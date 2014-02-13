Bonang Matheba launches her Lingerie Line at Woolworths South Africa in Johannesburg

Bonang Matheba, one of the biggest media personalities in South Africa debuted her “Bonang for Distraction” lingerie collection at Woolworths yesterday evening in Johannesburg.

If you recall, BellaNaija Style brought you the first look at the collection. ICYMI, click here

The 26 year old Revlon ambassador arrived at Woolworths South Africa in a black lace see-through blouse, black pants and nude heels. Her look for the event, was completed with wavy locks, chandelier drop earrings, smokey eyes and neutral lipstick.

Joined by Woolworths staff responsible for her range and a few friends including Legend Makele, Gert-Johan Coetzee and Live Presenter’s Lootlove, Bonang was all smiles at the event.

Queen B as she is often called by fans, thanked the staff at the department store, who cheered on.

“I would like to thank the Woolworths staff members that are here with us tonight. They are the people that will be interacting with shoppers wishing to buy Bonang For Distraction”. she said

Photo Credit: DNA Brand Architects