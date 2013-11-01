Iyanya celebrates his 27th! All the Wild Party Shots of Naeto C, Emma Nyra, Kay Switch, Tee Billz, Timaya, Maria Okanrende, Jude Okoye & More

The stars “kukere” with Iyanya on his birthday.

Yesterday the Nigerian music star turned 27 years old. BN brought you photos from his visit to the Ikoyi Prisons; where he performed with the prison inmates, and pledged to build a recording studio for them. (ICYMI, click here to see).

Later in the evening, he had a birthday party at 31, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos. Spotted at the party were Dr Sid, Emma Nyra, Don Jazzy, Freeze, Maria Okanrende, Koch Okoye, Ubi Franklin, Timaya, Jude Okoye, Naeto C, Tekno, Kay Switch and Tee Billz.

After arriving in an all black ensemble, he stripped a little bit as he was “baptized” with a bottle of champagne.

See photos from the party!

Photo Credit: Wild Flower PR & Company