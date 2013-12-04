Italian Luxury Brand Ermenegildo Zegna Launches its Flagship Store in Victoria Island, Lagos! Photos of Nkiru Anumudu, Mo Abudu, Jennifer Obayuwana & More

Ermenegildo Zegna, an Italian menswear luxury brand launched its first West African flagship store in Lagos on Sunday 1st December 2013.
The Lagos flagship store is located in Victoria Island, Lagos. Deriving from the Zegna Global creative workbook, the store was designed by Studio Berreta and implemented by Tope Edu Designs.
The design and layout of the store incorporates rich embroidery, pin-perfect displays and still-life photos. To celebrate this maiden store opening in Lagos, Ermenegildo Zegna hosted an exclusive intimate evening at the Flagship store premises at 175 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos dedicated to the fine clientele that have loved and appreciated the Ermenegildo Zegna brand through the years.
Guests enjoyed an endless flow of Taittinger Champagne and Hor d’oeuvres served by Chef Fregz.
Representatives of Ermenegildo Zegna from Milan, Italy were at hand to enlighten and share in celebrating the launch.
Check out the photos
Inside the Ermenegildo Zegna Store
#OldMoneySpeaking
Okay, Toke didnt attend this one…
This one is over her paygrade
lol she can’t
this one no be mgbeke events. She wont fit in
ahhhh ……mogbe!!!!she never reach this levels
This one is WAYY over her paygrade
Tasteful and classy event… No overrated ‘celebrities’ in sight. Awesome
Not awesome. Looks like old and drab people’s convention
lol. Don’t say old though. Just say drab. Nothing wrong with being old as we will all get old one day and young people can also be drab.
Inspiring, while am thinking mayb no need for the brick and motar store, it’s the internet that’s the future of sales, opening of shops like this in Lagos prove I have to open my shop in lagos as well
All these brands here and there coming to naij!! it cool tho.. But when would we establish schools for disabled pupils and autistic kids? huh? Economic development is not about mid class- high class designers..
That being said the Lady with the wine and PVC shoes I hail!!!
Why don’t you lead the way.
OMG. I just love Nkiru Anumudu. She’s the true definition of Fashionista! Liking Deola Bali’s look, simple and chic. Plus Uju obayuwana’s bag and abaya, Niceeee…
All these foreign luxury brands keep tapping into our economy, Nigerians are huge spenders. Yet no investment is ever made but we see nothing wrong with that. We just spend spend spend.
thelmathinks.blogspot.com
Erm, where is Tokepartyinwa??
There’s no justice in this world. Wale Babalakin can still walk the streets of Lagos? And even pose for photos????????? HA!
Moving on, the suits those EZ reps are wearing sha…
Seriously lifegiving…
refreshing seeing fresh faces… no Toke or Karen in sight. guess their fake-it-till-u-make-it class dont belong here.
i’ve never heard of this brand before. i guess it’s real luxury.
One only needs to look at the beautiful picture of Abi and Ete ( Nee Harriman ) to understand why Maje will never marry Toke, and I would advise her to just move on with her life. Abi is Maje’s brother, and he is a major board room player by in his own right, married to a fellow blue blood in the person of Ete who has also done well for herself. Therein lies the reason why Maje ( who is over 40 and still lives at home) will not marry Toke, he would rather marry a blue blood, but I don’t think any real blue blood damsel will be willing to marry a man who only became useful to himself in his 40’s. Toke run as fast as you can.
Blue blood for Maje. Who dash. Both of them have spoilt market for each other. As for the topic of blue blood old money. We don’t have them in Nigeria, just people whose families got to the loot early before the advent of this recent politicians because if you trace the lineage of blue bloods in the west you can see that they were into lands, manufacturing, trading in stock or commodities. etc. Their families have a known history of wealth and where it came from. These ones, we just know they have had money for a long time. Point to the origin of the money, una no know. If una know sef it is not commensurate with the wealth. Abeg sitdon on the talk of blue bloods please. tif tif get grade, that one I will accept.
You’re an absolute star for pointing out that li’l ole fact of Nigeria’s upper echlon of the society. “Old money” my light-skinned, round behind… The real question is “who’s money?”
apt
Okay, so I had another think about that and maybe broad generalizations aren’t the way to have expressed what I wanted to say there. Some people put in the sweat of their good honest labour to become what they are but many haven’t. So my statement applies to the guilty in that category….
Well said. Blue bloods my ass.
Big Hooray!!!! to you, please preach and EDUCATE the ignorant people that glorify these NATIONAL TREASURY rapists. We are all paying for it, Bad infrastructures etc.
Not fair
Mo Abudu……please wear a dress!!
Creme de la creme
I actually like Ms. Nkiru’s outfit…so what runway is it from lol
Lady Nkiru! You just do it for me!
Ms. Anumudu I love your purse.
Nice occasion.
Funmology where are you from plus ur class is questionable. Nice one Ermenegildo!!!! Edu family affair,Omomakun couldn’t agree more.
Patterns. You’ve got to be careful when wearing them
this is where one shirt gon’ be like 0ne million naira…
Nkiru give them!
What? An event where Toke Makinwa does not feature. I didn’t think this could happen in my lifetime.
Lovely! Nkiru im a fan!…. Looking good Bali and i love Tolu Akinreles shoes!… This is money speaking, not all that crap that some ” Celebs” be screaming about …
Pls we have designers in nigeria, go back to ur country
If some claiming to be the best in the country, these foreign designers would have no placeholder here, therefore tell naija designers to go and retrain properly before the suffix CD before their names, gbam!
And some just wrote full Bio of Maje? Lol…some people can carry person matter for head like gala seller in the holdup..How market?
LOOOOOL. Bella Naija, when will u put Like button in the threads and change the Times New Roman font while at it? This comment just killed me. People know more about celebs/famous people than they knowdo about their own family history these days.
Not fair
Italian men are fine… and i love Dejare’s dress.. she and her husband look hella cute!
Err…Dejare is the man, Jumoke is the woman.
Please Lord when I am older and richer may I still have a hot bod to wear expensive clothes and make them actually look expensive on me……Amen…..#lipssealed#
This cyber bullying towards toke just shows there are so
many sad, angry people out there. People who have to put others
down to feel better about themselves! I guess toke is an easy
target. Please, search within yourselves on why toke irritates u so
much, I sure u’ll find something that needs fixing. live and let
live
At my two cent, are really funny, there are no blue blood in nigeria.there’s is no class system here so p,s wake up from your slumber. The ulimate class barrier has been broken down ages ago all over the world because the royals were flat broke and needs money. Prince William married Kate middle ton who her mum was a air hostess. In Nigeria whet we have is rich people who are not different from anyone except the money. Their behavior and mannerism is the same. Wake up snow white no blue blood in nija don’t be deceived
hi amh..i do think that there is social strata at least here in lagos ..if you are in that circle you will know it…there are a class of people who schooled together and generally share same interest, lived in same neighbourhoods etc…and I’m not referring to just money in the bank..thanks
There are more people who schooled in Nigeria and are now richer than the schooled abroad group. In Lagos, if you’ve money, you’ll blend with them.
What on earth is Mo Abudu wearing??!!! UGGGHHHH!
i guess Toke knew there was trouble in paradise when she said they wre too busy to plan their wedding she was just preparing the public for the break up. I guess now she can move on for real and leave the past behind. i personally am not a fan of getting back with your ex. it works for some pple others not so much she was brave to take the risk i personally wouldnt u are constantly reminded of the things he/she use to do that torn u apart in the first place