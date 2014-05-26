Designer Adebayo Jones Celebrates Birthday & 30 Years in Fashion

One of Nigeria’s veteran designers Adebayo Jones celebrated his birthday as well as 30 years in the fashion industry, yesterday Sunday 25th May 2014 at the The Regency, London, UK.
The UK-based designer rocked three stand out suits at the event, including a brocade suit, a green velvet blazer and black pants, as well as a cream sequined blazer and white pants.
Media mogul/ex Presidential aspirant Dele Momodu was the chairman of the ceremony.
