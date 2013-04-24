Stunning in All Black! Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde at the Time 100 Gala in New York



Since Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was chosen as one of TIME Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2013, the scene has been buzzing!

Last night, Omotola looked amazing as she stepped out at the Time 100 Gala in New York.

Omotola selected a custom-made black dress with sequin and mesh detailing by Iconic Invanity.

Check on it.

Look out for more photos from the event soon.



Photo Credit: Getty Images