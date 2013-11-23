This is “Skyfall”! Your First Look at Jason Porshe Clothing Co.’s 2014 Collection

Don’t worry, I can hear Adele singing too.

Nigerian Menswear label Jason Porshe has announced the official ad campaign release for its upcoming 2014 collection titled “Skyfall”.

The Creative Director, Jason Samuel, whose suits and menswear pieces have become new favourites for celebrities like Alex Ekubo, Bryan Okwara, Dayo Dane, Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun & many more sees his “Skyfall” collection as “The glorious return of the 20s”.

The collection promises to unveil & redefine the classy cuts of the 20’s and feature some of our favorites in the industry; Victor Kwen, Bryan Okwara, Alex Ekubo & Michael Bassey.

We Can’t wait.

Check out the list of people that will be joining forces to create the lookbook.

Creative Director: Jason Samuel for Jason Porshe

Stylist: Emmanuel for Emmykasbit

Photography: Tope for Horpload Works

Editing & Graphics: Kayode Olarenwaju Aliyu – K0D3D for Dope world

Models: Victor Kwen, Alex Ekubo, Bryan Okwara & Michael Bassey