Iyanya celebrates his 27th! All the Wild Party Shots of Naeto C, Emma Nyra, Kay Switch, Tee Billz, Timaya, Maria Okanrende, Jude Okoye & More

01.11.2013 at By 93 Comments

Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija013

The stars “kukere” with Iyanya on his birthday.

Yesterday the Nigerian music star turned 27 years old. BN brought you photos from his visit to the Ikoyi Prisons; where he performed with the prison inmates, and pledged to build a recording studio for them. (ICYMI, click here to see).

Later in the evening, he had a birthday party at 31, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos. Spotted at the party were Dr Sid, Emma Nyra, Don Jazzy, Freeze, Maria Okanrende, Koch Okoye, Ubi Franklin, Timaya, Jude Okoye, Naeto C, Tekno, Kay Switch and Tee Billz.

After arriving in an all black ensemble, he stripped a little bit as he was “baptized” with a bottle of champagne.

See photos from the party!

Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija018Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija020Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija012Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija038Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija016Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija034Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija037Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija028Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija032Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija041Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija007Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija023Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija002Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija036Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija042Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija040Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija029Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija006Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija017Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija021Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija024Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija022Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija031Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija004Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija033Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija039Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija026Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija025Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija027Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija008Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija035Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija011Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija010Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija014Iyanya's Birthday Party in Lagos - October 2013 - BellaNaija015

Photo Credit: Wild Flower PR & Company

93 Comments on Iyanya celebrates his 27th! All the Wild Party Shots of Naeto C, Emma Nyra, Kay Switch, Tee Billz, Timaya, Maria Okanrende, Jude Okoye & More
  • Hurpeyeahmie November 1, 2013 at 1:17 pm

    hmmmmmmmmmmm na wa o

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • me2 November 1, 2013 at 1:24 pm

      na serious wa o, hmmmmm

      Love this! 0
  • Amity November 1, 2013 at 1:37 pm

    you go fear sugar mummy na

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • jhno November 1, 2013 at 6:09 pm

      hahahahahahahahhhahahahahaa ! dats a gud one ! really cracked me up there ! thot i was the only one that noticed the sugar mummies

      Love this! 0
    • anonymous November 2, 2013 at 1:20 pm

      Mehn, my first thought was “Are these women 27yrs?” Sugar
      mummy things.. Na wa

      Love this! 0
    • tatafo November 3, 2013 at 8:47 am

      hahahahaaha
      no be small thing o!

      Love this! 0
  • Just Junior November 1, 2013 at 1:38 pm

    So fake! It’s so obvious that Emma Kobo has been dropped by mmmg. Why is she still hanging around? Iyanya done chop am finish now she is washed up lol and what is that fake gold thing on her forehead? Talentless somebody smh

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Zina November 1, 2013 at 2:36 pm

      Why all the Hating? She’s human don’t forget that.

      Love this! 0
  • Cancel reply November 1, 2013 at 1:38 pm

    Everything and everyone just looks ewwwwwwwwwwww

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Mrs. Rotimi Alakija a.k.a Mrs DjXclusive November 1, 2013 at 2:50 pm

      VERY VERY ewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwyyyyy

      Love this! 1
    • cute November 1, 2013 at 4:14 pm

      veryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy ewwwwishhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, n dirty

      Love this! 1
    • Snow white November 1, 2013 at 6:00 pm

      Yes oo soo nasty…… Lmaoo

      Love this! 0
  • DAMMY November 1, 2013 at 1:48 pm

    Dat sugar mummy in black needs to stop the bleaching cream! choi……….Iyanya like seriously are you 27yrs? with all that tatoo

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • eesha November 1, 2013 at 1:50 pm

    There is something mgbeke-ish about Emma nyra that i don’t understand. http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Iyanyas-Birthday-Party-in-Lagos-October-2013-BellaNaija033.jpg These mamas should know skin cancer is real.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • nwanyi na aga aga November 1, 2013 at 2:04 pm

      I agree o. how can she wear a short gown showcasing her bleaching gone awry? na real wa!

      Love this! 0
  • Berry Dakara November 1, 2013 at 1:51 pm

    Lol @ the cake

    berrydakara.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • omoibo November 1, 2013 at 2:11 pm

    HBD Iyanya, an interesting mix of attendees though.
    What is this :-I ? http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Iyanyas-Birthday-Party-in-Lagos-October-2013-BellaNaija033.jpg

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Modella November 1, 2013 at 2:13 pm

    Wowww,responsible Don Jazzy in such razz crowd?? Do this nigga really see how disgusting he look when he strip?? BN post my comment!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Leah November 1, 2013 at 4:55 pm

      Thank you! What is Don Jazzy doing there?

      Love this! 0
  • Mz Socially Awkward… November 1, 2013 at 2:27 pm

    Ratchetness will always find a place to abide in the world of entertainment… *deep sigh*

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Idak November 1, 2013 at 3:16 pm

      Very profound quote. Deep and succinct.

      Love this! 0
    • Mrs. Rotimi Alakija a.k.a Mrs DjXclusive November 1, 2013 at 3:59 pm

      Both of you should head to the altar already, i don tire for una BN love. lol.

      Love this! 0
    • Bleed Blue November 1, 2013 at 8:11 pm

      I shall join this campaign at this rate. Peoples pls meet up and let us know whassup!

      #MzSociallyIdak 🙂

      Love this! 0
    • Mrs Somebody November 4, 2013 at 12:58 pm

      Hmmm…. Mrs Alakija you took the word right outta my
      mouth. As soon as i saw Ms SA’s comment i knew Idak’swould follow.
      Imagine if they actually e nded up together they

      Love this! 0
    • Mrs Somebody November 4, 2013 at 1:00 pm

      They would be an authentic BN couple. Maybe you two should
      hook up. Isn’t Idak in the UK as well?T

      Love this! 1
    • MOI November 1, 2013 at 4:26 pm

      hahahahahahhaha, this wisom right there

      Love this! 0
    • Idak November 1, 2013 at 6:22 pm

      @Mrs. Rotimi Alakija a.k.a Mrs DjXclusive , i don laff die!!
      I did not even see who made the comment when I replied.
      We don’t do incest in my family. Mz SA is my cyber sister,so she is out of bounds.

      Love this! 0
    • Titi November 2, 2013 at 2:00 am

      MSA has just been friend zoned! Haha

      Love this! 0
  • Bide November 1, 2013 at 2:31 pm

    If Iyanya is 27,Then i’m 16 too…Hehe..Everyone looks somehow,N its painful watching those women..Bleaching gone awful,yet u pple will be talking abt Toke..Emma Nyra should just give up already..Don Jazzy looks like he was forced to come..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Miss_Flygerian November 1, 2013 at 2:39 pm

    Ratchetness everywhere…from the celebrant, to the guests,
    to the cake…all ratchet.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • *Real* Nice Anon November 1, 2013 at 2:40 pm

    The kain babes at this parry sha….

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Leye November 26, 2013 at 6:54 am

      I thought Iyanya “gets all the babes” abi that one na only for music video world?

      Love this! 0
  • Ekwitosi November 1, 2013 at 3:11 pm

    Are these the prisoners? lol!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • RA November 1, 2013 at 6:49 pm

      LOOOOOOOOOL!!!!

      Love this! 0
    • dont care November 1, 2013 at 10:31 pm

      Lmaoo! my exact sentiments

      Love this! 0
  • Kumashe November 1, 2013 at 3:15 pm

    Money can never buy class. Enough said.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • viv November 1, 2013 at 6:41 pm

      I so agree money cant buy class! Gosh such a razz crowd, painful to the eyes

      Love this! 0
  • Idak November 1, 2013 at 3:27 pm

    Naeto C, learn the art of diplomacy and use it in turning
    down such invites. I know you need to network in the industry but
    this kain gathering no fit you.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Nath Ekanem November 1, 2013 at 3:31 pm

    Iyanya is really balling

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Okechukwu Ofili November 1, 2013 at 3:34 pm

    Lord Jesus…please give me enough money and plenti
    understanding to bath with champagne when water is there. Your
    favorite son…Ofili

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • oose November 2, 2013 at 11:14 am

      oh my days @ okechukwu ofili yea ha ha …

      Love this! 0
  • Guys Perspective November 1, 2013 at 3:37 pm

    Maybe I look at things differently. When people keep it
    real, without pretense, we call it razzness, lack of class,
    ratchetness etc…. And when people try/learn/attempt to become
    classy and all, we still throw darts in their direction…
    Kilode…… All ye posh, classy, beautiful, elegant
    bellanaijarians, Live and let live, life is not that
    serious..

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Mrs. Rotimi Alakija a.k.a Mrs DjXclusive November 1, 2013 at 4:05 pm

      Please Abeg, You can keep it VERY real, and still exude class. There is no excuse for such ratchetness, none whatsoever.

      Love this! 0
    • Guys Perspective November 1, 2013 at 4:23 pm

      So lets see, Is lack of class, a felony or misdemeanor, sensing the level of importance you attach to it.

      Love this! 0
    • peter November 26, 2013 at 6:56 am

      thank you, and I’m a guy so no excuses

      Love this! 0
    • Dora the explorer November 1, 2013 at 4:11 pm

      I know but do you realise that these Acts sorta shape the youths mentality and eventually the society?? this aint cool mehn!!! lol
      Naeto c pls run away!! hahahahahhaha

      Love this! 0
    • Olori Tari November 1, 2013 at 7:20 pm

      My thoughts !!!…the way some people attach importance to this so ‘class’ of a thing, kills me every damn time !…I’m beginning to think ‘ class’ automatically deposits a whooping sum of money in their bank account.

      Love this! 0
  • Msreeny November 1, 2013 at 4:18 pm

    Rotflmao@ okechukwu ofili. Seriously oh. A big Amen to that prayer.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • That African Chic November 1, 2013 at 4:22 pm

    I see a lot of sugar mummies. Or they could be Iyanyas mom and her friends

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bide November 1, 2013 at 4:25 pm

    Lol..Mom indeed..I laugh in chinese

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Great Portland Street November 1, 2013 at 5:13 pm

    Jude Okoye and his man boobs. Biko hit the gym osiso before u start wearing bra

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • CarliforniaBawlar November 1, 2013 at 5:13 pm

    Even the effigy on the cake has midget arms…..such attention to detail on the part of the baker…Bravo!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Nicole November 1, 2013 at 5:55 pm

      lol

      Love this! 0
    • viv November 1, 2013 at 6:44 pm

      Lol

      Love this! 0
    • CarliforniaBawlar November 1, 2013 at 8:16 pm

      After two slices of pizza and a nap…I’m back to ask God and Iyanya for forgiveness….hehehe. Happy Birthday!!

      Love this! 0
  • kay November 1, 2013 at 5:19 pm

    @ those making noise about class, what is class and who defines it? Is it classy to say ewww or ratchetness? Middle class people forming royalty! Dear SNOBs, the guy works for his money and has the right to spend it the way he wants as long as he doesn’t break the law doing so. It’s his body too, he can have tats,piercings and the rest, his business. Otu ete!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Guys Perspective November 1, 2013 at 5:42 pm

      Thanks for your comment, I owe you a shot of Macallan or whatever you drink.

      Love this! 0
    • Oba of NY November 1, 2013 at 8:10 pm

      Shepe on the rocks

      Love this! 0
    • Sakura chan November 7, 2013 at 2:27 pm

      I totally agree with you.

      Love this! 0
  • bisoye adeosun November 1, 2013 at 5:30 pm

    horrible borrible waste of funds! I can’t beleieve a whole bottle just went splash on his head! Shame!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • ankara November 1, 2013 at 9:42 pm

      And i cant believe you wrote beleieve. And WTF is
      borrible??!! SMH

      Love this! 0
  • Your Uncle November 1, 2013 at 5:43 pm

    Na wa for all these your comments o… If i did not know better I would think they were spending all you peoples personal hard earned money. O_O

    If it’s not for you, turn face and look that way, no need to hate on how others spend their own.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Easy Now November 1, 2013 at 6:29 pm

    @ kay and Guys perspective, God bless ur souls. Both of u brought d words out of my mouth. Bellanaijarians too dey form and condemn. If only we can see each other, see who is who (dressing wise and character wise), then we would know who is actually worthy of making condemning comments. Na wa for una. To me this is just a regular party with regular people. But those 2 big ladies, their loved ones should better tell them skin cancer and its complications are real. Then ladies abeg in my opinion when ur weaves is long than 18-20inches, it becomes unattractive. But if una like am like that wetin be my own. *Strolling away*

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • xoxo November 1, 2013 at 6:39 pm

    same outfits? or d same person with a wig?
    http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Iyanyas-Birthday-Party-in-Lagos-October-2013-BellaNaija033.jpg
    http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Iyanyas-Birthday-Party-in-Lagos-October-2013-BellaNaija040.jpg

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Oyindamola November 1, 2013 at 8:38 pm

      LOOL! Wow.. That’s attention to details you have got there!..
      Same perosn, different wigs.

      Love this! 0
  • Easy Now November 1, 2013 at 6:45 pm

    @ kay and Guys perspective, God bless ur souls. Both of u brought d words out of my mouth. Bellanaijarians too dey form and condemn. If only we can see each other, see who is who (dressing wise and character wise), then we would know who is actually worthy of making condemning comments. To me this is just a regular party with regular people. But those 2 big ladies, their loved ones should better tell them skin cancer and its complications are real. Then ladies abeg in my opinion when ur weaves is longer than 18-20inches, it becomes unattractive. But if una like am like that, wetin be my own. *Strolling away*

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • IJ November 1, 2013 at 6:50 pm

    now that cake is just straight up NASTY!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Easy Now November 1, 2013 at 6:51 pm

    @ kay and Guys perspective, God bless ur souls. Both of u brought d words out of my mouth. Bellanaijarians too dey form and condemn. If only we can see each other, see who is who (dressing wise and character wise), then we would know who is actually worthy of making condemning comments. Na wa for una. To me this is just a regular party with regular people. But those 2 big ladies, their loved ones should better tell them skin cancer and its complications are real. Then ladies abeg in my opinion when ur weaves is longer than 18-20inches, it becomes unattractive. But if una like am like that wetin be my own. *Strolling away*

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mimi November 1, 2013 at 6:56 pm

    ewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww, they don fcked up alll my apetite. shyt.!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • just saying November 1, 2013 at 6:58 pm

    Whos the girl in the first picture with the scattered hair?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Binmiu November 1, 2013 at 7:05 pm

    I suspect some Iyanya haters are responding to this post. I don’t see anything wrong with the party. They look like regular folks having a ton of fun.

    My bad, Iyanya you need to come apologize to BN readers that your birthday was not up to par for them. It was not in Hong Kong in a 7 star hotel with you posing on the bed made of champagne bottles.

    Fake ass people.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Easy Now November 1, 2013 at 7:37 pm

    @ kay and Guys perspective, God bless u both. Bella naija commenters too dey form and condemn. If only we can see each other, see who is who (dressing wise and character wise), then we would know who is actually worthy of making condemning comments.
    To me this is just a regular party with regular people. But those 2 big ladies, skin cancer and its complications are real.
    Then ladies abeg in my opinion when ur weave is longer than 18-20inches, it becomes unattractive. But if una like am like that wetin be my own. *Strolling away*

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Tosmie November 1, 2013 at 9:05 pm

    D lady on d cake wit iyanya looks -to me- like toke makinwa..gues tomrw nw sme blogs wld be like”Breakin News!!iyanya Bones Toke Makinwa’…nice parry sha

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • CarliforniaBawlar November 1, 2013 at 9:47 pm

    Is that Anette Cookey??!! O.o Whadaphak!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • sideyeblankstare November 1, 2013 at 10:00 pm

    iyanya, either these are ur mom’s or u’ve got some explaining to do.
    http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Iyanyas-Birthday-Party-in-Lagos-October-2013-BellaNaija033.jpg

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Simdamsel November 1, 2013 at 10:16 pm

    Some sugar mummy looking brighter than their future
    .

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Afa November 2, 2013 at 12:02 am

    fear Inyanya!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • kenora November 2, 2013 at 12:25 am

    so lyanya is 27..this one me l nor belive sha.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Wizzy B November 2, 2013 at 12:28 am

    Question..What the heck did Yvonne nelson see in this
    guy..My God! She was so so better than him. He will suit a girl who
    wears prada and still look like $2…So razz its a JOKE

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • NNENNE November 2, 2013 at 3:17 am

    @ Kenora… Who said you must believe that ? I thought it
    was not supposed to be your headache. HBD Iyanya!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Maurie November 2, 2013 at 3:58 pm

    Where are your manners the so called classy people of bella?all you had to say was HAPPY BIRTHDAY.It was his birthday and you dont have to like it…many of you dont even have the means to party like he does so stop hating..Wish you all the best Iyanya,God bless you

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Miss Mo November 2, 2013 at 5:38 pm

    Sisi in black, really??????
    http://cdn.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Iyanyas-Birthday-Party-in-Lagos-October-2013-BellaNaija038.jpg

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • martins library November 2, 2013 at 6:34 pm

    Omg. this is awesome. The pictures are cool.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • damepenelope November 2, 2013 at 7:39 pm

    all them classy gals of BN, please dont just make ugly comments, post your own party photos so that we can learn from you.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • emma nyra November 3, 2013 at 5:49 pm

    Yvonne nelson my dear u r too better off on this so called boy iyanya he is too know n act like smone from the village

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • wiklo November 4, 2013 at 1:52 am

    The freaks come out at night….guys, they were celebrating
    Halloween without the masks though, lol..

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ify D November 4, 2013 at 3:36 am

    Pls n pls who made this cake, need their contact

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • leesah November 4, 2013 at 11:02 am

    freeze baba I can see you hiding your cigarette under the table, no need you hear.mtchewwww

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Baker Street November 4, 2013 at 1:12 pm

    LORD HAVE MERCY…. WHAT ARE THE SUGAR MUMMIES DOING IN THERE. BLEACHING AT IT’S PEAK. NA WA OH.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Naveah November 4, 2013 at 10:15 pm

    The part and those who attend reflect the host. I’m surprise there were no strippers ala Atlanta style because he seems to be the type. My only point of contention which doesn’t change the price of garri at Yaba market is that the cake is disgusting beyond words. Yes, guy we know you are nyashing everything female breathing but do we have to see it? This guy must have been suffering for nyash before stardom struck him in the forehead so badly that now that girls who wouldn’t consider him before are throwing it at him by mere virtue of the money he’s making, he doesn’t know what to do with himself, he’s got to sing it in songs about whining waists and have someone bake his exploits in edible form. I don’t know if to laugh or cringe.

    I’m all about being real but where do we draw the line? SMDH

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Alero November 22, 2013 at 4:43 pm

      LOL @ baking exploits in edible form.

      Love this! 0
  • Leye November 26, 2013 at 6:52 am

    This looks like akwa ibom houseboys gathering.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • peter November 26, 2013 at 7:02 am

    So this is the kind of post you let Linda handle, too razz for BN

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

