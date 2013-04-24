Stunning in All Black! Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde at the Time 100 Gala in New York

Since Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was chosen as one of TIME Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2013, the scene has been buzzing!
Last night, Omotola looked amazing as she stepped out at the Time 100 Gala in New York.
Omotola selected a custom-made black dress with sequin and mesh detailing by Iconic Invanity.
Check on it.
Look out for more photos from the event soon.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
awwwwww…………she looks stunning!! and she finally gets it right for the right occasion!!
congrats OmoT 😀
looking hawt!!!!!!!!!!!!!
little is more!with your body type you just need to keep keeping it simple to make a statement…you won me completely over this time. keep it up
OMG! All black everything never looked this good!! Stunning….the hair, the makeup…the dress?! awesome!
bexluvs2dress.blogspot.com
waw omo sexy u look so beautiful, i luv ya looks…
Babe is a natural beauty, with or without make up. Her husband has taste jor!
The detailing on the dress ………lets just say its looks nicer from a distance.
Nice! Who’s she wearing?
berrydakara.blogspot.com
Iconic invanity!
Love the dress, now that’s a celebrity dress!
The treadmill is calling, dear.
*eyes rolling*
If you’re not her husband, kindly shift please.
She looks stuffed
Lolll. I’m laughing that you mention “stuffed” and your id is “chicken”.
My opinion is that she needs a knowledgeable stylist. The reason why I say knowledgeable is because anybody from an unemployed lawyer to an ex banker can be a stylist now. She’s a top actress in Africa and her style should reflect that. The dress looks off because it has too many bold textures and designs that are clashing. Sequin is bold on it’s own. The dress would have looked better if it was made with fabric used in the middle (whatever designers call it). It looks good on her. With a body like that she doesnt need anything distracting.
Her event dresses always look sewn by tailors that she gives her ideas to. That’s why there are designers and stylists. It is their job. And Nigeria has some talented ones.
I really like Omotola when she’s dressed in heels, jeans and t-shirts. She looks better to me that way.
I have chosen to ignore her hair. Jesus will open our eyes.
I agree. The designer clearly put in a lot of effort but its not working. I hate the neckline of the dress itself – its too deep and unflattering. I love the middle. Then the bottom… all that sequence was very unnecessary. But I like the silhouette of the dress. Truth is, whether or not her look was on point this time, she’s still one of the most influential people in the world. So congratulations Omotola!
I agree the dress is a little too tight… She’s pretty though… Can’t dispute that!
omosexy why wher this open net when u no ur breast has fol see the 1st pic well nowww
Stunning, classy and befitting the occassion. COngrats Omo Sexy!
she look good but she is old now, she has to live this for the young one!
How is she old? As long as she is talented she’ll remain relevant. So your mum is old now so she should pack up and go to the village and wait for death abi? As soon as you hit 40 resign from your job, pack your load and move to the village and leave it for the ‘younger ones’
lol… Diseye, you just cracked me up!… lol
Good One! Omo T
i don’t get it………….like really What re u trying to communicate
congrats you got it right this time ,nice outfit for the right occasion.
I love her eyebrows and the makeup in general. Smokey eye on point, without being OTT. See the blending of the powder, the hint of blush, her slightly tinted lip. MWAH!!!! I am going to take a wild guess and say her makeup artist was not a 9ja person, because the statement inverted Nike ticks 9ja makeup artists paint on people’s forehead ehn. That is their signature. Very unnatural and distracting. Plus the use of blush and eyeshadow like it’s going out of fashion. 9ja makeup artists take note. This is how it is done. I am so saving this pic for my wedding makeup. Omotola you look like a glam Hollywood movie star. Well done.
lol. Ur head is there. Naija MUA make everyone look the same.
God bless u my dear! i am sooooo freakin sick and tired of this nigerian makeup epidemic!every bose ,amina and nkeci is a makeup artist on instagram.Makeup is a real art, and whoever did her face is truly an artist. It takes talent to transform the appearance of skin without making it look like stage makeup!i’m sick and tired of heifaz discoverin d kim k highlight and d obvious nose and cheek contour and plastering dat shit on d face like dey just found gold!dont get me started on the eyebrow concealer combo!they wont blend it well leaving that distracting halo effect.whatever happened to subtlety?? This new trend baffles d shit outta me.
OMG..This lady never ceases to put a smile on my face..ever since i saw her in the screen from 1995-till present date..she is just so awesome..
The right dress at the right occasion..Little Fleur makeup and above all gorgeous smile.Omosexy..you are morethan a woman.A mom, an actress, Philanthropist,A wife,A songstress,Reality TV personality,Omo the AfricanMagic…
I congratulate you for putting Africa and especially your country Nigeria on top..
More grease to your elbows as you move further and further..for the Lord is your Strength.
A huge fan from Cameroon..
she is role model….
gistyinka.com
congrats again OMOT
That is a dress!
U looked amazeballs!!!!!!! Congratulations Omot! Proud of ya! Love ur dress and makeup, though the last pix looked like u had too much powder on, but heck! U made Time 100, that’s a fabulous achievement!!!! 🙂
Divine darling , divine!!!!
OmoT looked very glam!
Whoever is styling her did an excellent job. Outfit and makeup on point!!
lovely dress! congrats Omosexy!
nice
I really dont understand why we are still so shallow and ignorant, what on earth is she looking for there? she should stick to her tacky movies and stop this illusion of grandeur.
u seem to be the definition of shallow and ignorant if not you would have known what she’s doing there!! people sef!!!!
I don’t know what you’re doing in a civilized society with a computer/phone and internet access….go back to the cave you crawled out from and stop this illusion of life you’re living…
@jayden1-2-3, she was listed as one of ‘Times 100 Most Influencial People’ of 2013, the reason the Gala was being held. Should she have refused to honor the invitation just to please your mean-spirited, ignorant self? Did you even read the blurb posted above the pictures in which BN clearly explained – “Since Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was chosen as one of TIME Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2013, the scene has been buzzing!”? Or did you throw a quick glance at her photos and then quickly scuttle down to the comments section to spill your bile??
Evil people will never see good in anyone else’s life. And you have the AUDACITY to refer to others as shallow and ignorant. You that chose to log on to a social media site and click on a post about a Nollywood actress, so you can post a comment without actually READING the post, you’re the epitome of astuteness & depth, abi? Foolishness abounds.
Please tell him/her! Yeye idiot suffering from ‘i must comment by force’ syndrome.
dis tin dey pain u o abana yeye idiot kwa? biko no go kill ursef o lwkmd
yes i dont read tru bcos i dont have time and i only log on to the blog so i can laugh at the stuoidity and ignorance of ALL of you as a whole. mumu pple 100 most influencial pple ko, what as she influenced.MCHEW
Looooooool @ jayden….. Can’t stop laughing cos u’re obviously a joker! Anyway, it’s ‘delusions’ of grandeur, Sweedee….. and from the looks of it, u’re the MAJOR ignorant one but then again……….You already know that 🙂
Beautiful woman, congrats once again.
Looks lovely …dont like the make u tho…..Congrats!
OmoT, Lovely!
jayden1-2-3: seriously??? do u read at all??? enemies of progress*rollseyes*
So happy For u thumps up Carry go
@jayden1-2-3..let me guess, if it was our other darling actress – Ms. Genny Babe, you would have had some more positive words…….you are why BELLANAIJA needs to add DUMB button to your page….
**their**
The hair and makeup is on point…But hey the dress is ok,but don’t she has waist? She look stuff just like someone pointed out,can she breath? Congrat anyway…waiting for the pic
She is aging very fast
yea lovely dress,u made it with TIME 100. what next?
@comment waiting moderation!, your grammar ehn?
I see no need why we even answer some of these haters…Enemy of progress. #Omosexynation twirling on another level…whether people comment ohh all is that her name don enter time 100 2013 edition
Hmmn.. you see all these photoshopping? I talk am..Good thing that first pic was a close view…E don dey old jare.. I would even question the source of their info — wayo award..dem no just know who to give, maybe connection related s they may not know much about naija stars..mscheww…Omosexy blah blah blah..see the real face nah… looool
@joe please tel omotola to take several sits in her home. she too d walker. am tire of seeing her. thnk u
How about get yourself a grammar and spelling book.
She looks beautiful. Stop hating!
Congrats
She is on point this time. Congrats!
She’s getting bigger by the day, please hit the gym pretty!
Always disgracing Nigeria with her stupid dressence…what’s hot about this dress? Rubbish
Yeah omotola did gain too much weight! But she is still pretty she just needs to work on her body to keep up her name omosexy cause the weight gain makes her look older. But I know omotola will loose it the same way she earned this acheivement the same way she will loose weight go omo we know you can do it our gorgeous lady!
Nigerians representing!!! 🙂 That dress is a KILLER!…..makeup too, on point like a decimal! loool #lovesit… I’m sure Prof Achebe would have made this list also…..God rest his genius soul.
CONGRATULATIONS, U LOOK STUNNING!
Ok o….
geez so much hate going on here , can only see some few good comments. she looks good to me , her dress is lovely and the look is well put together but there is still room for improvement. she has done well for herself she deserves the recognition she does not need to bribe anyone. lets learn to appreciate our own.
Hot hot hot mama
na only powder i deh see for here ooo, abeg make una no eat me raw.lol. congratulations Omosexy.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with her dress . she wore that dress and made it her own flawless if I must say . acting like you know one or two things about fashion but you ladies clearly don’t……..even Joan Rivers will give her kudos for pulling off that look. who said something about her hair? please don’t even get me started with you. even Beyoncé wears hairdo like that. stop the hate and appreciate good stuffs when you one
If you are tired of seeing her around then get lost with the wind #Period
This babe actually wore the right dress for the right party…
@ke na Omotola tell u say she nor di take sit for her house or her hobby di complain..
Lets learn to make peace reign,get rid of hatred and above all let love lead…
Am not a demise because if it could be any other nollywood celebrity,ar go still cher up for am.Why? becuz Africa is been highly recognised nowadays…
No comparisms people…
just like Goodluck Jonathan, used brown envelope to get on TIME 100
ouch!!
OMOSEXY, Children are God’s gift! And childhood is all about innocence and liveliness. It is about happiness and freedom. Celebrating your chosen as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2013. We love u and welcome u from NewYork City as we celebrate the children’s day in Nigeria on 27th of May 2013. Support us in fighting against violence and poverty. Thank You!
Omo Sexy, Omo toh Bad. Looking Super Phyne and Hot and U made TIME 100! that’s enough said to anybody anywhere who has anything negative to say about u!!! No be beans Oh!!