Star Lager Beer Introduces New Extension Line – “Star Lite Ice Cold Filtered” at Surprise Event in Lagos

11.02.2014 at By 12 Comments

There is a new beer in town!

Nigerian Breweries at a surprise event in Lagos, Nigerian Breweries introduced their new beer line extension of Star Lager BeerStar Lite Ice Cold Filtered on Monday 10th February 2014. The announcement took place at an event organized for the media, distributors and stakeholders of the company.

At the event, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Walter Drenth said “it’s a first-of-its-kind innovation and we were certain our consumers will love itThe new Star Lite beer is extra cold brewed and ice cold filtered a unique, innovative technique from Nigerian Breweries. Like Star Lager, Star Lite contains no additives and preservatives and is a healthy offering for all our health conscious consumers.

Walter Drenth (Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries)

Roeloff Segers (Innovation Manager), Walter Drenth & Hubert Eze (Regional Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc)

Senator

He added, “Star Lite comes with a temperature sensitive Ice Cold icon on the front label. The indicator turns blue when the beer is at the best cold temperature for drinking. This is the first of its kind in Nigeria. This is another major achievement for Star which has become a leader in innovation and exciting change.”

At the event, Guests like Uti Nwachukwu, Olsa Adibua, Yaw, Gbenga Adeyinka & more got to sample the new product and commented on the refreshing, crisp taste.

Comedian, Senator hosted the event while contemporary dance crew DNMT unveiled the new product after captivating the audience with a performance.

DNMT

Star Lite is available at select outlets across the country.

Moses Ogbodo (Regional Business Manager) Hubert Eze (Sales Director Nigerian Breweries) & Walter Drenth (Marketing Director Nigerian Breweries)

 

Edem Vindah (Corporate Media & Brand PR Manager) & Uti Nwachukwu

Edem Vindah (Corporate Media & Brand PR Manager) & Tee A

Edem Vindah, Yaw & Gbnenga Adeyinka

Olisa Adibua, Edem Vindah & Kufre Ekanem ( Corporate Affairs Adviser Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc.)

Walter Drenth, Tokunbo Adodo (Marketing Manager Alchoholic) & Hubert Eze

Chucks Nwanne, Biodun Caston Dada, Goddie Ofose, Yaw, Funsho Arogundade & Raheem Akingbolu

12 Comments on Star Lager Beer Introduces New Extension Line – “Star Lite Ice Cold Filtered” at Surprise Event in Lagos
  • Turi February 11, 2014 at 5:31 pm

    STAR… enjoy the brighter lite! LOL… Fingers crossed for this one.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • X- Factor February 11, 2014 at 5:34 pm

    Olisa needs to watch his weight and dress sense….thinking aloud

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Will February 11, 2014 at 6:10 pm

    Olisa and that “Byar!” look alike.. hehe!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Nonya February 11, 2014 at 6:21 pm

    “Keep the masses intoxicated and they will eternally dwell in mental poverty.” Smh

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • TheRealist February 12, 2014 at 3:29 pm

      You sound like the Taleban…smdh

      Love this! 1
    • Nonya February 12, 2014 at 5:56 pm

      The “Taliban”? How so? Please, elaborate….

      Love this! 1
    • Swthrt February 13, 2014 at 1:51 pm

      True!

      Love this! 1
  • Temi February 11, 2014 at 10:27 pm

    STAR– Turning people into alcoholics since 1946.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • sηººÞ¬mιηι February 12, 2014 at 12:10 am

    star always ontop
    sηººÞ¬mιηι

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Gbenga February 12, 2014 at 5:15 pm

    Everywhere uti.i hail oooooh

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Danny Great February 20, 2014 at 10:01 am

    I’m interested in the business alert me at as when due. STAR….. Enjoy the brighter lite!.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • gerald July 5, 2014 at 12:33 pm

    What is the alcohol and calorie content of Star lite beer and normal Star beer? anyone?

    Love this! 2 Reply
MENU BellaNaija