BellaNaijarians, are Joselyn, Genevieve & Osas the Most Desirable Women in Entertainment?

18.03.2014 at By 63 Comments

Joselyn Dumas - March 2014 - BellaNaija

Who do you think is the most desirable woman in the African entertainment world?

Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa took to his official Twitter account a few hours ago to make a fun statement on Joselyn Dumas, Genevieve Nnaji and Osas Ighodaro.

Genevieve Nnaji

BN Exclusive_ Osas Ighodaro's New Photoshoot - October 2013 - BellaNaija Exclusive002

Osas Ighodaro

Just for fun, do you agree or who to you is the most desirable African woman in entertainment?

63 Comments on BellaNaijarians, are Joselyn, Genevieve & Osas the Most Desirable Women in Entertainment?
  • julit March 18, 2014 at 12:18 pm

    Joselynnnnyo! ukwu nwe nti! ukwu sara nbara!!!

    Love this! 60 Reply
    • Blossom March 18, 2014 at 1:08 pm

      Please who is Osas?

      Love this! 56
    • Blossom March 18, 2014 at 1:09 pm

      Please stop with this fake PR bruhaha.

      Love this! 58
  • @edDREAMZ March 18, 2014 at 12:19 pm

    Mehn, i dont care about africa but all i care, want and desire ryt nw is joselyne dumas in my arms.. Omg, she is causing commotion in my body ryt nw plus she is so smoking hot….. I knw with tym my dreamz will surely come to past…
    .
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 54 Reply
    • Bleed Blue March 18, 2014 at 12:45 pm

      To past, present and future…sigh…

      Love this! 62
    • Esther March 18, 2014 at 12:49 pm

      She ain’t visiting Jupiter dude!

      Love this! 56
  • Fa March 18, 2014 at 12:21 pm

    Yes to osas n no to genny n joslyn! Ok

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • Busarni March 18, 2014 at 12:28 pm

    This is a relative question, bella.

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • no heart to hate March 18, 2014 at 12:31 pm

    Osas is such a Pretty

    Love this! 58 Reply
    • Ayo March 18, 2014 at 1:16 pm

      A prettyyy……..what? For all we know u could be saying a pretty goat or lion or phone. Please people biko, try to always complete your sentences! It’s very fundamental. :p

      Love this! 56
    • truetalk March 18, 2014 at 4:38 pm

      loooooool ur just a tout…free the person…he/she is giving u room for your own creative expression…pretty..fill in the blank

      Love this! 59
    • Candycrush March 18, 2014 at 6:20 pm

      Lmao

      Love this! 62
    • obitalk March 19, 2014 at 8:50 am

      this is so funny, i m laffing real hard

      Love this! 61
  • kwame March 18, 2014 at 12:33 pm

    they are all yummy.genevieve has been crush since secondary school days

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • Miss_Flygerian March 18, 2014 at 12:36 pm

    Joselyn Dumas tho, she can make a straight woman turn homo. Choi!!!

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • Amaka March 18, 2014 at 12:41 pm

    The desire for Genny should be over decades and counting…lol

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • Mee March 18, 2014 at 12:41 pm

    It’s 14yearoooooo. Let me do my self a reminder. Gene is so damn hot

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • Amh March 18, 2014 at 12:47 pm

    None whatsoever. Not sexy at all.

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • Gistyinka March 18, 2014 at 12:48 pm

    @Amaka you are right but what of Muna..

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • Amh March 18, 2014 at 1:04 pm

    Muna, desirable, genny and the lots no thanks. They are ordinarily looking. The joselyn babe needs spanx abeg. Omotola yes.

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • Uju Lilian Ikegbune March 18, 2014 at 1:04 pm

    YES! to Genny and Osas

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • Poison Ivy March 18, 2014 at 1:20 pm

    Pretty ladies with different selling point;
    Osas figure is amazing……& that face(flawless)
    The hip of that ghanaian chic,joselyn is Superb & her skin…..I have no words
    Then the ever young Genny is a goddess or a vampire(she ages well)
    To me Genny is the fairest of them all,she’s with a child & dark skinned(her beauty stands out to all irrespective of her skin color)Effortless

    Love this! 59 Reply
    • Emirates March 19, 2014 at 12:31 pm

      Also note Joselyn Dumas has a 12 year old daughter

      Love this! 60
  • Olivia Ruth March 18, 2014 at 1:21 pm

    I didn’t know who Osas was till the recent Africa Magic Awards *runs away*

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • MOM March 18, 2014 at 1:24 pm

    pls lets be sincere Osas is da bomb.

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • Poison Ivy March 18, 2014 at 1:35 pm

    @Amh you wan jonz shey,where you see Muna or omotola for……..
    We dey talk beauty,u dey talk beans
    These ladies are truly beautiful & sexy in their own way so let the hate go & appreciate God’s reflection

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • abby March 18, 2014 at 1:40 pm

    This joselyn babe tho.. She’s hot abeg! All the ghanaian women I’ve met in my life have amazing bodies. But our own genny is also hot. For me its joselyn

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • nene March 18, 2014 at 1:42 pm

    i think IK took into account a lot of things, especially character, etiquette, behaviour, and how they carry themselves. I think i agree with him. all three women are physically attractive, sweet, nice, polite, and they tick all the boxes. if he was just going by only physical attraction, more people would be on this list.

    Love this! 63 Reply
    • L’afrique March 18, 2014 at 3:10 pm

      Wow! Nene being positive? Proud of you girl! Please keep it up

      Love this! 60
  • MOM March 18, 2014 at 1:56 pm

    WELL u dont read his mind cos he is just one man, he knows y he chose only this three, but all we see is d physical appearance which makes his list incomplete. going by his list Osas hits it if outside his list then omotola should be there

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • darkchildlovethyhair March 18, 2014 at 2:08 pm

    osas!

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • NT JUSTOK.COM March 18, 2014 at 2:09 pm

    Notin concern me wit all dis “old mama groupgi”
    My babe is damn sexy,curvy etc…

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • SweetLikeShuga March 18, 2014 at 2:47 pm

    Only Osas! Osas Only. Beauty Personified.
    Walahi Dont see fuss over genny i just rate the way she got classier with the money from God knows where cos baby girl aint done a movie in a while:|
    And Im hating on Jossy’s body

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • Bobo March 18, 2014 at 2:52 pm

    Josie baby!

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • Gorgeous March 18, 2014 at 3:05 pm

    Genny’s pic is average at best. Not the right angle for her. Jocelyn is hot i must confess. She is fire! Osas is a pretty girl. I love her cheekbones.

    Love this! 60 Reply
  • priscilla March 18, 2014 at 3:31 pm

    Dreamz pls dream on………..

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • David March 18, 2014 at 3:32 pm

    Osas Osas Osas Osas ………………………..

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • priscilla March 18, 2014 at 3:34 pm

    in my own way,am more beautiful and sexxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxier more dan these three put together.quote me any where.

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • moi March 18, 2014 at 3:44 pm

    i see only ghanaian and nigerian babes here , so don`t say African .

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • ak March 18, 2014 at 3:46 pm

    This is not far, u show a pic of joslyn’s full body n show half pic of the others. Is it the body we surpose to desire . The she wins for AFRICAN MAN light skin n bootylicious. I this Gene is most desirable

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • Dem Mama March 18, 2014 at 4:20 pm

    Genny has a child so to does Joselyn Dumas she is mom with a Dutta

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • Esco March 18, 2014 at 4:55 pm

    Personally, I feel Traycee Nwapa is the finest Nigerian celeb. She has a very pretty face, boobs for days and a really cool smile. She doesnt have the typical Nigerian face, which I really like.

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • Anne March 18, 2014 at 4:57 pm

    Whats sexy about Joselyns’s fake ass n hips? She looks like a weirdo.

    Love this! 59 Reply
    • Emirates March 19, 2014 at 12:37 pm

      Typical jealousy statement. Go back to the days when she was fat. Hard work has brought her body this far. Go hating somewhere else or better still appreciate

      Love this! 59
  • adelegirl March 18, 2014 at 5:08 pm

    Personally for me, of the three, if I were a man, I would totally be lusting after Joselyn. I also think Yvonne Okoro is sexy and since Omotola started packing herslf well, I think she’s hot too. I remember her embarassing lycra parade days she always looked obscene to me with every lump and bump magnified by her tight lycra things. Homegirl just had no sense of style or what suited her. Thanking God for the advent of personal stylists. Genevieve is attractive but not particularly desirable or sexy to me- there is just a mysterious air about air that draws one in. Osas does nothing for me personally.

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • solar March 18, 2014 at 5:14 pm

    Been crushing on genevieve for years now…I agree with IK on the three ladies.

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • Dem Mama March 18, 2014 at 5:37 pm

    Joselyn Dumas i crave ich day followed by Osas

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • yenika yvonne kiven March 18, 2014 at 7:59 pm

    genny remains the best and most wanted. i love you dear. go ahead

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • mama mia!!! March 18, 2014 at 9:22 pm

    King genny all the way… most guys love her cause she is different and stands out, guess the word is unique. What you can’t describe is usually sexy and worth wanting to know more about. Kinda like a beyonce with them guys she aint all that to me, but she is someone most men aim to want probably cause they know the possibility of that ever happening is zero to none. my point is, the harder something is to achieve, the more desirable it is. Yep! Genny is that from what I’ve noticed. How well anyone understands this, is on them. What I wrote is based on my thoughts. ..

    Love this! 60 Reply
    • Roseline March 19, 2014 at 6:47 pm

      Thank you mama mia. I have been crushing on genny for years. I saw the movie titled Ijele as an adolescence and i was hooked. That girl is simply classic any day, anywhere. Desirable but unattainable. I have always loved and i still do.

      Love this! 59
  • Sandi March 18, 2014 at 9:34 pm

    Isn’t Ik married, that he’s talking about lusting after women that are not his wife? I mean it’s ok to admire, but lusting, dude leave that to the single guys IJS

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • nique March 18, 2014 at 10:13 pm

    whether for their body, aura or beauty oh, I cant deny this for either one of them, i be woman but i know good thing when i see am!

    Love this! 62 Reply
  • nique March 18, 2014 at 10:15 pm

    OSAS!!!!!!! Fine geh, Beta Pikin! Shez the only reason i watch maltina dance all. My steady crush…………..Lord alli want is hips like hers, Shikena!

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • Amh March 19, 2014 at 9:33 am

    @ poison ivy if you consider genny beautiful then I can’t help but wonder what you look like. She’s very ordinary . Just hype. Omotola is beautiful, Munda is pretty, Kate hens haw is pretty, if you want to say sexy I would say mercy Johnson, she’s got erotic figure, she might not have an overwhelming pretty face but she’s very sexy.

    Love this! 56 Reply
    • Ooz March 19, 2014 at 11:20 am

      Couldn’t have said it better….bar wondering what poison ivy looks like!

      Love this! 57
    • Roseline March 19, 2014 at 6:53 pm

      what is this usual comparism between genny and omotola all about. Now my opinion is that genny is the combination of all hype, sexy, beautiful, pretty, sultry, including the ordinary you mentioned. End of story

      Love this! 59
  • Nino March 19, 2014 at 10:46 am

    Joselyn is the most desirable, then Osas………….then Genny. For the life of me, I don’t understand this hype about Genevieve, I have tried but I just don’t. And no one should label me a hater here, just speaking my mind.She is pretty yes, but frankly, I would not pick her out in a crowd. All these people hyping her, whether paid or not,u guys are setting her up without knowing it. 2 weekends ago, I saw her on Weekend Getaway on DSTV and I was like let me even see how this babe acts. Couldn’t finish the movie. It was super mediocre and I’m like…….So what is so great about her? What exactly? I don’t get it?

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • Hannah March 19, 2014 at 12:42 pm

    Genny is the best

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • viv March 19, 2014 at 4:44 pm

    joselyn’s got a banging bod!!! but genny’g got the bod and swag.. osas should please several seats.

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • Kryx March 23, 2014 at 5:27 pm

    @Amh, Munda is pretty? Gosh, I’m in Jupiter o! Who’s Munda again, or have I lost my social and celebrity tracking skills. Joselyn can seuce the Pope. Genny is just Gorgoeus, not drop dead, but there is something about her aura, she just exudes an ideal trophy lady to any man. Osas, I’m still scanning that one sha. Still can’t stop LMAO at “Munda is pretty”

    Love this! 59 Reply
  • Kris Richard April 14, 2014 at 12:27 pm

    When we talk of simplicity, Joselyn Dumas is the name that comes into our mind. She felt her presence at the Silver Lounge this afternoon of Samsung S5 in Accra, which added value to the event.

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • Post a comment

