BellaNaijarians, are Joselyn, Genevieve & Osas the Most Desirable Women in Entertainment?

Who do you think is the most desirable woman in the African entertainment world?
Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa took to his official Twitter account a few hours ago to make a fun statement on Joselyn Dumas, Genevieve Nnaji and Osas Ighodaro.
You’re a Naija guy & you have never lusted after @GenevieveNnaji1 @Joselyn_Dumas or @OfficialOsas #IJudgeYou. Fear God na. Like good tin
Just for fun, do you agree or who to you is the most desirable African woman in entertainment?
Joselynnnnyo! ukwu nwe nti! ukwu sara nbara!!!
Please who is Osas?
Please stop with this fake PR bruhaha.
Mehn, i dont care about africa but all i care, want and desire ryt nw is joselyne dumas in my arms.. Omg, she is causing commotion in my body ryt nw plus she is so smoking hot….. I knw with tym my dreamz will surely come to past…
To past, present and future…sigh…
She ain’t visiting Jupiter dude!
Yes to osas n no to genny n joslyn! Ok
This is a relative question, bella.
Osas is such a Pretty
A prettyyy……..what? For all we know u could be saying a pretty goat or lion or phone. Please people biko, try to always complete your sentences! It’s very fundamental. :p
loooooool ur just a tout…free the person…he/she is giving u room for your own creative expression…pretty..fill in the blank
Lmao
this is so funny, i m laffing real hard
they are all yummy.genevieve has been crush since secondary school days
Joselyn Dumas tho, she can make a straight woman turn homo. Choi!!!
14 years oh! Hian!
(y)
The desire for Genny should be over decades and counting…lol
It’s 14yearoooooo. Let me do my self a reminder. Gene is so damn hot
None whatsoever. Not sexy at all.
@Amaka you are right but what of Muna..
Muna, desirable, genny and the lots no thanks. They are ordinarily looking. The joselyn babe needs spanx abeg. Omotola yes.
YES! to Genny and Osas
Pretty ladies with different selling point;
Osas figure is amazing……& that face(flawless)
The hip of that ghanaian chic,joselyn is Superb & her skin…..I have no words
Then the ever young Genny is a goddess or a vampire(she ages well)
To me Genny is the fairest of them all,she’s with a child & dark skinned(her beauty stands out to all irrespective of her skin color)Effortless
Also note Joselyn Dumas has a 12 year old daughter
I didn’t know who Osas was till the recent Africa Magic Awards *runs away*
pls lets be sincere Osas is da bomb.
@Amh you wan jonz shey,where you see Muna or omotola for……..
We dey talk beauty,u dey talk beans
These ladies are truly beautiful & sexy in their own way so let the hate go & appreciate God’s reflection
This joselyn babe tho.. She’s hot abeg! All the ghanaian women I’ve met in my life have amazing bodies. But our own genny is also hot. For me its joselyn
i think IK took into account a lot of things, especially character, etiquette, behaviour, and how they carry themselves. I think i agree with him. all three women are physically attractive, sweet, nice, polite, and they tick all the boxes. if he was just going by only physical attraction, more people would be on this list.
Wow! Nene being positive? Proud of you girl! Please keep it up
WELL u dont read his mind cos he is just one man, he knows y he chose only this three, but all we see is d physical appearance which makes his list incomplete. going by his list Osas hits it if outside his list then omotola should be there
osas!
Notin concern me wit all dis “old mama groupgi”
My babe is damn sexy,curvy etc…
Only Osas! Osas Only. Beauty Personified.
Walahi Dont see fuss over genny i just rate the way she got classier with the money from God knows where cos baby girl aint done a movie in a while:|
And Im hating on Jossy’s body
Josie baby!
Genny’s pic is average at best. Not the right angle for her. Jocelyn is hot i must confess. She is fire! Osas is a pretty girl. I love her cheekbones.
Dreamz pls dream on………..
Osas Osas Osas Osas ………………………..
in my own way,am more beautiful and sexxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxier more dan these three put together.quote me any where.
i see only ghanaian and nigerian babes here , so don`t say African .
This is not far, u show a pic of joslyn’s full body n show half pic of the others. Is it the body we surpose to desire . The she wins for AFRICAN MAN light skin n bootylicious. I this Gene is most desirable
Genny has a child so to does Joselyn Dumas she is mom with a Dutta
Personally, I feel Traycee Nwapa is the finest Nigerian celeb. She has a very pretty face, boobs for days and a really cool smile. She doesnt have the typical Nigerian face, which I really like.
Whats sexy about Joselyns’s fake ass n hips? She looks like a weirdo.
Typical jealousy statement. Go back to the days when she was fat. Hard work has brought her body this far. Go hating somewhere else or better still appreciate
Personally for me, of the three, if I were a man, I would totally be lusting after Joselyn. I also think Yvonne Okoro is sexy and since Omotola started packing herslf well, I think she’s hot too. I remember her embarassing lycra parade days she always looked obscene to me with every lump and bump magnified by her tight lycra things. Homegirl just had no sense of style or what suited her. Thanking God for the advent of personal stylists. Genevieve is attractive but not particularly desirable or sexy to me- there is just a mysterious air about air that draws one in. Osas does nothing for me personally.
Been crushing on genevieve for years now…I agree with IK on the three ladies.
Joselyn Dumas i crave ich day followed by Osas
genny remains the best and most wanted. i love you dear. go ahead
King genny all the way… most guys love her cause she is different and stands out, guess the word is unique. What you can’t describe is usually sexy and worth wanting to know more about. Kinda like a beyonce with them guys she aint all that to me, but she is someone most men aim to want probably cause they know the possibility of that ever happening is zero to none. my point is, the harder something is to achieve, the more desirable it is. Yep! Genny is that from what I’ve noticed. How well anyone understands this, is on them. What I wrote is based on my thoughts. ..
Thank you mama mia. I have been crushing on genny for years. I saw the movie titled Ijele as an adolescence and i was hooked. That girl is simply classic any day, anywhere. Desirable but unattainable. I have always loved and i still do.
Isn’t Ik married, that he’s talking about lusting after women that are not his wife? I mean it’s ok to admire, but lusting, dude leave that to the single guys IJS
whether for their body, aura or beauty oh, I cant deny this for either one of them, i be woman but i know good thing when i see am!
OSAS!!!!!!! Fine geh, Beta Pikin! Shez the only reason i watch maltina dance all. My steady crush…………..Lord alli want is hips like hers, Shikena!
@ poison ivy if you consider genny beautiful then I can’t help but wonder what you look like. She’s very ordinary . Just hype. Omotola is beautiful, Munda is pretty, Kate hens haw is pretty, if you want to say sexy I would say mercy Johnson, she’s got erotic figure, she might not have an overwhelming pretty face but she’s very sexy.
Couldn’t have said it better….bar wondering what poison ivy looks like!
what is this usual comparism between genny and omotola all about. Now my opinion is that genny is the combination of all hype, sexy, beautiful, pretty, sultry, including the ordinary you mentioned. End of story
Joselyn is the most desirable, then Osas………….then Genny. For the life of me, I don’t understand this hype about Genevieve, I have tried but I just don’t. And no one should label me a hater here, just speaking my mind.She is pretty yes, but frankly, I would not pick her out in a crowd. All these people hyping her, whether paid or not,u guys are setting her up without knowing it. 2 weekends ago, I saw her on Weekend Getaway on DSTV and I was like let me even see how this babe acts. Couldn’t finish the movie. It was super mediocre and I’m like…….So what is so great about her? What exactly? I don’t get it?
Genny is the best
joselyn’s got a banging bod!!! but genny’g got the bod and swag.. osas should please several seats.
@Amh, Munda is pretty? Gosh, I’m in Jupiter o! Who’s Munda again, or have I lost my social and celebrity tracking skills. Joselyn can seuce the Pope. Genny is just Gorgoeus, not drop dead, but there is something about her aura, she just exudes an ideal trophy lady to any man. Osas, I’m still scanning that one sha. Still can’t stop LMAO at “Munda is pretty”
