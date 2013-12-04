Italian Luxury Brand Ermenegildo Zegna Launches its Flagship Store in Victoria Island, Lagos! Photos of Nkiru Anumudu, Mo Abudu, Jennifer Obayuwana & More

Ermenegildo Zegna, an Italian menswear luxury brand launched its first West African flagship store in Lagos on Sunday 1st December 2013.

The Lagos flagship store is located in Victoria Island, Lagos. Deriving from the Zegna Global creative workbook, the store was designed by Studio Berreta and implemented by Tope Edu Designs.

The design and layout of the store incorporates rich embroidery, pin-perfect displays and still-life photos. To celebrate this maiden store opening in Lagos, Ermenegildo Zegna hosted an exclusive intimate evening at the Flagship store premises at 175 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos dedicated to the fine clientele that have loved and appreciated the Ermenegildo Zegna brand through the years.

Guests enjoyed an endless flow of Taittinger Champagne and Hor d’oeuvres served by Chef Fregz.

Representatives of Ermenegildo Zegna from Milan, Italy were at hand to enlighten and share in celebrating the launch.

Check out the photos

Inside the Ermenegildo Zegna Store

_____________________________________________________________________________________

