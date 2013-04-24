BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Stunning in All Black! Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde at the Time 100 Gala in New York

24.04.2013 at By 77 Comments

Omotola Time 100 - April 2013 - BellaNaija007
Since Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was chosen as one of TIME Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2013, the scene has been buzzing!

Last night, Omotola looked amazing as she stepped out at the Time 100 Gala in New York.

Omotola selected a custom-made black dress with sequin and mesh detailing by Iconic Invanity.

Check on it.

Look out for more photos from the event soon.
Omotola Time 100 - April 2013 - BellaNaija008Omotola Time 100 - April 2013 - BellaNaija009
Photo Credit: Getty Images

77 Comments on Stunning in All Black! Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde at the Time 100 Gala in New York
  • I hate people that say “thank me later” April 24, 2013 at 9:06 am

    awwwwww…………she looks stunning!! and she finally gets it right for the right occasion!!
    congrats OmoT 😀

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Hurperyermie April 24, 2013 at 9:11 am

    looking hawt!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Lecker April 24, 2013 at 9:14 am

    little is more!with your body type you just need to keep keeping it simple to make a statement…you won me completely over this time. keep it up

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Bex April 24, 2013 at 9:33 am

    OMG! All black everything never looked this good!! Stunning….the hair, the makeup…the dress?! awesome!

    bexluvs2dress.blogspot.com

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • KAISY April 24, 2013 at 9:41 am

    waw omo sexy u look so beautiful, i luv ya looks…

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Wale April 24, 2013 at 9:43 am

    Babe is a natural beauty, with or without make up. Her husband has taste jor!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Africhic April 24, 2013 at 9:43 am

    The detailing on the dress ………lets just say its looks nicer from a distance.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Berry Dakara April 24, 2013 at 9:47 am

    Nice! Who’s she wearing?

    berrydakara.blogspot.com

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Lizzie… April 24, 2013 at 7:39 pm

      Iconic invanity!

      Love this! 16
  • motun April 24, 2013 at 9:48 am

    Love the dress, now that’s a celebrity dress!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Havoc April 24, 2013 at 10:01 am

    The treadmill is calling, dear.

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • ms sexy April 24, 2013 at 11:12 am

      *eyes rolling*

      Love this! 17
    • Iris April 24, 2013 at 4:47 pm

      If you’re not her husband, kindly shift please.

      Love this! 17
  • chicken April 24, 2013 at 10:10 am

    She looks stuffed

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Karen D April 24, 2013 at 5:27 pm

      Lolll. I’m laughing that you mention “stuffed” and your id is “chicken”.

      My opinion is that she needs a knowledgeable stylist. The reason why I say knowledgeable is because anybody from an unemployed lawyer to an ex banker can be a stylist now. She’s a top actress in Africa and her style should reflect that. The dress looks off because it has too many bold textures and designs that are clashing. Sequin is bold on it’s own. The dress would have looked better if it was made with fabric used in the middle (whatever designers call it). It looks good on her. With a body like that she doesnt need anything distracting.
      Her event dresses always look sewn by tailors that she gives her ideas to. That’s why there are designers and stylists. It is their job. And Nigeria has some talented ones.
      I really like Omotola when she’s dressed in heels, jeans and t-shirts. She looks better to me that way.
      I have chosen to ignore her hair. Jesus will open our eyes.

      Love this! 18
    • IM April 24, 2013 at 7:11 pm

      I agree. The designer clearly put in a lot of effort but its not working. I hate the neckline of the dress itself – its too deep and unflattering. I love the middle. Then the bottom… all that sequence was very unnecessary. But I like the silhouette of the dress. Truth is, whether or not her look was on point this time, she’s still one of the most influential people in the world. So congratulations Omotola!

      Love this! 18
    • Akpeno April 24, 2013 at 11:24 pm

      I agree the dress is a little too tight… She’s pretty though… Can’t dispute that!

      Love this! 17
  • Serra April 24, 2013 at 10:15 am

    omosexy why wher this open net when u no ur breast has fol see the 1st pic well nowww

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Bella April 24, 2013 at 10:28 am

    Stunning, classy and befitting the occassion. COngrats Omo Sexy!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • francis oyedeji April 24, 2013 at 10:29 am

    she look good but she is old now, she has to live this for the young one!

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Diseye April 24, 2013 at 12:41 pm

      How is she old? As long as she is talented she’ll remain relevant. So your mum is old now so she should pack up and go to the village and wait for death abi? As soon as you hit 40 resign from your job, pack your load and move to the village and leave it for the ‘younger ones’

      Love this! 17
    • OlaOluwayimikaaaa April 24, 2013 at 1:07 pm

      lol… Diseye, you just cracked me up!… lol

      Good One! Omo T

      Love this! 17
    • chic April 29, 2013 at 4:22 pm

      i don’t get it………….like really What re u trying to communicate

      Love this! 16
  • olubukkie laiyi April 24, 2013 at 10:36 am

    congrats you got it right this time ,nice outfit for the right occasion.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Aggrieved 9ja customer April 24, 2013 at 10:37 am

    I love her eyebrows and the makeup in general. Smokey eye on point, without being OTT. See the blending of the powder, the hint of blush, her slightly tinted lip. MWAH!!!! I am going to take a wild guess and say her makeup artist was not a 9ja person, because the statement inverted Nike ticks 9ja makeup artists paint on people’s forehead ehn. That is their signature. Very unnatural and distracting. Plus the use of blush and eyeshadow like it’s going out of fashion. 9ja makeup artists take note. This is how it is done. I am so saving this pic for my wedding makeup. Omotola you look like a glam Hollywood movie star. Well done.

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • lola April 24, 2013 at 2:12 pm

      lol. Ur head is there. Naija MUA make everyone look the same.

      Love this! 18
    • mizz curly April 24, 2013 at 3:30 pm

      God bless u my dear! i am sooooo freakin sick and tired of this nigerian makeup epidemic!every bose ,amina and nkeci is a makeup artist on instagram.Makeup is a real art, and whoever did her face is truly an artist. It takes talent to transform the appearance of skin without making it look like stage makeup!i’m sick and tired of heifaz discoverin d kim k highlight and d obvious nose and cheek contour and plastering dat shit on d face like dey just found gold!dont get me started on the eyebrow concealer combo!they wont blend it well leaving that distracting halo effect.whatever happened to subtlety?? This new trend baffles d shit outta me.

      Love this! 17
  • Joe April 24, 2013 at 10:55 am

    OMG..This lady never ceases to put a smile on my face..ever since i saw her in the screen from 1995-till present date..she is just so awesome..
    The right dress at the right occasion..Little Fleur makeup and above all gorgeous smile.Omosexy..you are morethan a woman.A mom, an actress, Philanthropist,A wife,A songstress,Reality TV personality,Omo the AfricanMagic…
    I congratulate you for putting Africa and especially your country Nigeria on top..
    More grease to your elbows as you move further and further..for the Lord is your Strength.
    A huge fan from Cameroon..

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • gistyinka blog April 24, 2013 at 11:05 am

    she is role model….
    gistyinka.com

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • ms sexy April 24, 2013 at 11:12 am

    congrats again OMOT

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • abbey April 24, 2013 at 11:24 am

    That is a dress!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • HRS April 24, 2013 at 11:38 am

    U looked amazeballs!!!!!!! Congratulations Omot! Proud of ya! Love ur dress and makeup, though the last pix looked like u had too much powder on, but heck! U made Time 100, that’s a fabulous achievement!!!! 🙂

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Morning dew April 24, 2013 at 11:39 am

    Divine darling , divine!!!!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Mama April 24, 2013 at 12:05 pm

    OmoT looked very glam!
    Whoever is styling her did an excellent job. Outfit and makeup on point!!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Amaka April 24, 2013 at 12:06 pm

    lovely dress! congrats Omosexy!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • pynk April 24, 2013 at 12:14 pm

    nice

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • jayden1-2-3 April 24, 2013 at 12:31 pm

    I really dont understand why we are still so shallow and ignorant, what on earth is she looking for there? she should stick to her tacky movies and stop this illusion of grandeur.

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • nnenne April 24, 2013 at 12:39 pm

      u seem to be the definition of shallow and ignorant if not you would have known what she’s doing there!! people sef!!!!

      Love this! 19
    • Diseye April 24, 2013 at 1:07 pm

      I don’t know what you’re doing in a civilized society with a computer/phone and internet access….go back to the cave you crawled out from and stop this illusion of life you’re living…

      Love this! 17
    • Mz Socially Awkward… April 24, 2013 at 2:05 pm

      @jayden1-2-3, she was listed as one of ‘Times 100 Most Influencial People’ of 2013, the reason the Gala was being held. Should she have refused to honor the invitation just to please your mean-spirited, ignorant self? Did you even read the blurb posted above the pictures in which BN clearly explained – “Since Nollywood Star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was chosen as one of TIME Magazine‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2013, the scene has been buzzing!”? Or did you throw a quick glance at her photos and then quickly scuttle down to the comments section to spill your bile??

      Evil people will never see good in anyone else’s life. And you have the AUDACITY to refer to others as shallow and ignorant. You that chose to log on to a social media site and click on a post about a Nollywood actress, so you can post a comment without actually READING the post, you’re the epitome of astuteness & depth, abi? Foolishness abounds.

      Love this! 16
    • Abana April 24, 2013 at 7:14 pm

      Please tell him/her! Yeye idiot suffering from ‘i must comment by force’ syndrome.

      Love this! 16
    • amarachi April 24, 2013 at 11:05 pm

      dis tin dey pain u o abana yeye idiot kwa? biko no go kill ursef o lwkmd

      Love this! 16
    • jayden1-2-3 April 25, 2013 at 10:13 am

      yes i dont read tru bcos i dont have time and i only log on to the blog so i can laugh at the stuoidity and ignorance of ALL of you as a whole. mumu pple 100 most influencial pple ko, what as she influenced.MCHEW

      Love this! 16
    • A April 24, 2013 at 8:19 pm

      Looooooool @ jayden….. Can’t stop laughing cos u’re obviously a joker! Anyway, it’s ‘delusions’ of grandeur, Sweedee….. and from the looks of it, u’re the MAJOR ignorant one but then again……….You already know that 🙂

      Love this! 16
  • Ani April 24, 2013 at 12:33 pm

    Beautiful woman, congrats once again.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • hmm April 24, 2013 at 12:34 pm

    Looks lovely …dont like the make u tho…..Congrats!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • omalicha April 24, 2013 at 12:36 pm

    OmoT, Lovely!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • M9 April 24, 2013 at 12:50 pm

    jayden1-2-3: seriously??? do u read at all??? enemies of progress*rollseyes*

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • loveth O. April 24, 2013 at 1:41 pm

    So happy For u thumps up Carry go

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • wiklo April 24, 2013 at 1:45 pm

    @jayden1-2-3..let me guess, if it was our other darling actress – Ms. Genny Babe, you would have had some more positive words…….you are why BELLANAIJA needs to add DUMB button to your page….

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • wiklo April 24, 2013 at 1:45 pm

    **their**

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • comment waiting moderation! April 24, 2013 at 2:10 pm

    The hair and makeup is on point…But hey the dress is ok,but don’t she has waist? She look stuff just like someone pointed out,can she breath? Congrat anyway…waiting for the pic

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Prettyme April 24, 2013 at 2:22 pm

    She is aging very fast

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Babious April 24, 2013 at 2:37 pm

    yea lovely dress,u made it with TIME 100. what next?

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Opsy April 24, 2013 at 2:48 pm

    @comment waiting moderation!, your grammar ehn?

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Joe April 24, 2013 at 2:52 pm

    I see no need why we even answer some of these haters…Enemy of progress. #Omosexynation twirling on another level…whether people comment ohh all is that her name don enter time 100 2013 edition

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Evanescence April 24, 2013 at 3:28 pm

    Hmmn.. you see all these photoshopping? I talk am..Good thing that first pic was a close view…E don dey old jare.. I would even question the source of their info — wayo award..dem no just know who to give, maybe connection related s they may not know much about naija stars..mscheww…Omosexy blah blah blah..see the real face nah… looool

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • ke April 24, 2013 at 3:31 pm

    @joe please tel omotola to take several sits in her home. she too d walker. am tire of seeing her. thnk u

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Kim Hyun Joong Oppa April 24, 2013 at 3:40 pm

      How about get yourself a grammar and spelling book.

      Love this! 17
  • jb April 24, 2013 at 3:32 pm

    She looks beautiful. Stop hating!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • x factor April 24, 2013 at 3:38 pm

    Congrats

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • owin April 24, 2013 at 3:45 pm

    She is on point this time. Congrats!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • sue April 24, 2013 at 4:58 pm

    She’s getting bigger by the day, please hit the gym pretty!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Mamalicious April 24, 2013 at 7:33 pm

    Always disgracing Nigeria with her stupid dressence…what’s hot about this dress? Rubbish

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • tracey April 24, 2013 at 7:45 pm

    Yeah omotola did gain too much weight! But she is still pretty she just needs to work on her body to keep up her name omosexy cause the weight gain makes her look older. But I know omotola will loose it the same way she earned this acheivement the same way she will loose weight go omo we know you can do it our gorgeous lady!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • A (formerly known as Carrie Bradshaw) ;) April 24, 2013 at 8:13 pm

    Nigerians representing!!! 🙂 That dress is a KILLER!…..makeup too, on point like a decimal! loool #lovesit… I’m sure Prof Achebe would have made this list also…..God rest his genius soul.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • D.J. April 24, 2013 at 8:34 pm

    CONGRATULATIONS, U LOOK STUNNING!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Akpeno April 24, 2013 at 11:22 pm

    Ok o….

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • haardey22 April 24, 2013 at 11:55 pm

    geez so much hate going on here , can only see some few good comments. she looks good to me , her dress is lovely and the look is well put together but there is still room for improvement. she has done well for herself she deserves the recognition she does not need to bribe anyone. lets learn to appreciate our own.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Aina April 25, 2013 at 1:11 am

    Hot hot hot mama

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • CHINNY April 25, 2013 at 11:43 am

    na only powder i deh see for here ooo, abeg make una no eat me raw.lol. congratulations Omosexy.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • AB April 25, 2013 at 12:42 pm

    There is absolutely nothing wrong with her dress . she wore that dress and made it her own flawless if I must say . acting like you know one or two things about fashion but you ladies clearly don’t……..even Joan Rivers will give her kudos for pulling off that look. who said something about her hair? please don’t even get me started with you. even Beyoncé wears hairdo like that. stop the hate and appreciate good stuffs when you one

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Joe April 25, 2013 at 4:49 pm

    If you are tired of seeing her around then get lost with the wind #Period
    This babe actually wore the right dress for the right party…
    @ke na Omotola tell u say she nor di take sit for her house or her hobby di complain..
    Lets learn to make peace reign,get rid of hatred and above all let love lead…
    Am not a demise because if it could be any other nollywood celebrity,ar go still cher up for am.Why? becuz Africa is been highly recognised nowadays…
    No comparisms people…

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Wale Scott April 26, 2013 at 6:16 pm

    just like Goodluck Jonathan, used brown envelope to get on TIME 100

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • project friendship initiative May 23, 2013 at 10:24 am

    OMOSEXY, Children are God’s gift! And childhood is all about innocence and liveliness. It is about happiness and freedom. Celebrating your chosen as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2013. We love u and welcome u from NewYork City as we celebrate the children’s day in Nigeria on 27th of May 2013. Support us in fighting against violence and poverty. Thank You!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • 9javatar June 26, 2013 at 9:11 pm

    Omo Sexy, Omo toh Bad. Looking Super Phyne and Hot and U made TIME 100! that’s enough said to anybody anywhere who has anything negative to say about u!!! No be beans Oh!!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija