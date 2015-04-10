Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana Throws the Most Talked about “Silent Disco” Party at the Gidi Culture Festival!

On the 4th of April 2015, popular beach event at Eko Atlantic, “Gidi Culture Festival” experienced for the first time in Nigeria, a Silent Disco presented by Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana.
The Silent Disco took place at the Smirnoff Tent and hosted celebrities such as Hip Hop Sensation Vector, Industry Executives, N6 of Cool FM, SenseiUche of CityFM, CEO Dancer Ezinne and other amazing guests!
Guests were treated to the new drink ‘Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana’, great music, personal headsets and a “Silent Disco”; a party where each person listens to songs from different genre via individual headsets to create unique personal music experience.
It was a great new experience for everyone in attendance and left the guests wanting more by the end of the night.
New Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana brought an unexpected twist to the Gidi Culture Festival, showing visitors the double side of the music festival! If you missed it don’t worry as the brand will be throwing ordinary on its head, bringing a fresh new nightlife experience and the most memorable of experiences for everyone to enjoy over the next few months.
“We weren’t sure what to think about the Silent party but as soon as we got our headphones on, we danced like no one was watching. Epic Night” – Gbemisola Ojo, Guest
Catch up on all the fun here!
Big shout out to The Fluent Company..great concept..!!!
Wow the next big thing!!! Can’t wait!!
thats looks great, but are sure no one tried to steal your headphones and take it home with them? or even sell? lol
Fluently done………everyone thought we were mad!!!
The event was awesome thanks to the fluent company for giving us a new concept.
Silent disco is the next big thing in Africa. Nicely done by Fluent company. It was an amazing experience. #doubleblack #gidiculture #smirnoffice #Fluent
Ezinne can like to be everywhere these days abi no jobs again?? Ok na
Lol….she def is everywhere…she is kinda MIA from CEO dancers these days sef. And dat lipstick color…swaaa
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
Eye glass ontop this dark place…. People gather mind shah…
Fluent Ent!!! New idea, def rocked!!!
Big ups to the fluent company masive one, we need more classy events like this…
Nice one….well done the fluent company. 1st of its kind here in niaja!
It went beyond the bants, it was a set time to kick back and let loose. A concept that plumages with distinct valor… shout out to the FLUENT COMPANY for bringing the culture to lift glasses, exchange pleasantries and bang on furnaces. A Concept to Cast your worries of the unforeseen, to make a Grand Entry into the theatre of Dreams and stay Uplifted with headphones plugged in … Good work People. @Davidrageh
Lovely concept,met with one of the fluent guys at the event and there is so much going with silent disco as a new trend…big ups The Fluent Company!
Hehehehehehehe…I nicked one of the head phones…..awesome gig #Smirnoff doubleblack #Fluent company #silent disco #more to come from the silent disco…holler!
Ole!
People like you are a problem…you didn’t nick the headset you STOLE it!!! Ole!
Stealing is not cool!
FLUENT COMPANY… Next best thing… thumbs up guys!!!
Big shout out to the fluent company…. a great and wonderful job done
So proud of the Fluent Company for activating the Silent Disco rave in Nigeria. Y’all Rock
Greattttt Concept…finally d unusual came tru…shout out 2 D FLUENT COMPANY..xpctin much more 4rm u guys.
Nice one… Shout out to the Fluent Company…
Fluent company….. Mental concept!!! Who wan try? Creativity at its best.