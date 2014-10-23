BellaNaija

First Lady Dame Patience Resigns Appointment as Bayelsa “Super Permanent Secretary”

Dame Patience Jonathan

First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, has resigned from her position as a “Super” Permanent Secretary in the Bayelsa State Civil Service.

There are conflicting reports on why she resigned. According to Sahara Reporters, an alleged breakdown in the relationship between the  First Lady and Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, is the reason for her resignation.

However, other sources say Dame Patience felt that maintaining her position as Super Permanent Secretary would deprive others of the opportunity to have the position. As a result, she stepped down for selfless reasons.

In July 2012, after his inauguration, Dickson appointed her, as one of the 17 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service, “as a form of recognition for her services to the state and nation.”

  loew October 23, 2014 at 6:29 pm

    super permanent?? seriously? isnt first lady enough. Please open up the seats and let correct people rule our nation forward.

  Tricia October 23, 2014 at 7:08 pm

    what the hell is “super permanent sec” these leaders have no shame shaa…..

  lala October 23, 2014 at 7:22 pm

    Who needs a persec position? , She will become a super minister during her husband’s second term to become information minister or medai adviser. She will be captivating to watch and there will not be a dull moment. .All that postion they are sharing, dia ris god o. lol

  Beeeee October 23, 2014 at 8:09 pm

    I love this picture of her. She needs to rehire the stylist she used for this shoot 🙂

  NagosBigBoi October 23, 2014 at 8:28 pm

    Oh my honorable excellency……why? Who will now do the job you have been doing for Bayelsans all these years? I cannot imagine who else can fill your shoes…..such God given talent cannot be found in but a few people.
    Bayelsans please write to d governor and president to re-instate Mama Peace! #MamaPeaceforSuperPermSec!

    BN lover October 23, 2014 at 11:36 pm

      @NagosBigBoi….d campaign don end oh. Stop forming jobless PA

    Ada Nnewi October 24, 2014 at 8:40 am

      If you’re not being sarcastic then you’re really very dull…

  bruno October 23, 2014 at 10:00 pm

    what the hell is a super permanent secretary. does the person wear a cape to work and can the person fly and shoot lasers from their eyes, if no, then why did they add super to the permanent secretary. nigeria is an illiterate country.

  og's beauty box October 23, 2014 at 10:17 pm

    Is this my Dame?haaaa.looking lovely ma’am..lol.

  @edDREAMZ October 23, 2014 at 10:40 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Doing things within the circle….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

  fleur October 24, 2014 at 5:49 am

    Diaris God.

  Olori Tari October 24, 2014 at 7:26 am

    Awwww she looks absolutely beautiful a and stunning in this picture. AhAn is this mama Peace ?

  Fre October 24, 2014 at 8:57 am

    But she isn’t even from Bayelsa.
    If Mr Bruce who is from Bayelsa could not run for governor, I don’t get why she should be a political office holder there.
    Other sentiments and comments aside

    baba October 24, 2014 at 6:11 pm

      Permanent Secretary is a civil service job, not a political appointment

  Emerald-Fashion Blog (plus-size fashion) October 24, 2014 at 9:18 am

    LOL… I LOVE THIS WOMAN…

  Suwa October 24, 2014 at 9:20 am

    Dame Patience Jonathan looks soo good!!!! wow……

  ju October 24, 2014 at 9:46 am

    Whoever did stylist is or was deserves an applause + the photographer too. This is the best I’ve ever seen her look. This is what a ist lady really looks like. Lol

  Duchess October 24, 2014 at 10:18 am

    This must be the stylist for the ‘second term’. She looks like shes going to speak very clean grammar in this pic.

  mulikat October 24, 2014 at 11:20 am

    One of the point we need Military back sharp sharp

  Rivers Blondie October 24, 2014 at 11:30 am

    Don’t usually comment.. but she resigned for selfless reasons… after 2 years…

    Biko, where’s my tea let me sip…..

  Tosin October 24, 2014 at 12:08 pm

    I associate Patience Jonathan with the 35% affirmative action for women. It’s time this great move was expanded. On our own, Nigerians believe that women do not belong in government. The last guy I asked said it would be an insult to all the men in his state if a female emerged as governor. Others say only an immoral woman would do the night meetings and stuff that politicians nowadays have to do.

    I think that is rubbish and women’s lives will remain rubbish as long as there remain no women in the room when important decisions are being made.

    So basically I think every party campaigning today should match Jonathan’s affirmative action or shut up. I think in every state election, the question should be asked, what about women and affirmative action otherwise abeg get away. I think that is a start.

    Women: good enough to give birth, but not good enough to hold office.
    Women: always the assistant, never the oga.
    Women: …

    Mohammad October 25, 2014 at 4:05 pm

      Abeg Tosin, your association of our dear Dame P with affirmative action is a horribly misguided one. Affirmative action works when actually qualified people are given positions of power to ensure that alternative viewpoints are heard to counter the majority or erstwhile powerful voices that have inertia and the benefit of history in convincing people. Like any good debate should. Affirmative action should never be an argument for nepotism and there are many, far more qualified women and other minorities qualified for such appointments.

    tunmi October 25, 2014 at 6:27 pm

      I agree with both @Tosib and @Mohammad

