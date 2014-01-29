BellaNaija

Nse Ikpe-Etim, Adjetey Anang & Ecow Smith-Asante star in "Devil in Detail" | Watch the Trailer

We haven’t seen a lot of Nse Ikpe-Etim lately; the Nollywood star has been MIA at recent red carpet events, and is yet to make a public debut in 2014.

But we can all look forward to seeing her on the big screen. Nse stars alongside Ghanaian movie stars Adjetey Anang and Ecow Smith-Asante in “Devil in Detail“.

Directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh, the movie is centered on a suspicious affair which ruins an almost perfect marriage as husband and wife take a wild goose chase into the world of sex, lies and betrayal, risking everything in one of the craziest love triangles ever.

It is set to premieres on Valentine’s Day at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra, Ghana.

Check it out!

  • TruthBeTold January 29, 2014 at 11:13 am

    Oh! How I love me some Nse!!!
    Never disappoints :))

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Troll January 29, 2014 at 11:29 am

    Nse Ikpe Etim; best actress in Bollywood and grossly underrated

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • Troll January 29, 2014 at 11:35 am

      *nollywood. Apparently, autocorrect doesn’t know our movie industry. I don’t blame it

      Love this! 0
    • Nollywood Reinvented January 31, 2014 at 5:06 am

      lol maybe that has to do with the fact that we are not at least a hundred years old like the other industries (i.e bollywood at least). But I’m really looking forward to this one though
      nollywoodreinvented.com/2014/01/coming-soon-devil-in-the-detail.html

      Love this! 1
    • Dlapikin January 29, 2014 at 4:54 pm

      I second that!

      Love this! 1
    • Bella January 31, 2014 at 9:43 am

      my dear I gree with you 100 percent, I just totally adore this woman and her work o. proper talent. always executed with class and intrigue, just cant get enough of her.

      Love this! 2
  • mouna January 29, 2014 at 11:39 am

    I like this lady ! Her acting was just PERFECT in “Mr &Mrs”
    I will deftly watch the film!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Stylefash25 January 29, 2014 at 11:42 am

    Nse is on a different level. She interprets her roles so well.

    stylefash25.blogspot.com

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Angel January 29, 2014 at 11:44 am

    Hmmmmm Nse I love u but I don’t know about this one…
    Maybe am wrong, I hope so….

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Hurperyearmie January 29, 2014 at 11:54 am

    My BEST actress anytime

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Grace January 29, 2014 at 12:03 pm

    Nse Nse Nse….totally in love with u….cant wait to see this movie 🙂

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Mariaah January 29, 2014 at 12:09 pm

    Yes!!! Nigeria PLEASE??!! When??!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mary January 29, 2014 at 12:38 pm

    She acts so perfect like her loads

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • nene January 29, 2014 at 12:51 pm

    i don’t like what i’m seeing in this trailer but shirley’s
    trailers and movies always look clean, smooth and
    captivating

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • oola January 29, 2014 at 12:53 pm

    ..and I wonder the Hype on Genevieve and Omotola
    (internationally)… #justsayin

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Bukky January 29, 2014 at 2:47 pm

      The hype on omotola is on point! She’s WORTH it.

      Love this! 1
    • Bukky January 29, 2014 at 2:52 pm

      Plus you guys need to stop this nonsense ! Its old! Stop pitching theses artistes against themselves ! Gosh! No one needs to very brought down so that someone else comes up a little! If Nse wants international attention she would need to work! Madam oola these three women however are moving who are you? Can’t deal !

      Love this! 0
    • Dlapikin January 29, 2014 at 4:59 pm

      Where internationally? They are usually out there because of their fan base, when oprah noted Genevieve, it was for being the most popular actress in Africa, not for being the best actress.
      When you see them in Galas it is usually for many reasons that have very little to do wit acting. Omotola is out there as an activist and philanthropist. Genevieve is a socialite.

      Love this! 1
  • NNENNE January 29, 2014 at 12:56 pm

    Nse is back!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Iris January 29, 2014 at 2:10 pm

    The narrator sounds like Gerald from Adams Apples

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Eve82 January 30, 2014 at 10:26 am

      Thumbs up to Adams Apple! Love it! Btw I am not feeling the provocative love scenes from Nse. I love her, but this is a bit too much for me.

      Love this! 1
  • Mademoiselle January 29, 2014 at 2:46 pm

    Love this woman’s acting so much! She fully interprets her roles!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ibukun January 29, 2014 at 3:00 pm

    yes! finally someone that watches Adams Apples!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Mindblowingme January 29, 2014 at 3:11 pm

    My lovely Nse

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Laury January 29, 2014 at 4:37 pm

    Umo Nwoke Ghana..#me likey ohhh

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mama Mia!!! January 29, 2014 at 4:57 pm

    @Bukky has to be Omot’s personal assistant or part of her ‘peoples’ why do you feel the need to always reply negative comments concerning her, Can’t you let her work speak for her? hian. Homla, I saw the contract, you are too good for such roles, how do you go from such an outstanding performance in Jacob’s cross to that. not acceptable, Please, go look for better roles in Hollywood or better still, roles like Tsotsi in South Africa, Atleast, that took home an Oscar. Was impressed by Ireti Doyle’s performance in Torn and Chris Attoh’s cant remember the movie sha…

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Africhic January 29, 2014 at 8:39 pm

      Thank you Mama mia, I was totally disappointed. I switched off that movie after about 30 mins.

      Love this! 0
    • Bukky January 29, 2014 at 8:51 pm

      Yes I’m her personal everything you’ve accused me of! You must be her personal hater cos all your comments are always against her! GTFOH! Why do you” feel the need to notice me” ? … It’s killing you ppl like me love omotola? Burn!!!

      Love this! 0
    • ILoveGenevieve January 29, 2014 at 10:44 pm

      Manic. Smh.

      Love this! 0
    • Endowed January 31, 2014 at 7:42 am

      so how did Hloma come into this post again? and I beg to differ the Contract was a good movie and if hollywood bekons him he’ll go for now it’s Nollywood and African

      Love this! 1
  • Ivie January 29, 2014 at 5:31 pm

    love Nse..she acts well and the Anang guy(house of Gold),he’s Good too!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Turi January 29, 2014 at 6:41 pm

    Fingers crossed…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • chinedu arinze January 29, 2014 at 8:32 pm

    Nse is good on her own but genny’s. Acting is more real nd mature,one thing I dnt like abt nse acting over-reacting nd shouting that’s where genny pass all of them even over rating OMOTOLA,

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Chinasa January 29, 2014 at 8:47 pm

    Nse is the best actress in nollywood. Highly under rated. Love watching her .

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ILoveGenevieve January 29, 2014 at 10:49 pm

    I will watch this in a cinema ….for real. I like Shirley’s work. I like her style of directing. However, I’m getting bored with her stories.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Babe January 29, 2014 at 10:58 pm

    Nse baby love u loads can’t wait to watch dis movie!!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Ceetoo January 29, 2014 at 11:59 pm

    Nse mi love… sure you will deliver like always….
    This your black and white dress is my concern… anyone can help with the label please ? Really nice.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Abby January 30, 2014 at 9:46 am

    @Ceetoo: thats definitely a Duaba Serwah design.she is uniquely talented like that.go to her instagram page.And you are welcome…no thanks..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mayor January 30, 2014 at 10:02 pm

    was very happy watching this guy in #Letters to my Mother#
    I really like his style…..

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Endowed January 31, 2014 at 7:44 am

    I can’t wait to see this movie I know it’ll be great…like all of Shirley’s film can’t wait til she features my beloved Rita Dominic

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • mispat February 6, 2014 at 11:04 am

    i like her personality, acting, and lastly her demeanor

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Kryx February 19, 2014 at 11:27 am

    Forgive my sanctimonious sermon, but can any Ghanaian movie ever tell a beautiful story without explicit sex scenes. It doesn’t contribute to the plot in most of these stories. At best, it deviates from the story and tells of a desperate act to appeal to the senses of pornography-hungry fans. Is this a mirror of what the African society has morally derailed to, or is it a mere expose on what the Ghanaian audience crave? I point to movies like Figurine, Phone Swap and a few, whose plots have wowed my eyes and those of fans, who know that a good story, doesn’t always have to be told viz naked women, glorified nudeness and all sorts of unnecessary canal scenes.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • SaraLys February 25, 2014 at 12:54 am

    Nse is one of the best actresses in Nollywood!! She is a born actress.. and knows how to play her roles very well. Wish you best my love.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Heritage Omolara Oparachukwu June 4, 2014 at 8:02 am

    Please how I can I get or download the song tracks in the movie

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Shar November 8, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Phenomenal Movie!!! Is the soundtrack for the movie available for purchase and where to buy it

    Love this! 0 Reply
