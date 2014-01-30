Pope Francis goes Rock “n” Roll…Sort Of! He’s On the Cover of Rolling Stone Magazine

Who knew the pope could be so cool?
Pope Francis, who many have described as the Best Pope in recent times, is on the cover of the February 2014 issue of Rolling Stone Magazine.
This comes a few weeks after he was on the cover of TIME Magazine‘s December 2013 issue for being the Person of the Year. (click here to read).
As most of us know, Rolling Stone cover stars are mostly rock superstars and actors, so it is somewhat a great fete for the Pope.
The Times They A-Changin’ – reads the headline for his article and we can’t agree more.
It’s the 77 year old icon’s status as a religious and cultural icon, who has not only able to mix modesty, humanness and likeability but also has helped galvanize the Catholic faith, which is the focus of Mark Binelli’s profile.
Looooooooord have mercy. Did they have his permission though???
Typical. They need to calm down. They should note that he has never said he’s cool with the new world order or anything like that. They’re the ones saying it for him. I’m saying this now because the day he says something that adheres strictly to the codes of Christian religion or the catholic doctrine they are going to talk about how he fooled the world into thinking he was someone “cool” and innovative. But this magazine comes out next month? I thought we’d heard this gist about Rolling Stone in Nigeria since.
I just don’t like this!!!
me too
Looool, now they are trying to make him the coolest Pope that ever liveth.
Hmmm…Rev. Chris will enjoy this.