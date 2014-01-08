Ghanaian Design Duo Casely-Hayford Debut their A/W2014 Collection at London Collections: Men

The London-based Ghanaian father and son design duo, Casely-Hayford showed their Autumn/Winter 2014 collection at the London Collections: Men 2014 show which started on Monday 6th January 2014.

Showing at BFS Show Space: The Old Sorting Office, Joe Casely-Hayford Obe and Charlie Casely-Hayford had their debut at the 3-day fashion week and brought their signature sportswear and street culture combination to the runway.

Their collection was an impressive mix of patterns, layered fabrics, mixed and matched garments, knitwear and more. It was a new mix for the deign label as they gave their pieces a formal and sporty look with a sleek and refined edge.

Check out the A/W2014 collection below.

Photo Credit: Style.com