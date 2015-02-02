Amber Rose Tweets: Dancing With Girls from Nigeria Made Me Realize I Really Suck at Dancing

Amber Rose must have enjoyed herself during her trip to Nigeria for D’banj’s 10th anniversary kickoff party and while she hasn’t had time for social media on her visit, she shared a tweet that’s got people buzzing.
The model and video vixen shared: ‘Dancing with Girls from Nigeria made me realize I really suck at dancing’
We hear you Amber!
Yesterday OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi shared a clip of Amber Rose dancing ‘Shoki’, the new dance craze in Nigeria.
Banga Lee for president. Thanks for bringing Amber
The real deal is back- That’s the KOKO…….Business Merchant
Congratulations Bella
Lol… She even tried. I have been in Nigeria and i cant still dance shoki.
it is ok. i still dey learn shok tooi o!
Am nigerian, I can’t even dance shoki
Lol, this shoki business
she’s pretty evn on lowcut mehn
The woman is too beautiful.
This dress dikwa very risky.
She finally realized that there are other dance forms other than twerking!
Haha ok! Oya make she shoki na
Even at twerking, Niga babes will stll slam her. The twerking dance is an African dance that they are trying to copy. You cant know more than the master. buyah!!
My tots exactly, she only twerks, She’s not much of a dancer.
Awww Hnestly she tried pwithee amber!
The first comment and likes it received show the sorry state of Nigeria. Thanks for bringing Amber? Really? With all the issues surrounding the upcoming elections and Boko Haram, Nigerians are showing gratitude for Amber Rose visiting.
She was paid to stop by for a day, and really what is she famous for? Prostitution. Serious weep for lack of common sense in the youth today. Instagram and twitter zombies.
I guess you are one of the youth that lack common sense. You saw the article, clicked in it, waited for it to load, read it, read the comments and still had the audacity to criticise others who did same thing you did???? Seriously!!!
Caring for Nigeria doesn’t mean your life should end. You always need a healthy balance of different aspects of your life.
Hypocrite Oshi!! Mmmmmmssssssscccccccchhhhhhheeeeeeewwwwwww.
To emphasise how insignificant her trip to Nigeria was she couldn’t even be bother to post one picture during her time their. Yet mumu’s will still worship her.
Oh please leave it. No matter how insignificant her presence seems to be to you, somehow it is significant for those that wanted her here. Them don pay her for coming, how much will you be paid for this comment, and for commenting on BN?
lol, i Still dey learn my shoki oh
Exactly
Wow!!!impressive…not even looking at amber because d babe dancing shoki is really killing it…but bigups to amber she really tried thoe!!