong! It looks like you and the other folks carried a lot of baggage from 2012 into 2013. The baggage of constantly lashing, name calling and trying to pull people down. There are 2 things responsible for this 1. Jealousy 2. Self Esteem issues. You folks try to drag other people down to make yourself feel and look better. It’s the mentality of I feel bad about myself so how about I thrash other people to make myself worthy. You are the same folks that go to church on Sunday raising your hand to God or go to Mosque on Friday trying to pray to Allah. When all you’ve done best from Monday – Saturday is lashing other people. I don’t identify myself as a Christian or Muslim however, I have read the Quran and the Bible and I am pretty sure there is no approval of these kind of hateful comments that oozes out from you guys. There is a huge difference between negative comments, constructive criticism and being downright hateful and mean which most of you are. When did calling another fellow woman a C*nt, Bitch, Big Head, Fish Head, Ugly become constructive criticism or a praise. Would you appreciate it if anyone calls any of your relative (Mom, daughter, sister, Cousin or Niece) the names you guys call her on a daily basis in the name of Constructive Criticism. If your boss, mum, dad or people call you a C*nt in the process of trying to critique you; I am pretty sure you wouldn’t be jumping for joy or in excitement. You wouldn’t be jumping in excitement if someone called you all these names, but you can hide under anonymous and release the venom. How do you expect her to take your “so called criticism'” serious when all you guys do is name calling. Nobody improves themselves or gets better with name calling. How about put yourself in the other persons shoe before you start the thrash talking in the name of constructive criticism. Ask yourself “how would I correct my daughter if she was in this path” or ” how would I expect my relatives or those I love to correct me”
Mahatma Ghandi said – “I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”
Blessings and Love to each and everyone of us.
@ Sassycassie, It is easy to claim this is mere “negative feedback” when the insults are not being hurled at you or someone you know. Freedom of speech does not equate to stupidity. Many people here are cowards hiding behind their computer screens.If Toke gave this vlog as a speech in front of you all, will you have the guts to say the thing you type online to her face?? A lot of the comments this girl gets are just downright hate..Please don’t be stupid or insult our intelligence.Even a deaf,blind and dumb guy knows this is not constructive criticism.
haha!! so funny to see Toke getting so much attention.She’s not being half as serious as some of u guys are taking the matter oh, but trust naija babes to HATE. Get a sense of humour people, please!
i can’t believe i spent 4:31 mins of my precious time watching a dumb barbie wannabe with i her phony british like accent(mind you,you can only pick an accent for real when you are below 12″scientifically proven”). NOTHING!! REALLY!!! girls like you put ideas in a guys head ,that is why they rape some girls ,an independent woman with a good head on her shoulder and a sound mind to back her beauty knows exactly what she wants(my boyfriend knows i mean every word that comes out of my mouth,i don’t request for a hug when all i want is my space,wouldn’t say kiss my toe when all i want is my lips,i would not say i want a bag because my friend has the same )so until you grow up and figure out life on your own DON’T say we don’t know what we want.its your blog and you are entitled to your opinion,the more reason you should speak for yourself on this particular issue not for every women.
Grown folks walking around saying they don’t know what they want, in this world, in this day and age? Man or woman, you better know what you want, except you want the world to trample on/over you! Better believe it, it’s getting harder by the day as capitalism, and a sudden explosion in world population takes a toll on us. You better have a plan, you better execute that plan in a smart and willful way, or else, you’ll be pushed down to the bottom of the food chain!
Na wa o! Can someone please tell me what this girl has done to deserve all this hate?! It is so obvious on the face of it that people are just haters. Common people, it is not that serious now. So because she is not married, she cannot talk about what women want? At 29 (I believe), isn’t she a woman ni? E ma gba mi ke. People, please get over yourselves and get a sense of humour!
Julit writes “How much is it kwanu? camman stop hating.”. About 1,700 euros, and that’s if you buy it in France, where it is cheapest.Not saying she cant afford it cos i dont know her networth, but the bag will definitely set you back some serious coins!!
wow some women really are misrable. she was answering questions she was asked- she didnt say all women cry or all women dont now what they want-she said some which is true. why are women so hateful towards each other? if you dont like her why did you comment under a topic about her- there must be something wrong with people who do such. Are people hateful towards her because of what they’ve heard about her? do you not have a past? or is it because we are all anonymous here and no one knows your story? and to the silly female who said a married shouldve done this video – you and women like you are a huge problem. was toke giving advice about marriage? NO so what was your point? such a belittling statement to make towards females who arent married.
I like the series but she sounds like an airhead here. She needs to wise up.
Toke it is so obvious you are the one coming back to defend yourself on bellanaija. No sane person is a Toke Makinwa fan. Point blank period. Stop coming back to defend yourself. We know it is yyou
Speak for yourself. I am sane and I am a Toke Makinwa fan.
The reasons I cannot stand Toke
1)She is as fake as fake can be. I went to FGGC oyo with her and she was a chocolate skinned girl. Now she reminds me of Michael Jackson
2)LV bag on set though???in 2013???Do you see the likes of Guiliana Rancic, Oprah etc having such on set. SMH such a shallow minded girl
3)The way she does her mouth when she is talking. It looks really annoying
4)Why the phonetics. Like why why why. She makes it a conscious effort to be yankeefied or should I say Jandified. Why does she need to be so fake. It sounds annoying
Can Nigerians please have regular down to earth females as presenters?
I know right like the presenters of Flytime’s ‘Word of the DAy.’ They speak so well and are super down to earth.
Maybe her teachers in FGGC Oyo and UNILag were British.
Its weird how her accent switches. She sounds good with her naija accent. I’m trying really hard not to be a hater but the lack of genuineness.
Relationship advice from Toke?Really. Yea she is such a good role model *insert sarcasm*
Whoever said NO ONE is a fan of Toke Makinwa honey you lied, she has fans and you are one of them. Lol disguised as a hater. Kai toke, your stardom is irritating so many people but we have your back. God is on the throne and they won’t win. Ijn
When you vlog , it is important to appear very natural and engaging. Ms. Toke, that was a good try but you need to engage your audience, whom I believe are mostly Nigerians. Bring the vlog home. Personalize it…use Naija accent, pidgin English or even some of our native language words, here and there. Do not make it appear as if it is memorized. Nice try though.
LOL, that accent was switching lanes, one minute ‘almost american’ next british then hints of proper naija in there… i sha really like her weave, it’ll suit me better, hahaha!
Pls can someone tell Omalicha of rhythm fm to start her own video series please,i love that girl,kai! I love Toke too though.
this lady is a fake idiot and a full time joker…WTF!!!how am i supposed to take her seriously with her accent playing its own ping pong,her funny mouth movements and that mass of fake hair..Joan Rivers should visit this woman n tutor her or better still,Whitney Cummings!!!be more original,babe,u’ve got potential!!!
I do not like Toke Makinwa, I cannot stand her fake accent, but the comments are just too bitter and unnecessary. What has she said? What did she personally do to you that you feel the need to batter her everytime you see her face. Mehn, a lot of Nigerians are sad bitter people and HATERS (as much as I hate this word) you need God in your life.
In the attempt to speak phoenetics she has succeeded in making her mouth look like shit as she talks mtchewww
I love Toke, she’s pretty and her vlogs entertain me
Wow! So much venom directed at one person. I don’t know much about her, but I enjoyed this video and the previous one. I disagree that women don’t know what we want. Perhaps some don’t, but most savvy, serious women have a strong idea what they want out of life.
First of all,GOLD you have written the dumbest shit ever, if you thing Toke is not worthy cos she’s single without children and your rusty fat ass is cos you are, your the depth of your shallowness is incomprehensible. 2nd why do a lot of Nigerians chics get a complex when people rise above them even when its as little as good English? actually i have that total insecurity. stop it women, you all speak louder for yourselves than this Toke girl. goodness me!
if you
think*
Toke is actually a nice person and I think however she chooses to speak is up to her. I enjoy her videos sha. Cheers!
Guys!!! This is a new year. If you feel such bad bele towards the babe keep it to yourselves. How do you know the LV bag is fake? Some of you have never carried an original bag before so I bet you wouldn’t know the difference. As far as I’m concerned this is all fun and games. If you feel differently make your own video blog
Thank you. I might just DO IT and get me one of those without the wife knowing thank-ok-it
NA WA O.THIS GIRL SURE HAS A LOT OF FANS IN DISGUISE.THEY TAKE THEIR TIME TO WATCH HER VIDEOS AND COMMENT.TOKE THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER IS THAT THEY ENVY YOU.YOU ARE IMPORTANT.IF NOT,DO PPLE TAKE TIME TO TALK OF THOSE WHO ARE NOT IMPORTANT?YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND FUNNY.IMAGINE BEING COMPARED TO FINE RIHANNA. GO GIRL.