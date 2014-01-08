BellaNaija

Ghanaian Design Duo Casely-Hayford Debut their A/W2014 Collection at London Collections: Men

08.01.2014

Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014032The London-based Ghanaian father and son design duo, Casely-Hayford showed their Autumn/Winter 2014 collection at the London Collections: Men 2014 show which started on Monday 6th January 2014.

Showing at BFS Show Space: The Old Sorting Office, Joe Casely-Hayford Obe and Charlie Casely-Hayford had their debut at the 3-day fashion week and brought their signature sportswear and street culture combination to the runway.

Their collection was an impressive mix of patterns, layered fabrics, mixed and matched garments, knitwear and more. It was a new mix for the deign label as they gave their pieces a formal and sporty look with a sleek and refined edge.

Check out the A/W2014 collection below.

Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014003 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014004 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014005 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014006 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014007 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014008 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014009 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014010 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014011 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014012 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014013 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014014 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014016 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014017 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014018 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014019 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014020 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014021 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014022 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014023 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014024 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014025 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014026 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014027 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014028 Casley-Hayford AW2014 Collection for London Collections Men - BellaNaija - January2014030

Photo Credit: Style.com

