Who’s that Stunning Girl? It’s Agbani Darego! Miss World 2001 smoulders on the cover of Genevieve Magazine’s September 2013 Issue

Miss World 2001 Agbani Darego still proves she is still a top queen.

Agbani smoulders on the cover of Genevieve Magazine‘s September 2013 Issue in a gorgeous Ermanno Scervino white dress with black lace and sequin detailing.

Rocking a chic bob and ravishing red lipstick on the cover, the magazine gets up close and personal with Agbani. She also strikes more poses in Ermanno Scervino outfits.



Credits

Outfits: Ermanno Scervinno

Photography: Moussa Moussa

Fashion Editor: Ezinne Chinkata

Styling Assistants: Uju Iloabachie, Vanessa Iloenyosi, Nwadi Ude

Hair: Ola

Make-up: Bimpe Ogunmakin

