Nse Ikpe-Etim, Adjetey Anang & Ecow Smith-Asante star in “Devil in Detail” | Watch the Trailer

We haven’t seen a lot of Nse Ikpe-Etim lately; the Nollywood star has been MIA at recent red carpet events, and is yet to make a public debut in 2014.

But we can all look forward to seeing her on the big screen. Nse stars alongside Ghanaian movie stars Adjetey Anang and Ecow Smith-Asante in “Devil in Detail“.

Directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh, the movie is centered on a suspicious affair which ruins an almost perfect marriage as husband and wife take a wild goose chase into the world of sex, lies and betrayal, risking everything in one of the craziest love triangles ever.

It is set to premieres on Valentine’s Day at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra, Ghana.

Check it out!



More B-T-S Photos!

