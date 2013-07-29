For the Love of Nigeria! Let’s Kick Out Tribalism

Tribalism is not just a state but also a way of life, that stem from a strong feeling of identity with and strong loyalty to one’s own tribe. As I have grown and matured through the years, I must say of all the problems plaguing my Dear country Nigeria I feel tribalism is one of the worst and I believe it is the father of almost every other problem in Nigeria.
I have chosen to address the problem tribalism because two to three years ago, it never really seemed like a serious issue. But, it’s beginning to be perpetuated by the youths in the younger generation both the educated and the uneducated on and off the social networks. In the fight against tribalism, I call on the government, the religious (Christian, Islamic and traditional) institutions and most importantly the family to help fight it. We need to fight tribalism for the benefit of Nigeria’s development economically, socially and politically and fight it fast because it seems more like a disease which when unattended leads to the death of its carrier.
In Nigeria, it seems like politics cannot be played without tribalism been involved-they go hand in hand. For most of the political parties seem to lean more to tribal lines and because we have a burly predispositions towards our tribesmen, eradicating tribalism using political tools is looking more and more like a mission impossible – Tribalism affects the unity of a nation in a way that the allegiance of to the nation is first given to the tribes. I love my tribe but I love my Nation more than any other thing. I see myself as a Nationalist as most of our founding fathers were, as opposed to a tribesman which does not benefit the nation. If every Nigerian either elected or selected into any office of power no matter how small decides to become more of a nationalist than tribalist then we as a people would be on the way to attaining victory over corruption.
No one is born a tribalist rather the idea of tribalism (consciously or unconsciously) is implanted in the head of a child by mostly both his parents and relatives. The family plays a huge role in the stereotyping of other tribes. Tribalism is passed onto children by words of the mouth even when in most cases; the statements are just a figment of our imaginations. So, by the time this children grow up they think tribe A are lazy, while tribe B practice juju a lot or tribe C are thieves. You have instances whereby they say tribe D have very possessive men while women in tribe E are not faithful and would disappear with your kids. A friend of mine once said he likes me as a brother but hates my tribe and I responded saying; If you hate what I represent then you hate me and how do you expect me to be comfortable with you without having the fear of been stereotyped. It is believed tribal parents cannot raise non-tribal children-I beg to differ! If truly you want to see this country move forward, kindly watch what you say to your children about other tribes because in your bid to do the right thing, you might just we spreading more ignorance… Thank you very much. The idea that since we have a couple of friends from other tribes who do not take our little tribalist comments seriously then it is not a big deal is wrong because word turn into actions and by the time we get into political offices then we might end up practicing fully fledged tribalism.
We all must work together keeping in mind how both the civil war and various military regimes set us backward. The same set of people who almost destroyed this country as military leaders are the same ones trying to come back to power. Why? No one has been able to give a far good enough legitimate reason as to why they want to return to power. Isn’t it obvious enough that there is still bad blood amongst them, no thanks to tribalism been a major factor and such can lead to the break-up of Nigeria. I am quite sure that our founding fathers who were true nationalists are not willing to see a divided Nigeria but as it seems, with more and more issues hitting up we can only hope and pray this problem doesn’t lead to an uncontrollable situation by the next general elections by the year 2015.
The Golden Rule or ethic of reciprocity is a maxim, ethical code or morality that essentially states either of the following:
• (Positive form of Golden Rule): One should treat others as one would like others to treat oneself.
• (Negative form of Golden Rule): One should not treat others in ways that one would not like to be treated (also known as the Silver Rule).
If only we can live by this rules the issue of tribalism would stop been an obstacle in the development of Nigeria.
“We cannot trample upon the humanity of others without devaluing our own. The Igbo, always practical, put it concretely in their proverb Onye ji onye n’ani ji onwe ya: “He who will hold another down in the mud must stay in the mud to keep him down.” – Chinua Achebe.
The Igbo are always practical? What sort of silly stereotype is that? How is this not a tribalistic comment? Especially as it is coming from an Igbo man. This statement actually negates whatever message you are trying to pass across. Plus you used a quote from Chinua Achebe, someone whose views tend to stir up tribalistic arguments.
It’s as though tribalism is etched in our psyche we are unconsciously tribalistic. It’s sad.
God bless YOU. And I can’t wait to watch that USELESS ‘Half Of a Yellow Sun’ to see how Yorubas and Hausas have been portray as bad people!
LOL whilst i have no time for the writer ….why do you insult the movie?……..why is it Nigerians like to deny our history a lot?….In America the Jews and blacks till this day make movies about how they suffered/slavery in the hands of white Americans…..does that mean all are evil?…………..in Britain the Irish and Scottish still criticize the British for the past but guess what? ..They still make movies about their past and they all stilll live together..not too talk of asians …..its a story is what happened whether we agree or not!!….it is part of history….
not to even talk about the upcoming Mandelas movie ……where all the whites evil? no they were not ….but its history and a story to be interpreted how we want
Nah, please take back the word “useless”, Thank you. and I’m Yoruba FYI
Its USELESS and u can’t wait to watch it? U just exposed the depth of ur mentality which is same as the depth of a tray
Beht of course that statement is wrong in the context of the article, a tad tribalistic
Yes you are allowed to criticize but I am yet to see how that proverb is tribalistic. Would it have been better if he said the ‘Igbo always useless’? Then Chinua Achebe matter is also part of it. Chinua wrote what he saw and felt in the civil war, if he insulted ur god na u sabi as far as he is concerned he spoke the mind of any Igbo man that survived the war. That is by the way, the only thing i can say is that with people like you tribalism is going no where,cos from ur rant the only anger you expressed was that the author being Igbo made reference to Igbo proverb and Author in a good light. When has it become a crime for one to praise his/her own tribe? When he didnt insult any other tribe while doing it? You hate Igbo people admit it and stop calling ur rant criticism because its not. As for me I dont care for this Nigeria anymore,If i enter any place and I sense any tribal movements I quickly join them because there is no one Nigeria. if there is none then we all manage. I have worked in various organizations in this country and I know one Nigeria is the biggest nonsense you hear people preach and not practice. So instead of ranting let work together to tear Nigeria down!Nonsense!
Oh dear! I didn’t mean to start a war. I was just making an objective comment. I don’t hate Igbos. That would be tantamount to hating myself as I have Igbo blood in me. But yeah, whatever makes you sleep at night sweetie.
I think you misquoted the writer…if you look again, you’ll see that the quote started from “The Igbo…”, meaning those were Chinua’s words, not the writer’s. Thanks for the article, BN.
I swear that was d first thing that hit me. I was enjoying d write up until i got to the “practical igbo proverb”and then when I went back to check d writer’s name, alas Igbo name. He would ve sounded more convincing about this topic if he didn’t use that statement ” the igbos always
practical”. He could ve even stated d proverb with the statement “the igbos,always practical”. I’m not saying d statement is wrong but it just shows how deep rooted tribalism is in us.
regardless of the fact that i love the book half of a yellow sun. i have come to realise that the writer is a tribalist hence the book doesnt say the real truth of what happened. i have read chimamandas book and until i became aware of tribalism i thought the book was wonderful. well i still think it is wonderful. however i am disappointed in her that she brought her tribalistic views into the book and didnt speak the upmost truth. now the book is being turned into a movie. that which i am proud of. however its sad that the story which is going to spread out will not be the truth instead it would be a tribalistic view of the civil war. i feel yes the igbos suffered during the war but lets call a spade a spade. let our writers do the right thing and do more research about what happened during the war before coming out to write a one sided book. left to me i cannot buy chinua achebes book cause i am not looking for a one sided tale of the civil war. i am looking for the truth.i thank God for giving me the sense to be able to know that both parties were wrong. there is no way 2 people would quarrel and it would only be one person who instigated the quarrel. that is the fact of life. also reading this post i was glad someone was addressing the tribalistic issues this country has only for the writer to end the post with a quote from the the God of tribalism chinua achebe. the writer of this post should know better.
i would end by saying love your neigbours as yourself.
Yes, I agree with the writer of this article. Well said.
The beginning of solving a major problem such as this is; we 1st start by admitting that we have a problem called TRIBALISM then we can consciously work at solving it.. but how do we stop my mom from saying things like “Dora don’t date Akin, he would turn out to be like this dad, they are always like that with too many women, you would be unhappy. I think Afam is a better choice atleast we know they care for their women..” That is the stereotype we are probably too used to it sounds like it is accurate information but I definitely know better! But these premises have to have some bearing.. could there be an atom of truth in the tribal accusations??
Good write up. Tribalism, Racism have things in common. No child is born this way they learn these styles of discrimination. Thankfully it can be unlearned. I hope our nation rises up above this and reach for the goal which we so desperately need “CHANGE”
however much i may wish that we could do away with tribalism that expresses itself as judgemental and hateful and exclusivist (grammar?), i think nigerians desire exclusivity far too much for this to be a fore-battle i.e. the kicking out of tribalism.
i was re-educated to understand that societies the world over always fall back to selection by differentiation whenever resources are few and interests are many.
i think it behoves us all to consciously retort with a positive exception-to-the-rule whenever a tribe-o-phobic comment is being made (say it in our heads and out-loud), and to constantly see the positives of every tribe especially as compares to ones own.
My parents have quite tribalistic sentiments but as much as I always caution them to see people as individuals and not as ethnic reps, I have to acknowledge the one fact which their attitude is clearly based on – they both lived through and were part of the Biafran war. So as much as their children advocate for a “one Naija” or “Unity”, I seriously don’t know that they’ll ever see life the way that we do.
Am I making excuses for them? No but I see why their generation has taken the attitude that they have and to be quite frank, I don’t think very many of them really feel invested in or hopeful of how this country turns out (or else, can someone explain to me why there was some kind of general brainwave in the 1970s/80s with thousands of Nigerian women having children abroad and hordes of Nigerians leaving to resettle in the UK/US? That doesn’t speak to me of a people who believed in their country).
So if most of those born in the 1940s/50s see no reason to build Nigeria, then, unfortunately, they won’t teach their own children any better & that somewhat explains the passing on of long held prejudices. Personally, I believe my parents’ generation has been collectively selfish when it comes to the good of the country. And you need no further proof than to look to the cabals presently in charge, who are determined to suck the oil wealth dry.
The only generation of Nigerians who actually cared about building an actual united nation belong to the generation who fought for our independence and are long dead. I don’t have much hope of my own generation leading any kind of drastic change but place that hope instead on the generation to come, praying that some of their own parents will begin to destroy that mindset of tribalism and build bridges that by the Grace of God will finally start bringing us together.
Smart comment, Mz socially awkward, as always.
Hmm lets see to the writer …well it is good that we know this is an issue but …its actually not Nigerian its worldwide ….the main difference is that Nigerians/the Black man is just too selfish ….truth………for example ..i lived in England for a while ….and you could tell the difference between a londoner, Essex, Newcastle, Liverpool or a Manchester person not too talk of the Irish and Scottish ….they all had sort of different cultures and views or something that distinguishes them…..sometimes you even see someone from the North insulting a londoner way or …the Irish, welsh or Scottish insulting/taking a jab at the British but guess what? withstanding their differences they all agreed to come together and Build a better nation and country for themselves and are not bias ………..the same goes for latin, white and black America….even China has different tribes and languages….we might have our cultural differences but until we start seeing Nigeria first then our tribe Second we wont move forward ….I Sort of blame our leaders/government to be honest the only time they come together as One Nigeria is when they are planning how to loot our money…
Very nice write-up. It doesn’t take any effort to be tribalistic or racist, most of us were exposed to it from infancy. However for us to call us ourselves educated 21st century youths, we have to make a conscious effort to reject stereotypical messages that we have been fed. If we refuse to do that, we are no different from illiterate savages! Ouch!
God bless you for this write up…..we need more of this….The annoying part is meeting some people that will not even want to get to know you one on one as a person, but will react to you instantly as a result of what they have heard about your tribe…Lots of people tell me I don’t look like and act like a yoruba person…all because am fair in complexion….some don’t even believe me…and I begin to wonder what is a yoruba person suppose to look like or act like…..It’s best if we understand that a person is a sum total of his upbringing, environment, religious beliefs,..e. t. c…tribe or race should not be blamed for their attributes or shortcomings…..The early we start fighting this, the better for us as a nation……Life is tough, We shouldn’t make it harder for ourselves…our differences should not seperate you,rather it should complement each other weaknesses
(please nobody jump on me for sharing my opinion – we are all West Africans!!)
Great article!! Tribalism is an issue in Ghana too…only difference is there are less tribes/languages than in Nigeria. And I guess like with all other things, the greater the number involved, the greater the number of assosiated problems.
For me, tribalism in Nigeria feels like an issue that may not be solvable within our generation. We need to start working on our kids… The reason I say this is because I have engaged in several discussions with friends and (my husband’s) family which all clearly show how individuals feels about other tribes! Its sad…and as I said earlier Ghana has the same struggle. You will see hear people admitting to following a specific pastor because the ‘other one’ was the wrong tribe. Even here on BN, when an articles was posted following Achebe’s death, the comments turned into a tribal battle!! Its heartbreaking that we cannot find the grace to just be content with the fact that we speak different langauages, have different traditions but are essentially the same people. I also frequently get bashed (hopefully not today!!) here for posting comments on certain topics because I’m not Nigerian!!
In the grand scheme of things, we all want the same thing – Peace! I do not have answers or even suggestions because its such an enormous problem… All I know is, we can make a conscious effort to make the next generation see how important it is for Africa to stand united. And we each need to start this at home…
Tirbalism will not go away.Nigeria is merely a label for the heterogeneous societies brought together for the selfish reasons of our colonial masters.They brought together heterogeneous cultures,gave is a label and decided we were a country. An igbo man really has nothing in common with a Hausa man.A yoruba man is more invested in his ethnicity than in that of the next. When Chinua Achebe’s book came out all the Igbos on twitter started forming one overnight solidarity.It just goes to show you that the average Nigerian thinks of themselves first as igbo, ijaw, ibibio,calabari,yoruba etc before the consider themselves Nigerians. Unfortunately, tribalism is not going nowhere
Tribalism exists only in Nigeria. Outside Nigeria, every African is a sibling.
Ma’am. I’m not sure if that was sarcasm. If it wasn’t, then you’re wrong. We’re all siblings when in a strange land surrounded by strange customs, or when it’s a football gathering or a party. When the slightest squabble comes up, the sibling threads fray…and fast.
@Abana the ‘Igbo always practical’ part of the write-up was part of a quote from Chinua Achebe, not the writer’s words. So let’s not allow that part take away from the overall take-out of this piece-to shun tribalism. I would suppose that even if they were the writer’s words, it wouldn’t so much count as him/her being tribalistic, maybe a bit bias or loyal if you like, but definitely not tribalistic. Why? Because I would think that if one decided to extol the positive values often peculiar to a particular tribe then that should be encouraged no? For example if I said, the Yorubas with their ever ready disposition to strengthening family bonds bla bla bla…should this not be a good thing rather than me being seen as tribalistic? or do I have to not be Yoruba for that statement to be adjudged ‘innocent’ or credible?
PS: I’m neither Yoruba, Igbo nor Hausa thanks.
Thank you Bella for this article. I had a heated argument with my dad yesterday on his views of other tribes. He insists I must marry from my tribe.and I told him, what happened to being a Christian and loving your neighbour as yourself regardless skin color, tribe and what have you. Personally we”ve stereotyped certain attributes to certain tribes and believe me whatever character you ascribe to a man or woman from any part of the nation can be found amongst your kinsmen. I believe we should all take a chill pill and learn to Love people naturally that’s the only forward, I rest my case.
PS… My father didn’t find it funny when I told him he was a triballist.