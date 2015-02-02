Amber Rose Tweets: Dancing With Girls from Nigeria Made Me Realize I Really Suck at Dancing

Amber Rose must have enjoyed herself during her trip to Nigeria for D’banj’s 10th anniversary kickoff party and while she hasn’t had time for social media on her visit, she shared a tweet that’s got people buzzing.

The model and video vixen shared: ‘Dancing with Girls from Nigeria made me realize I really suck at dancing’

We hear you Amber!

Yesterday OAP Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi shared a clip of Amber Rose dancing ‘Shoki’, the new dance craze in Nigeria.

