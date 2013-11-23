BellaNaija

This is “Skyfall”! Your First Look at Jason Porshe Clothing Co.’s 2014 Collection

23.11.2013

Jason Porshe Clothing Co. 2014 Collection Skyfall - BellaNaija - November 2013

Don’t worry, I can hear Adele singing too.

Nigerian Menswear label Jason Porshe has announced the official ad campaign release for its upcoming 2014 collection titled “Skyfall”.

The Creative Director, Jason Samuel, whose suits and menswear pieces have become new favourites for celebrities like Alex Ekubo, Bryan Okwara, Dayo Dane, Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun & many more sees his “Skyfall” collection as “The glorious return of the 20s”.

The collection promises to unveil & redefine the classy cuts of the 20’s and feature some of our favorites in the industry; Victor Kwen, Bryan Okwara, Alex Ekubo & Michael Bassey.

We Can’t wait.

Check out the list of people that will be joining forces to create the lookbook.

Creative Director: Jason Samuel for Jason Porshe
Stylist: Emmanuel for Emmykasbit
Photography: Tope for Horpload Works
Editing & Graphics: Kayode Olarenwaju Aliyu – K0D3D for Dope world
Models: Victor Kwen, Alex Ekubo, Bryan Okwara & Michael Bassey

5 Comments
  • BubblyBliss November 24, 2013 at 1:15 pm

    Lol! Adele’s voice came to my head soon as I saw ‘skyfall’

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Kendra November 25, 2013 at 1:52 am

    Isn’t this the boy who was embarrassed in PortHarcourt by some local Kiki girl? I hear it was all some BigBrother contestants’s fault.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • kelvin November 26, 2013 at 4:26 am

    Really nice concepts tho!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • fashion critic November 26, 2013 at 4:31 am

    Lol e come be like movie premiere ,we dey wait

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • precious December 15, 2013 at 4:36 pm

    Mind blowing

    Love this! 3 Reply
