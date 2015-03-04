BellaNaija

It’s About to Go Down! Party with Tuface, Yemi Alade, Chidinma, Patoranking & More at Music Festival Lagos 2015

04.03.2015

Music Festival Lagos - BellaNaija - March 2015

Are you ready for a fun night with some of of your favourite music artists?

Organizers are set to part the curtains for the Music Festival Lagos, holding this March at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac, Lagos. Lagosians will be treated to a great musical experience by musicians such as TuFace, Sound Sultan, Wande Coal, Timaya, Yemi Alade, Chidinma, Seyi Shay, Phyno, Patoranking, Runtown and more.

That’s not all. Be sure to come set to laugh to jokes by Basketmouth, Okey Bakassi and more.

According to Obrien Ufondu, the chairman of the show, “the festival serves as a platform to refine new talents, honor the golden generation and use their proficiencies and backgrounds to develop the new upcoming generation and encourage the Nigerian stars to introduce their abilities to the international music scene“.

Ticket Prices
Regular: N1000
VIP: N20,000
VVIP: N400,000

Tickets are now available via various outlets; www.jumia.com, branches of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Golden Tulip Hotel and direct sales representatives.

Date: Friday 6th March 2015
Time: 5PM
Venue: Golden Tulip Hotel, Festac, Lagos

The partners of this event include UPDC – Executive owners of Golden Tulip Hotels, sponsored by STAR (Nigerian Breweries), BEST Cream Liqueur, GZI, YAGE, Air France, SweetHome, Mantrac, OO1, LASAA, StanbicIBTC Bank and various media partners.

3 Comments
  • Tosin March 4, 2015 at 5:54 pm

    What’s the traffic like nowadays?

    PS how far with the trains man? No trains, no city life.

    Reply
  • @edDREAMZ March 4, 2015 at 8:30 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Making brain but i wish i will be there though no doubt…..
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Reply
  • celine March 5, 2015 at 10:19 am

    Nice, the most anticipated show, we shall buggy 2Mao. if ur in lag n not there, I wonder where ull b. d previous years has been fun, am sure dis yr will be hilarious, #musicfestivallagos# dusting my dancing shoes

    Reply
