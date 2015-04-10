BellaNaija

Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana Throws the Most Talked about “Silent Disco” Party at the Gidi Culture Festival!

10.04.2015 at By 25 Comments

On the 4th of April 2015, popular beach event at Eko Atlantic, “Gidi Culture Festival” experienced for the first time in Nigeria, a Silent Disco presented by Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana.

The Silent Disco took place at the Smirnoff Tent and hosted celebrities such as Hip Hop Sensation Vector, Industry Executives, N6 of Cool FM, SenseiUche of CityFM, CEO Dancer Ezinne and other amazing guests!

Guests were treated to the new drink ‘Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana’, great music, personal headsets and a “Silent Disco”; a party where each person listens to songs from different genre via individual headsets to create unique personal music experience.

It was a great new experience for everyone in attendance and left the guests wanting more by the end of the night.

New Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana brought an unexpected twist to the Gidi Culture Festival, showing visitors the double side of the music festival! If you missed it don’t worry as the brand will be throwing ordinary on its head, bringing a fresh new nightlife experience and the most memorable of experiences for everyone to enjoy over the next few months.

“We weren’t sure what to think about the Silent party but as soon as we got our headphones on, we danced like no one was watching. Epic Night” – Gbemisola Ojo, Guest

Catch up on all the fun here!

For more information on the next Smirnoff event please follow Smirnoff on:
Instagram: @smirnoffng
Twitter: @smirnoffng
Official Hashtag: #Doubleside

Media Enquiries:
Jessica Ulo Oputaulo@bobbytaylorcompany.com

Sponsored Content

25 Comments on Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana Throws the Most Talked about “Silent Disco” Party at the Gidi Culture Festival!
  • lola April 10, 2015 at 6:28 pm

    Big shout out to The Fluent Company..great concept..!!!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Queenette April 10, 2015 at 6:44 pm

    Wow the next big thing!!! Can’t wait!!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • hardy April 10, 2015 at 7:24 pm

    thats looks great, but are sure no one tried to steal your headphones and take it home with them? or even sell? lol

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Zika April 10, 2015 at 7:31 pm

    Fluently done………everyone thought we were mad!!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Jennifer April 10, 2015 at 7:36 pm

    The event was awesome thanks to the fluent company for giving us a new concept.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Chris April 10, 2015 at 7:53 pm

    Silent disco is the next big thing in Africa. Nicely done by Fluent company. It was an amazing experience. #doubleblack #gidiculture #smirnoffice #Fluent

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Bey April 10, 2015 at 8:00 pm

    Ezinne can like to be everywhere these days abi no jobs again?? Ok na

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • pRlady April 12, 2015 at 4:17 am

      Lol….she def is everywhere…she is kinda MIA from CEO dancers these days sef. And dat lipstick color…swaaa

      Love this! 5
  • @edDREAMZ April 10, 2015 at 8:33 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Eye glass ontop this dark place…. People gather mind shah…
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Nelly.A April 10, 2015 at 10:15 pm

    Fluent Ent!!! New idea, def rocked!!!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • snoopy April 10, 2015 at 10:29 pm

    Big ups to the fluent company masive one, we need more classy events like this…

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • mark April 10, 2015 at 10:33 pm

    Nice one….well done the fluent company. 1st of its kind here in niaja!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • David Hakim April 10, 2015 at 11:18 pm

    It went beyond the bants, it was a set time to kick back and let loose. A concept that plumages with distinct valor… shout out to the FLUENT COMPANY for bringing the culture to lift glasses, exchange pleasantries and bang on furnaces. A Concept to Cast your worries of the unforeseen, to make a Grand Entry into the theatre of Dreams and stay Uplifted with headphones plugged in … Good work People. @Davidrageh

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • David Hakim April 10, 2015 at 11:30 pm

  • wonu April 11, 2015 at 6:58 am

    Lovely concept,met with one of the fluent guys at the event and there is so much going with silent disco as a new trend…big ups The Fluent Company!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • jasper April 11, 2015 at 7:02 am

    Hehehehehehehe…I nicked one of the head phones…..awesome gig #Smirnoff doubleblack #Fluent company #silent disco #more to come from the silent disco…holler!

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • owelle April 11, 2015 at 9:53 am

      Ole!

      Love this! 5
    • Ada Nnewi April 11, 2015 at 10:06 am

      People like you are a problem…you didn’t nick the headset you STOLE it!!! Ole!

      Love this! 7
    • Ada Nnewi April 11, 2015 at 12:48 pm

      Stealing is not cool!

      Love this! 4
  • zuki April 11, 2015 at 7:15 am

    FLUENT COMPANY… Next best thing… thumbs up guys!!!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • seun April 11, 2015 at 7:45 am

    Big shout out to the fluent company…. a great and wonderful job done

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Queen M April 11, 2015 at 9:19 am

    So proud of the Fluent Company for activating the Silent Disco rave in Nigeria. Y’all Rock

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Moniquedvibes April 11, 2015 at 10:47 am

    Greattttt Concept…finally d unusual came tru…shout out 2 D FLUENT COMPANY..xpctin much more 4rm u guys.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Vuvu April 11, 2015 at 11:42 am

    Nice one… Shout out to the Fluent Company…

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • The Don April 11, 2015 at 2:10 pm

    Fluent company….. Mental concept!!! Who wan try? Creativity at its best.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

