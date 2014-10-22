UK Fraudster Pretends to be in Coma for 2 Years to Avoid Jail | Caught Shopping

A seemingly perfectly-crafted lie will always fall apart over time.
A fraudster named Alan Knight, scammed his next door neighbour of £40,000 and pretended to be in a coma for two years to avoid jail time, Daily Mail reports. However, he was recently arrested by police after he was found going on shopping sprees and holidays with his family.
The 47-year-old also pretended to be a quadriplegic – paralysed from the neck down. His family even lied on his behalf, telling authorities that he had suffered a terrible neck injury, which had left him in a vegetative state.
However, he was arrested after a CCTV recorded him shopping at Tesco, and driving around town.
According to reports, Knight had consistently pretended to be ill to avoid court dates. However, the judge has decided that court proceedings will begin to take place even in his absence.
The judge presiding over the case said:
“Although a very accomplished and determined actor, he is nothing like in the condition he claims to be, and the conditions he claims to be suffering from are simply non existent.
His illnesses coincide with impending court appearances. I do not believe the symptoms are genuine.
He has been monitored, despite attempts to maintain the fiction. He was seen wiping his face and writing things down, which are inconsistent with being paraplegic or in a coma.”
Knight reportedly used the money to pay for family vacations and to buy a caravan.
Photo Credit: Daily Mail
The shopping bit got me, lmao!! He came out of “coma” to do some shopping and then went back afterwards. I hope he is given an appropriate sentence. Similar story in yest papers about a woman who faked having terminal cancer; as a result she got her wedding reception free, and lots of other freebies.
Dishonest people. Other people are working their asses off, whilst these ones just want to lounge. Same thing applies to people claiming disability allowance and yet driving around, going on vacations. Kai. There is God oh!
Thank GOD he is not black.it would have been a different issue.
You’ve got to be shitting me.
why will you waste 2 years of your life just like that bro? Were his records with said hospital not checked or what?
Lolll…he should be charged with obstruction of justice, etc
…But a scammer’s mind can be pretty crazy. Now he just bought himself ticket to more jail time
But that’s a terrible lie na ehn….quadripleg? Lord have mercy!
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
Lmaooo… This dude wicked die i swear… Baddonla in the making no doubt…..
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
What the hell?
lmao!!! dis is just funny. people should get smart doh. lol
Everyday for the Thief, One day for the Owner! 🙂
I’m just glad he isn’t Nigerian
…UK DailyMail… please take note: …………. he ain’t even naija………….
-BabyDee
#IammadeofBLACK. What are you made of?