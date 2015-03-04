It’s About to Go Down! Party with Tuface, Yemi Alade, Chidinma, Patoranking & More at Music Festival Lagos 2015

Are you ready for a fun night with some of of your favourite music artists?

Organizers are set to part the curtains for the Music Festival Lagos, holding this March at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac, Lagos. Lagosians will be treated to a great musical experience by musicians such as TuFace, Sound Sultan, Wande Coal, Timaya, Yemi Alade, Chidinma, Seyi Shay, Phyno, Patoranking, Runtown and more.

That’s not all. Be sure to come set to laugh to jokes by Basketmouth, Okey Bakassi and more.

According to Obrien Ufondu, the chairman of the show, “the festival serves as a platform to refine new talents, honor the golden generation and use their proficiencies and backgrounds to develop the new upcoming generation and encourage the Nigerian stars to introduce their abilities to the international music scene“.

Ticket Prices

Regular: N1000

VIP: N20,000

VVIP: N400,000

Tickets are now available via various outlets; www.jumia.com, branches of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Golden Tulip Hotel and direct sales representatives.

Date: Friday 6th March 2015

Time: 5PM

Venue: Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac, Lagos

The partners of this event include UPDC – Executive owners of Golden Tulip Hotels, sponsored by STAR (Nigerian Breweries), BEST Cream Liqueur, GZI, YAGE, Air France, SweetHome, Mantrac, OO1, LASAA, StanbicIBTC Bank and various media partners.

