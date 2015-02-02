BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Amber Rose Tweets: Dancing With Girls from Nigeria Made Me Realize I Really Suck at Dancing

02.02.2015 at By 23 Comments

Amber Rose 1Amber Rose must have enjoyed herself during her trip to Nigeria for D’banj’s 10th anniversary kickoff party and while she hasn’t had time for social media on her visit, she shared a tweet that’s got people buzzing.

The model and video vixen shared: ‘Dancing with Girls from Nigeria made me realize I really suck at dancing’

Amber Rose

We hear you Amber!

Yesterday OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi shared a clip of Amber Rose dancing ‘Shoki’, the new dance craze in Nigeria.

A video posted by Gbemi O-O (@gbemioo) on

23 Comments on Amber Rose Tweets: Dancing With Girls from Nigeria Made Me Realize I Really Suck at Dancing
  • Dee1 February 2, 2015 at 5:56 pm

    Banga Lee for president. Thanks for bringing Amber

    Love this! 206 Reply
    • Scarface February 2, 2015 at 8:19 pm

      The real deal is back- That’s the KOKO…….Business Merchant

      Love this! 56
  • t February 2, 2015 at 6:24 pm

    Congratulations Bella

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Yve February 2, 2015 at 6:42 pm

    Lol… She even tried. I have been in Nigeria and i cant still dance shoki.

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • bleh February 2, 2015 at 6:56 pm

    it is ok. i still dey learn shok tooi o!

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Nene February 2, 2015 at 7:13 pm

    Am nigerian, I can’t even dance shoki

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Sisi February 2, 2015 at 7:16 pm

    Lol, this shoki business

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ February 2, 2015 at 7:40 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Lolx…. Big ups to eja-nla himself…..
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Tsheza February 2, 2015 at 8:11 pm

    she’s pretty evn on lowcut mehn

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Idomagirl February 3, 2015 at 12:56 am

      The woman is too beautiful.

      Love this! 43
  • Udegbunam Chukwudi February 2, 2015 at 8:24 pm

    This dress dikwa very risky.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • HAWTTALKWITHTOSAN February 2, 2015 at 8:30 pm

    She finally realized that there are other dance forms other than twerking!

    Love this! 60 Reply
    • ATL’s finest February 2, 2015 at 10:29 pm

      Haha ok! Oya make she shoki na

      Love this! 33
    • lala February 3, 2015 at 1:36 am

      Even at twerking, Niga babes will stll slam her. The twerking dance is an African dance that they are trying to copy. You cant know more than the master. buyah!!

      Love this! 43
    • Tuu February 3, 2015 at 8:03 am

      My tots exactly, she only twerks, She’s not much of a dancer.

      Love this! 41
  • nawtibae February 2, 2015 at 10:01 pm

    Awww Hnestly she tried pwithee amber!

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • chidinma February 3, 2015 at 1:00 am

    The first comment and likes it received show the sorry state of Nigeria. Thanks for bringing Amber? Really? With all the issues surrounding the upcoming elections and Boko Haram, Nigerians are showing gratitude for Amber Rose visiting.

    She was paid to stop by for a day, and really what is she famous for? Prostitution. Serious weep for lack of common sense in the youth today. Instagram and twitter zombies.

    Love this! 196 Reply
    • Speak Out February 3, 2015 at 12:12 pm

      I guess you are one of the youth that lack common sense. You saw the article, clicked in it, waited for it to load, read it, read the comments and still had the audacity to criticise others who did same thing you did???? Seriously!!!

      Caring for Nigeria doesn’t mean your life should end. You always need a healthy balance of different aspects of your life.

      Hypocrite Oshi!! Mmmmmmssssssscccccccchhhhhhheeeeeeewwwwwww.

      Love this! 266
  • chidinma February 3, 2015 at 1:03 am

    To emphasise how insignificant her trip to Nigeria was she couldn’t even be bother to post one picture during her time their. Yet mumu’s will still worship her.

    Love this! 53 Reply
    • Yes? February 3, 2015 at 9:34 am

      Oh please leave it. No matter how insignificant her presence seems to be to you, somehow it is significant for those that wanted her here. Them don pay her for coming, how much will you be paid for this comment, and for commenting on BN?

      Love this! 65
  • jhennique February 3, 2015 at 10:29 am

    lol, i Still dey learn my shoki oh

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • chizzy February 3, 2015 at 10:30 am

    Exactly

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • diranmani February 26, 2015 at 8:20 am

    Wow!!!impressive…not even looking at amber because d babe dancing shoki is really killing it…but bigups to amber she really tried thoe!!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija