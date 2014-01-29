Nse Ikpe-Etim, Adjetey Anang & Ecow Smith-Asante star in “Devil in Detail” | Watch the Trailer

We haven’t seen a lot of Nse Ikpe-Etim lately; the Nollywood star has been MIA at recent red carpet events, and is yet to make a public debut in 2014.
But we can all look forward to seeing her on the big screen. Nse stars alongside Ghanaian movie stars Adjetey Anang and Ecow Smith-Asante in “Devil in Detail“.
Directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh, the movie is centered on a suspicious affair which ruins an almost perfect marriage as husband and wife take a wild goose chase into the world of sex, lies and betrayal, risking everything in one of the craziest love triangles ever.
It is set to premieres on Valentine’s Day at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra, Ghana.
Oh! How I love me some Nse!!!
Never disappoints :))
Nse Ikpe Etim; best actress in Bollywood and grossly underrated
*nollywood. Apparently, autocorrect doesn’t know our movie industry. I don’t blame it
lol maybe that has to do with the fact that we are not at least a hundred years old like the other industries (i.e bollywood at least). But I’m really looking forward to this one though
I second that!
my dear I gree with you 100 percent, I just totally adore this woman and her work o. proper talent. always executed with class and intrigue, just cant get enough of her.
I like this lady ! Her acting was just PERFECT in “Mr &Mrs”
I will deftly watch the film!
Nse is on a different level. She interprets her roles so well.
Hmmmmm Nse I love u but I don’t know about this one…
Maybe am wrong, I hope so….
My BEST actress anytime
Nse Nse Nse….totally in love with u….cant wait to see this movie 🙂
Yes!!! Nigeria PLEASE??!! When??!!!
She acts so perfect like her loads
i don’t like what i’m seeing in this trailer but shirley’s
trailers and movies always look clean, smooth and
captivating
..and I wonder the Hype on Genevieve and Omotola
(internationally)… #justsayin
The hype on omotola is on point! She’s WORTH it.
Plus you guys need to stop this nonsense ! Its old! Stop pitching theses artistes against themselves ! Gosh! No one needs to very brought down so that someone else comes up a little! If Nse wants international attention she would need to work! Madam oola these three women however are moving who are you? Can’t deal !
Where internationally? They are usually out there because of their fan base, when oprah noted Genevieve, it was for being the most popular actress in Africa, not for being the best actress.
When you see them in Galas it is usually for many reasons that have very little to do wit acting. Omotola is out there as an activist and philanthropist. Genevieve is a socialite.
Nse is back!
The narrator sounds like Gerald from Adams Apples
Thumbs up to Adams Apple! Love it! Btw I am not feeling the provocative love scenes from Nse. I love her, but this is a bit too much for me.
Love this woman’s acting so much! She fully interprets her roles!
yes! finally someone that watches Adams Apples!
My lovely Nse
Umo Nwoke Ghana..#me likey ohhh
@Bukky has to be Omot’s personal assistant or part of her ‘peoples’ why do you feel the need to always reply negative comments concerning her, Can’t you let her work speak for her? hian. Homla, I saw the contract, you are too good for such roles, how do you go from such an outstanding performance in Jacob’s cross to that. not acceptable, Please, go look for better roles in Hollywood or better still, roles like Tsotsi in South Africa, Atleast, that took home an Oscar. Was impressed by Ireti Doyle’s performance in Torn and Chris Attoh’s cant remember the movie sha…
Thank you Mama mia, I was totally disappointed. I switched off that movie after about 30 mins.
Yes I’m her personal everything you’ve accused me of! You must be her personal hater cos all your comments are always against her! GTFOH! Why do you” feel the need to notice me” ? … It’s killing you ppl like me love omotola? Burn!!!
Manic. Smh.
so how did Hloma come into this post again? and I beg to differ the Contract was a good movie and if hollywood bekons him he’ll go for now it’s Nollywood and African
love Nse..she acts well and the Anang guy(house of Gold),he’s Good too!
Fingers crossed…
Nse is good on her own but genny’s. Acting is more real nd mature,one thing I dnt like abt nse acting over-reacting nd shouting that’s where genny pass all of them even over rating OMOTOLA,
Nse is the best actress in nollywood. Highly under rated. Love watching her .
I will watch this in a cinema ….for real. I like Shirley’s work. I like her style of directing. However, I’m getting bored with her stories.
Nse baby love u loads can’t wait to watch dis movie!!!!
Nse mi love… sure you will deliver like always….
This your black and white dress is my concern… anyone can help with the label please ? Really nice.
@Ceetoo: thats definitely a Duaba Serwah design.she is uniquely talented like that.go to her instagram page.And you are welcome…no thanks..
was very happy watching this guy in #Letters to my Mother#
I really like his style…..
I can’t wait to see this movie I know it’ll be great…like all of Shirley’s film can’t wait til she features my beloved Rita Dominic
i like her personality, acting, and lastly her demeanor
Forgive my sanctimonious sermon, but can any Ghanaian movie ever tell a beautiful story without explicit sex scenes. It doesn’t contribute to the plot in most of these stories. At best, it deviates from the story and tells of a desperate act to appeal to the senses of pornography-hungry fans. Is this a mirror of what the African society has morally derailed to, or is it a mere expose on what the Ghanaian audience crave? I point to movies like Figurine, Phone Swap and a few, whose plots have wowed my eyes and those of fans, who know that a good story, doesn’t always have to be told viz naked women, glorified nudeness and all sorts of unnecessary canal scenes.
Nse is one of the best actresses in Nollywood!! She is a born actress.. and knows how to play her roles very well. Wish you best my love.
Please how I can I get or download the song tracks in the movie
Phenomenal Movie!!! Is the soundtrack for the movie available for purchase and where to buy it