Who’s that Stunning Girl? It’s Agbani Darego! Miss World 2001 smoulders on the cover of Genevieve Magazine’s September 2013 Issue

09.09.2013 at By 33 Comments

Agbani Darego covers Genevieve Magazine's Iconic Issue - September 2013 - BellaNaija - BN 021

Miss World 2001 Agbani Darego still proves she is still a top queen.

Agbani smoulders on the cover of Genevieve Magazine‘s September 2013 Issue in a gorgeous Ermanno Scervino white dress with black lace and sequin detailing.

Rocking a chic bob and ravishing red lipstick on the cover, the magazine gets up close and personal with Agbani. She also strikes more poses in Ermanno Scervino outfits.

Agbani Darego covers Genevieve Magazine's Iconic Issue - September 2013 - BellaNaija - BN 022Agbani Darego covers Genevieve Magazine's Iconic Issue - September 2013 - BellaNaija - BN 023
Credits
Outfits: Ermanno Scervinno
Photography: Moussa Moussa
Fashion Editor: Ezinne Chinkata
Styling Assistants: Uju Iloabachie, Vanessa Iloenyosi, Nwadi Ude
Hair: Ola
Make-up: Bimpe Ogunmakin

– See more at: http://www.genevieveng.com/september-2013-iconic-edition/#sthash.2UwTITRF.dpuf

33 Comments on Who’s that Stunning Girl? It’s Agbani Darego! Miss World 2001 smoulders on the cover of Genevieve Magazine’s September 2013 Issue
  • Ada September 9, 2013 at 4:20 pm

    🙂 Beautiful but too skinny. Agbani needs to put on some weight

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Jo! September 10, 2013 at 10:13 am

      One of the not so many times that Ezinne gets it right. This is #class

      Love this! 0
  • cathy September 9, 2013 at 4:25 pm

    wow!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Hurperyermie September 9, 2013 at 4:25 pm

    pretty

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • amanda September 9, 2013 at 4:28 pm

    too beautiful for words men

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Yelz September 9, 2013 at 4:31 pm

    *FAINTS* Absolutely stuning!….

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • lola September 9, 2013 at 4:38 pm

    so she models full time in Nigeria now? Modelling no dey pay for abroad I guess. The shelf life of a model. So sad.

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Lolos September 9, 2013 at 4:45 pm

      hehehe that didnt even take off abroad to begin with…… But free her, she has to put food on the table. Lovely photos , although the makeup makes her look old

      Love this! 0
    • Joan85 September 9, 2013 at 5:37 pm

      Wow! Really though? She decides to grace a mag cover in her home country and it is now time to discuss her shelf life? Just wow!!! My people mehn…never cease to surprise me smh.

      Love this! 1
    • lola September 9, 2013 at 7:01 pm

      Abegi! If she was still getting calls from her modelling agency i bet you she wont be gracing covers in Naija.it is what it is. The shelf life of a model is short except you are Naomi Campbell, Giselle Bundchen, Alek Wek or Kate Moss.

      Love this! 2
  • African Sweetheart September 9, 2013 at 4:38 pm

    She looks awesome as usual!

    africansweetheart.blogspot.co.uk/

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Motivation to lose weight? follow Nelly Agbogu’s weight loss journey September 9, 2013 at 4:49 pm

    This woman is a beauty!!! wow!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • jay September 9, 2013 at 5:26 pm

    exquisite!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • LOVETH September 9, 2013 at 6:10 pm

    Madam orobo telling her to put on weight, what hav you achieved in your life? i guess eating and getting fat am sick and tired of all this put on weight but you dear not tell any big girl to loose weight mtcheww that same skinny body haa brought far in life has achieved al ot being on covers of magazine, which one you don appear with your thick body? always trying to make people feel bad about themselves.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • LOVETH September 9, 2013 at 6:12 pm

    If were a fat girl you see everyone saying i love her confidence bla bla bla

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Rubybabe September 9, 2013 at 11:52 pm

      Take it easy. It’s no one ‘s fault you are skinny. She just aired her own opinion. It’s called freedom of speech

      Love this! 1
  • Amaka September 9, 2013 at 6:36 pm

    Kai Loveth, calm down Biko! Na fight chei! She is expressing her mind abii person is not entitled to his or her own opinion.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ima September 9, 2013 at 7:21 pm

    Lovely

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • AMA September 9, 2013 at 10:17 pm

    Lola you sound so bitter. Can help but wonder how empty your life must be.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • AMA September 9, 2013 at 10:17 pm

    Can’t

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Seki September 10, 2013 at 1:07 am

    The photoshop is kinda intense.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Lee September 10, 2013 at 7:58 am

    She is one beauty queen, innit??? *stunned*

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • #Team BlackMagic# September 10, 2013 at 8:56 am

    The Orob0’s will keep screaming put on some weight! No but thanks,she won’t,not in the nearest future..Miss world na beans??v???

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Flora September 10, 2013 at 9:47 am

    A lot of frustrated people who re lucky to have iPads pc’s or smart phones just get on social networks to run their mouth, Agbani should gain weight, toolz should loose weight, gosh! Leave dis folks alone…….

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • arrestannie September 10, 2013 at 10:36 am

    rubbish

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Olori September 10, 2013 at 11:43 am

    Beautiful! Beautiful ! Beautiful!! This cover is absolutely on Point, world Class! Agbani is Beautiful

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mariaah September 10, 2013 at 12:19 pm

    This smile right here is why Agbani doesn’t NEED to put on weight http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/Agbani-Darego-covers-Genevieve-Magazines-Iconic-Issue-September-2013-BellaNaija-BN-023.jpg .. The beauty of Agbani’s figure is that she doesn’t look too skinny, hungry-looking. Not everyone is fat you know. Her slim figure is like that of the Sudanese/somalian models; they never look hungry! http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/Agbani-Darego-covers-Genevieve-Magazines-Iconic-Issue-September-2013-BellaNaija-BN-023.jpg

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • datigbolady September 10, 2013 at 1:30 pm

    Agbani looks the same year in and out, i love her complexion and figure. thank God she didn’t bleach like many Nigerian Ladies…Really hard to find Dark skin ladies these days.

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • NK September 10, 2013 at 3:25 pm

      Please check again. dem boku

      Love this! 2
  • Ayodeji. R. September 10, 2013 at 3:07 pm

    The bangs on the cover look messy on closer inspection but that dress is EPIC, as is everything else. We don’t have many models in Nigeria that can be described with the storied phrase ‘high-fashion’, Agbani is a rare commodity and as the cover says, an icon. I wish we’d see her in editorials, adverts and the like though. I hate to think this is all to promote her Jeans line. Sidebar: Qualms about her weight? Funny. she is a perfect model size unlike the other fat lards we call models around here. I won’t mention names. Only Agbani, Oluchi and Ojy Okpe I am certain can do this Scervino dress the justice it demands.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Zino September 10, 2013 at 6:13 pm

    Smoking hawt

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Tunmi September 14, 2013 at 4:57 am

    She’s just gorgeous…and Damilare, she is not a girl..she is a woman, lady sef will pass

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Loveth September 20, 2013 at 12:06 pm

    Chai i always dey wonder wen dis woman is refered to as bein beautiful if true den jenifa of ayetoro must be a Queen cos she fine pass dis lady no be mouth

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

