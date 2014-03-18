BellaNaijarians, are Joselyn, Genevieve & Osas the Most Desirable Women in Entertainment?

Who do you think is the most desirable woman in the African entertainment world?

Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa took to his official Twitter account a few hours ago to make a fun statement on Joselyn Dumas, Genevieve Nnaji and Osas Ighodaro.

You’re a Naija guy & you have never lusted after @GenevieveNnaji1 @Joselyn_Dumas or @OfficialOsas #IJudgeYou. Fear God na. Like good tin — Ik Osakioduwa (@ik_osakioduwa) March 17, 2014

Just for fun, do you agree or who to you is the most desirable African woman in entertainment?