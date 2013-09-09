Who’s that Stunning Girl? It’s Agbani Darego! Miss World 2001 smoulders on the cover of Genevieve Magazine’s September 2013 Issue

Miss World 2001 Agbani Darego still proves she is still a top queen.
Agbani smoulders on the cover of Genevieve Magazine‘s September 2013 Issue in a gorgeous Ermanno Scervino white dress with black lace and sequin detailing.
Rocking a chic bob and ravishing red lipstick on the cover, the magazine gets up close and personal with Agbani. She also strikes more poses in Ermanno Scervino outfits.
Credits
Outfits: Ermanno Scervinno
Photography: Moussa Moussa
Fashion Editor: Ezinne Chinkata
Styling Assistants: Uju Iloabachie, Vanessa Iloenyosi, Nwadi Ude
Hair: Ola
Make-up: Bimpe Ogunmakin
🙂 Beautiful but too skinny. Agbani needs to put on some weight
One of the not so many times that Ezinne gets it right. This is #class
wow!!!
pretty
too beautiful for words men
*FAINTS* Absolutely stuning!….
so she models full time in Nigeria now? Modelling no dey pay for abroad I guess. The shelf life of a model. So sad.
hehehe that didnt even take off abroad to begin with…… But free her, she has to put food on the table. Lovely photos , although the makeup makes her look old
Wow! Really though? She decides to grace a mag cover in her home country and it is now time to discuss her shelf life? Just wow!!! My people mehn…never cease to surprise me smh.
Abegi! If she was still getting calls from her modelling agency i bet you she wont be gracing covers in Naija.it is what it is. The shelf life of a model is short except you are Naomi Campbell, Giselle Bundchen, Alek Wek or Kate Moss.
She looks awesome as usual!
africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk/
This woman is a beauty!!! wow!
exquisite!!!
Madam orobo telling her to put on weight, what hav you achieved in your life? i guess eating and getting fat am sick and tired of all this put on weight but you dear not tell any big girl to loose weight mtcheww that same skinny body haa brought far in life has achieved al ot being on covers of magazine, which one you don appear with your thick body? always trying to make people feel bad about themselves.
If were a fat girl you see everyone saying i love her confidence bla bla bla
Take it easy. It’s no one ‘s fault you are skinny. She just aired her own opinion. It’s called freedom of speech
Kai Loveth, calm down Biko! Na fight chei! She is expressing her mind abii person is not entitled to his or her own opinion.
Lovely
Lola you sound so bitter. Can help but wonder how empty your life must be.
Can’t
The photoshop is kinda intense.
She is one beauty queen, innit??? *stunned*
The Orob0’s will keep screaming put on some weight! No but thanks,she won’t,not in the nearest future..Miss world na beans??v???
A lot of frustrated people who re lucky to have iPads pc’s or smart phones just get on social networks to run their mouth, Agbani should gain weight, toolz should loose weight, gosh! Leave dis folks alone…….
rubbish
Beautiful! Beautiful ! Beautiful!! This cover is absolutely on Point, world Class! Agbani is Beautiful
This smile right here is why Agbani doesn’t NEED to put on weight http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/Agbani-Darego-covers-Genevieve-Magazines-Iconic-Issue-September-2013-BellaNaija-BN-023.jpg .. The beauty of Agbani’s figure is that she doesn’t look too skinny, hungry-looking. Not everyone is fat you know. Her slim figure is like that of the Sudanese/somalian models; they never look hungry! http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/Agbani-Darego-covers-Genevieve-Magazines-Iconic-Issue-September-2013-BellaNaija-BN-023.jpg
Agbani looks the same year in and out, i love her complexion and figure. thank God she didn’t bleach like many Nigerian Ladies…Really hard to find Dark skin ladies these days.
Please check again. dem boku
The bangs on the cover look messy on closer inspection but that dress is EPIC, as is everything else. We don’t have many models in Nigeria that can be described with the storied phrase ‘high-fashion’, Agbani is a rare commodity and as the cover says, an icon. I wish we’d see her in editorials, adverts and the like though. I hate to think this is all to promote her Jeans line. Sidebar: Qualms about her weight? Funny. she is a perfect model size unlike the other fat lards we call models around here. I won’t mention names. Only Agbani, Oluchi and Ojy Okpe I am certain can do this Scervino dress the justice it demands.
Smoking hawt
She’s just gorgeous…and Damilare, she is not a girl..she is a woman, lady sef will pass
Chai i always dey wonder wen dis woman is refered to as bein beautiful if true den jenifa of ayetoro must be a Queen cos she fine pass dis lady no be mouth