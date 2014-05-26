BellaNaija

Designer Adebayo Jones Celebrates Birthday & 30 Years in Fashion

Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01008

One of Nigeria’s veteran designers Adebayo Jones celebrated his birthday as well as 30 years in the fashion industry, yesterday Sunday 25th May 2014 at the The Regency, London, UK.

The UK-based designer rocked three stand out suits at the event, including a brocade suit, a green velvet blazer and black pants, as well as a cream sequined blazer and white pants.

Media mogul/ex Presidential aspirant Dele Momodu was the chairman of the ceremony.

Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01001Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01009Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01010Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01012Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01011Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01007Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01002Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01013Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01014Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01015Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01003Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01004Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01005Adebayo Jones 30 Years in Fashion - May 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01006

  • ada May 26, 2014 at 4:27 pm

    Happy birtday! I dont understand the shades sha.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ May 26, 2014 at 4:39 pm

    Dope birthday celebration no doubt…. Hdb llnp….
    .
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • me ma sef May 26, 2014 at 10:48 pm

    this daddy seems like a shine-shine bobo #cutepix

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Cheliz May 27, 2014 at 11:27 am

    Hmmm, seems he changed his outfit more than 3 times. Come read about my weight loss journey and many other tips. chelizrubycube.blogspot.com

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Anuba Couture May 31, 2014 at 1:15 am

    Thanks Adebayo Jones for wearing Anuba couture suits on your birthday….. You rocked each piece…. Many more years!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Adekeye May 31, 2014 at 6:22 pm

    Mr Jones, looks grand in amazing pieces… A touch of grand design by indivisualfashion in the prestigious suede green and the bond inspired ice blue suit…

    Love this! 14 Reply
