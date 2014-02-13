BellaNaija

Bonang Matheba launches her Lingerie Line at Woolworths South Africa in Johannesburg

13.02.2014

Bonang Matheba - Lingerie Launch at Woolworths - February 2014 - BellaNaija 01

Bonang Matheba, one of the biggest media personalities in South Africa debuted her “Bonang for Distraction” lingerie collection at Woolworths yesterday evening in Johannesburg.

If you recall, BellaNaija Style brought you the first look at the collection. ICYMI, click here

The 26 year old Revlon ambassador arrived at Woolworths South Africa in a black lace see-through blouse, black pants and nude heels. Her look for the event, was completed with wavy locks, chandelier drop earrings, smokey eyes and neutral lipstick.

Joined by Woolworths staff responsible for her range and a few friends including Legend Makele, Gert-Johan Coetzee and Live Presenter’s Lootlove, Bonang was all smiles at the event.

Queen B as she is often called by fans, thanked the staff at the department store, who cheered on.

“I would like to thank the Woolworths staff members that are here with us tonight. They are the people that will be interacting with shoppers wishing to buy Bonang For Distraction”. she said

Bonang Matheba - Lingerie Launch at Woolworths - February 2014 - BellaNaija 02

Bonang Matheba & Legend Manqele

Bonang Matheba - Lingerie Launch at Woolworths - February 2014 - BellaNaija 03

Gert-Johan Coetzee

Bonang Matheba - Lingerie Launch at Woolworths - February 2014 - BellaNaija 04

Lootlove

Bonang Matheba - Lingerie Launch at Woolworths - February 2014 - BellaNaija 05 Bonang Matheba - Lingerie Launch at Woolworths - February 2014 - BellaNaija 06 Bonang Matheba - Lingerie Launch at Woolworths - February 2014 - BellaNaija 07

Photo Credit: DNA Brand Architects
6 Comments
  • Blossom February 13, 2014 at 3:49 pm

    She looks so different.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • NNENNE February 13, 2014 at 4:04 pm

    Interesting! Woolworth stores still exists?

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Marc Francis of Chelsea February 13, 2014 at 6:52 pm

    That first picture! That boy’s hair is rolled for the gods! He looks like he should be in Hunger Games.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • sηººÞ¬mιηι February 14, 2014 at 7:38 am

    nice
    sηººÞ¬mιηι
    http://snoopmini.blogspot.com

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • HRS_Cindy February 15, 2014 at 7:45 pm

    What do these south africans use on their skin man! Their skin glows….must be the weather?

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • athila85 March 19, 2014 at 10:14 am

      Its the weather dear….Thank you and much love from SA

      Love this! 14
  • Post a comment

