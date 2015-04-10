Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana Throws the Most Talked about “Silent Disco” Party at the Gidi Culture Festival!

On the 4th of April 2015, popular beach event at Eko Atlantic, “Gidi Culture Festival” experienced for the first time in Nigeria, a Silent Disco presented by Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana.

The Silent Disco took place at the Smirnoff Tent and hosted celebrities such as Hip Hop Sensation Vector, Industry Executives, N6 of Cool FM, SenseiUche of CityFM, CEO Dancer Ezinne and other amazing guests!

Guests were treated to the new drink ‘Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana’, great music, personal headsets and a “Silent Disco”; a party where each person listens to songs from different genre via individual headsets to create unique personal music experience.

It was a great new experience for everyone in attendance and left the guests wanting more by the end of the night.

New Smirnoff Ice Double Black with Guarana brought an unexpected twist to the Gidi Culture Festival, showing visitors the double side of the music festival! If you missed it don’t worry as the brand will be throwing ordinary on its head, bringing a fresh new nightlife experience and the most memorable of experiences for everyone to enjoy over the next few months.

“We weren’t sure what to think about the Silent party but as soon as we got our headphones on, we danced like no one was watching. Epic Night” – Gbemisola Ojo, Guest

Catch up on all the fun here!

