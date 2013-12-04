BellaNaija

Italian Luxury Brand Ermenegildo Zegna Launches its Flagship Store in Victoria Island, Lagos! Photos of Nkiru Anumudu, Mo Abudu, Jennifer Obayuwana & More

04.12.2013

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013038

Franchise Director with Ermenegildo Zegna (EMEA) Representatives

Ermenegildo Zegna, an Italian menswear luxury brand launched its first West African flagship store in Lagos on Sunday 1st December 2013.

The Lagos flagship store is located in Victoria Island, Lagos. Deriving from the Zegna Global creative workbook, the store was designed by Studio Berreta and implemented by Tope Edu Designs.

The design and layout of the store incorporates rich embroidery, pin-perfect displays and still-life photos. To celebrate this maiden store opening in Lagos, Ermenegildo Zegna hosted an exclusive intimate evening at the Flagship store premises at 175 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos dedicated to the fine clientele that have loved and appreciated the Ermenegildo Zegna brand through the years.

Guests enjoyed an endless flow of Taittinger Champagne and Hor d’oeuvres served by Chef Fregz.

Representatives of Ermenegildo Zegna from Milan, Italy were at hand to enlighten and share in celebrating the launch.

Check out the photos

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013053

Nkiru Anumudu

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013030

Bola Balogun

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013048

Magnus De Souza

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013037

Femi Lijadu

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013049

Mo Abudu

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013033

Deola Bali

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013055

Richard Akerele

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013063

Wale Babalakin

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013027

Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013028

Ayo Amusan and Busola Adeogun-Philips

Hon. Comm for Commerce & Industry (Lagos State) Sola Oworu & Tope Edu (Franchise Director, O3X Ltd.)

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013026

Abi & Ete Ayida

Benibo David-West and Koye Edu

Ladi & Taiwo Taiwo

Dejare & Jumoke Adegbenro

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013058

Tolu Akinrele & Ajo Balogun

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013043

John & Jennifer Obayuwana

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013001

Wunmi Williams, Lola Emeruwa (EZ Retail Manager) & Mosun Ogunbanjo

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013036

Esosa Anenih, Ayo Amusan & Busola Adeogun-Philips

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013044

Justice Bukunola Adebiyi, Sola Oworu & Tope Edu

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013056

Stefano De Leo (Italian Consul General), Koye Edu, H.E. Roberto Colamine (Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria)

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013035

Ermenegildo Zegna (EMEA Representatives)

Inside the Ermenegildo Zegna Store

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013025

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013020

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013005 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013004 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013002 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013006 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013003 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013007 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013008 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013009 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013010 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013015 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013016 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013019 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013017 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013021 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013024Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013014

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013022

Taryor Gabriels

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013023 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013018 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013011 Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013012

Hon Comm Sola Oworu, H.E. Roberto Colamine (Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria), Tope Edu & Claudio Devizzi (Ermenegildo Zegna - Wholesale Director, EEMEA)

Ermenegildo Zegna Store launch in Lagos - BellaNaija - December2013040

Hanna Cheves, Deloris Odogwu, Ngozi Edozien, Tope Edu & Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman

51 Comments on Italian Luxury Brand Ermenegildo Zegna Launches its Flagship Store in Victoria Island, Lagos! Photos of Nkiru Anumudu, Mo Abudu, Jennifer Obayuwana & More
  • OmoMakun December 4, 2013 at 10:15 pm

    #OldMoneySpeaking

    Love this! 90 Reply
  • Funmology December 4, 2013 at 10:19 pm

    Okay, Toke didnt attend this one…

    Love this! 93 Reply
    • Hian! December 4, 2013 at 11:07 pm

      This one is over her paygrade

      Love this! 92
    • ms lala December 4, 2013 at 11:11 pm

      lol she can’t

      Love this! 94
    • ndidiamaka December 5, 2013 at 1:16 am

      this one no be mgbeke events. She wont fit in

      Love this! 89
    • Heeba December 5, 2013 at 9:02 am

      ahhhh ……mogbe!!!!she never reach this levels

      Love this! 93
    • Blossom December 5, 2013 at 11:05 am

      This one is WAYY over her paygrade

      Love this! 90
  • Onyi December 4, 2013 at 10:36 pm

    Tasteful and classy event… No overrated ‘celebrities’ in sight. Awesome

    Love this! 91 Reply
    • Tope December 5, 2013 at 2:42 am

      Not awesome. Looks like old and drab people’s convention

      Love this! 97
    • I lost my grandfather Madiba last night December 6, 2013 at 10:08 am

      lol. Don’t say old though. Just say drab. Nothing wrong with being old as we will all get old one day and young people can also be drab.

      Love this! 91
  • Trace December 4, 2013 at 10:39 pm

    Inspiring, while am thinking mayb no need for the brick and motar store, it’s the internet that’s the future of sales, opening of shops like this in Lagos prove I have to open my shop in lagos as well

    Love this! 95 Reply
  • Dora the explorer December 4, 2013 at 10:42 pm

    All these brands here and there coming to naij!! it cool tho.. But when would we establish schools for disabled pupils and autistic kids? huh? Economic development is not about mid class- high class designers..
    That being said the Lady with the wine and PVC shoes I hail!!!

    Love this! 92 Reply
    • ..just saying December 6, 2013 at 3:47 pm

      Why don’t you lead the way.

      Love this! 86
  • Thelma December 4, 2013 at 10:48 pm

    OMG. I just love Nkiru Anumudu. She’s the true definition of Fashionista! Liking Deola Bali’s look, simple and chic. Plus Uju obayuwana’s bag and abaya, Niceeee…
    All these foreign luxury brands keep tapping into our economy, Nigerians are huge spenders. Yet no investment is ever made but we see nothing wrong with that. We just spend spend spend.

    thelmathinks.blogspot.com

    Love this! 91 Reply
  • Miss_Flygerian December 4, 2013 at 10:55 pm

    Erm, where is Tokepartyinwa??

    Love this! 92 Reply
  • Hian! December 4, 2013 at 11:06 pm

    There’s no justice in this world. Wale Babalakin can still walk the streets of Lagos? And even pose for photos????????? HA!
    Moving on, the suits those EZ reps are wearing sha…
    Seriously lifegiving…

    Love this! 86 Reply
  • SOOZIE December 4, 2013 at 11:10 pm

    refreshing seeing fresh faces… no Toke or Karen in sight. guess their fake-it-till-u-make-it class dont belong here.

    Love this! 95 Reply
  • nene December 4, 2013 at 11:12 pm

    i’ve never heard of this brand before. i guess it’s real luxury.

    Love this! 93 Reply
  • Mytwocents December 4, 2013 at 11:43 pm

    One only needs to look at the beautiful picture of Abi and Ete ( Nee Harriman ) to understand why Maje will never marry Toke, and I would advise her to just move on with her life. Abi is Maje’s brother, and he is a major board room player by in his own right, married to a fellow blue blood in the person of Ete who has also done well for herself. Therein lies the reason why Maje ( who is over 40 and still lives at home) will not marry Toke, he would rather marry a blue blood, but I don’t think any real blue blood damsel will be willing to marry a man who only became useful to himself in his 40’s. Toke run as fast as you can.

    Love this! 92 Reply
    • Remi December 5, 2013 at 7:55 am

      Blue blood for Maje. Who dash. Both of them have spoilt market for each other. As for the topic of blue blood old money. We don’t have them in Nigeria, just people whose families got to the loot early before the advent of this recent politicians because if you trace the lineage of blue bloods in the west you can see that they were into lands, manufacturing, trading in stock or commodities. etc. Their families have a known history of wealth and where it came from. These ones, we just know they have had money for a long time. Point to the origin of the money, una no know. If una know sef it is not commensurate with the wealth. Abeg sitdon on the talk of blue bloods please. tif tif get grade, that one I will accept.

      Love this! 89
    • Mz Socially Awkward… December 5, 2013 at 11:29 am

      You’re an absolute star for pointing out that li’l ole fact of Nigeria’s upper echlon of the society. “Old money” my light-skinned, round behind… The real question is “who’s money?”

      Love this! 91
    • cool December 5, 2013 at 11:44 am

      apt

      Love this! 87
    • Mz Socially Awkward… December 5, 2013 at 11:46 am

      Okay, so I had another think about that and maybe broad generalizations aren’t the way to have expressed what I wanted to say there. Some people put in the sweat of their good honest labour to become what they are but many haven’t. So my statement applies to the guilty in that category….

      Love this! 93
    • Don Draper of Mad Men December 5, 2013 at 6:26 pm

      Well said. Blue bloods my ass.

      Love this! 91
    • Winny December 5, 2013 at 9:43 pm

      Big Hooray!!!! to you, please preach and EDUCATE the ignorant people that glorify these NATIONAL TREASURY rapists. We are all paying for it, Bad infrastructures etc.

      Love this! 90
    • Africhic December 5, 2013 at 9:03 am

      Not fair

      Love this! 97
  • Chigbo December 4, 2013 at 11:49 pm

    Mo Abudu……please wear a dress!!

    Love this! 95 Reply
  • Vics December 5, 2013 at 12:15 am

    Creme de la creme

    Love this! 93 Reply
  • Ebony December 5, 2013 at 12:21 am

    I actually like Ms. Nkiru’s outfit…so what runway is it from lol

    Love this! 92 Reply
  • Marc Francis of Chelsea December 5, 2013 at 1:07 am

    Lady Nkiru! You just do it for me!

    Love this! 93 Reply
  • NNENNE December 5, 2013 at 2:33 am

    Ms. Anumudu I love your purse.
    Nice occasion.

    Love this! 92 Reply
  • Tee December 5, 2013 at 3:01 am

    Funmology where are you from plus ur class is questionable. Nice one Ermenegildo!!!! Edu family affair,Omomakun couldn’t agree more.

    Love this! 89 Reply
  • kokie December 5, 2013 at 3:37 am

    Patterns. You’ve got to be careful when wearing them

    Love this! 92 Reply
  • @Bubblyhead December 5, 2013 at 6:00 am

    this is where one shirt gon’ be like 0ne million naira…

    Love this! 90 Reply
  • *Real* Nice Anon December 5, 2013 at 6:06 am

    Nkiru give them!

    Love this! 89 Reply
  • Anonymous December 5, 2013 at 8:02 am

    What? An event where Toke Makinwa does not feature. I didn’t think this could happen in my lifetime.

    Love this! 89 Reply
  • Toto December 5, 2013 at 8:09 am

    Lovely! Nkiru im a fan!…. Looking good Bali and i love Tolu Akinreles shoes!… This is money speaking, not all that crap that some ” Celebs” be screaming about …

    Love this! 91 Reply
  • opuingo December 5, 2013 at 8:34 am

    Pls we have designers in nigeria, go back to ur country

    Love this! 90 Reply
    • cool December 5, 2013 at 11:48 am

      If some claiming to be the best in the country, these foreign designers would have no placeholder here, therefore tell naija designers to go and retrain properly before the suffix CD before their names, gbam!

      Love this! 91
  • Modella December 5, 2013 at 8:34 am

    And some just wrote full Bio of Maje? Lol…some people can carry person matter for head like gala seller in the holdup..How market?

    Love this! 99 Reply
    • Gabriel Shaze ™ December 5, 2013 at 11:15 am

      LOOOOOL. Bella Naija, when will u put Like button in the threads and change the Times New Roman font while at it? This comment just killed me. People know more about celebs/famous people than they knowdo about their own family history these days.

      Love this! 92
  • Africhic December 5, 2013 at 9:11 am

    Not fair

    Love this! 91 Reply
  • Quirky December 5, 2013 at 9:13 am

    Italian men are fine… and i love Dejare’s dress.. she and her husband look hella cute!

    Love this! 90 Reply
    • Mrs Dangote (nee Anonymous) December 5, 2013 at 12:21 pm

      Err…Dejare is the man, Jumoke is the woman.

      Love this! 86
  • Jimmy December 5, 2013 at 11:57 am

    Please Lord when I am older and richer may I still have a hot bod to wear expensive clothes and make them actually look expensive on me……Amen…..#lipssealed#

    Love this! 92 Reply
  • Kiks December 5, 2013 at 1:09 pm

    This cyber bullying towards toke just shows there are so
    many sad, angry people out there. People who have to put others
    down to feel better about themselves! I guess toke is an easy
    target. Please, search within yourselves on why toke irritates u so
    much, I sure u’ll find something that needs fixing. live and let
    live

    Love this! 87 Reply
  • Amh December 5, 2013 at 1:49 pm

    At my two cent, are really funny, there are no blue blood in nigeria.there’s is no class system here so p,s wake up from your slumber. The ulimate class barrier has been broken down ages ago all over the world because the royals were flat broke and needs money. Prince William married Kate middle ton who her mum was a air hostess. In Nigeria whet we have is rich people who are not different from anyone except the money. Their behavior and mannerism is the same. Wake up snow white no blue blood in nija don’t be deceived

    Love this! 82 Reply
    • i no send December 6, 2013 at 5:55 pm

      hi amh..i do think that there is social strata at least here in lagos ..if you are in that circle you will know it…there are a class of people who schooled together and generally share same interest, lived in same neighbourhoods etc…and I’m not referring to just money in the bank..thanks

      Love this! 87
    • Observer December 6, 2013 at 11:39 pm

      There are more people who schooled in Nigeria and are now richer than the schooled abroad group. In Lagos, if you’ve money, you’ll blend with them.

      Love this! 82
  • Tikka Masala December 5, 2013 at 2:09 pm

    What on earth is Mo Abudu wearing??!!! UGGGHHHH!

    Love this! 86 Reply
  • Miss Thang December 9, 2013 at 12:02 pm

    i guess Toke knew there was trouble in paradise when she said they wre too busy to plan their wedding she was just preparing the public for the break up. I guess now she can move on for real and leave the past behind. i personally am not a fan of getting back with your ex. it works for some pple others not so much she was brave to take the risk i personally wouldnt u are constantly reminded of the things he/she use to do that torn u apart in the first place

    Love this! 89 Reply
