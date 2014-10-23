First Lady Dame Patience Resigns Appointment as Bayelsa “Super Permanent Secretary”

First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, has resigned from her position as a “Super” Permanent Secretary in the Bayelsa State Civil Service.

There are conflicting reports on why she resigned. According to Sahara Reporters, an alleged breakdown in the relationship between the First Lady and Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, is the reason for her resignation.

However, other sources say Dame Patience felt that maintaining her position as Super Permanent Secretary would deprive others of the opportunity to have the position. As a result, she stepped down for selfless reasons.

In July 2012, after his inauguration, Dickson appointed her, as one of the 17 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service, “as a form of recognition for her services to the state and nation.”

Photo Credit: Onobello.com